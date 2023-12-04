{"article":{"id":"2222726","title":"Chở vợ mang bầu va chạm với ô tô tải, người chồng tử vong","description":"Chở vợ đang mang bầu nhưng người đàn ông vẫn phóng xe máy với tốc độ cao trên đường liên xã Kim Quan (huyện Thạch Thất, Hà Nội). Xe máy va chạm với ô tô tải, khiến 1 người tử vong.","contentObject":"<p>Ngày 4/12, trên mạng xã hội xuất hiện clip về một vụ <strong><a href=\"https://vietnamnet.vn/nguyen-nhan-ban-dau-vu-tai-nan-giao-thong-2-xe-khach-tong-truc-dien-o-quoc-lo-20-2196149.html\" target=\"_blank\">tai nạn giao thông</a></strong> giữa ô tô tải và xe máy chở theo 2 người.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/400460716-557532673234413-4594857322863345982-n-1174.png?width=768&s=_9x-R-6Spc-S5ZWwKx9TwA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/400460716-557532673234413-4594857322863345982-n-1174.png?width=1024&s=K9MHo-P9JQzAvVQcd7Fgkw\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/400460716-557532673234413-4594857322863345982-n-1174.png?width=0&s=0mM1KQlPfQrjfP_a7MQBmQ\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/400460716-557532673234413-4594857322863345982-n-1174.png?width=768&s=_9x-R-6Spc-S5ZWwKx9TwA\" alt=\"400460716 557532673234413 4594857322863345982 n.png\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/400460716-557532673234413-4594857322863345982-n-1174.png?width=260&s=siSVzEZuz529oxQkVwuE_w\"></picture>

<figcaption>Khu vực xảy ra vụ tai nạn. Ảnh Lê Trung Kiên.</figcaption>

</figure>

<p>Theo nội dung trong clip ghi lại, xe máy chở theo 2 người đi với tốc độ khá nhanh. 2 người ngồi trên xe máy không đội mũ bảo hiểm. Khi tới gần ô tô tải, xe máy tông vào đuôi một xe máy khác.</p>

<p>Cú tông mạnh làm cả 2 người trên xe máy ngã ra đường. Đúng lúc đó, xe tải lao tới. Sau khi xảy ra vụ va chạm, 2 người đi xe máy nằm bất động trên đường. 2 người trên ô tô tải đi xuống xem tình hình rồi rời đi.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/396722712-937471778061320-4785792924724945408-n-1175.png?width=768&s=n9AhzGyibzJYX6rAXzcBSg\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/396722712-937471778061320-4785792924724945408-n-1175.png?width=1024&s=WkqYeAmEaCsCuv5v8xzngw\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/396722712-937471778061320-4785792924724945408-n-1175.png?width=0&s=ADrmEkgZOpYoLqj6BG3jjg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/396722712-937471778061320-4785792924724945408-n-1175.png?width=768&s=n9AhzGyibzJYX6rAXzcBSg\" alt=\"396722712 937471778061320 4785792924724945408 n.png\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/396722712-937471778061320-4785792924724945408-n-1175.png?width=260&s=KokVWGSiAzf6lMfZOQ6F3w\"></picture>

<figcaption>Xe tải rời khỏi hiện trường. Ảnh Lê Trung Kiên.</figcaption>

</figure>

<p>Chiều 4/12, một lãnh đạo UBND huyện Thạch Thất xác nhận vụ tai nạn nêu trên xảy ra vào chiều 2/12 tại xã Kim Quan. Người chồng điều khiển xe máy tử vong tại chỗ. Người vợ mang bầu bị thương. </p>

<p>Công an huyện Thạch Thất đã thụ lý, làm rõ nguyên nhân vụ việc.</p>","displayType":1,"options":0,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"/cho-vo-mang-bau-va-cham-voi-o-to-tai-2-nguoi-thuong-vong-2222726.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/cho-vo-mang-bau-va-cham-voi-o-to-tai-nguoi-chong-tu-vong-1172.png","fullAvatarFbUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/cho-vo-mang-bau-va-cham-voi-o-to-tai-nguoi-chong-tu-vong-1173.png","updatedDate":"2023-12-04T15:28:22","isHiddenDescription":"","publishDateDisplay":"04/12/2023","hasCover":false},"articlesSameCategory":[{"id":"2222741","title":"Cầm xe máy trả nợ cờ bạc, tài xế xe công nghệ trình báo bị cướp","description":"Tài xế xe ôm công nghệ trình báo bị cướp tài sản nhưng cơ quan chức năng đã làm rõ thông tin trên là giả nên đã quyết định xử phạt hành chính 2,5 triệu đồng","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/cam-xe-may-tra-no-co-bac-tai-xe-xe-cong-nghe-trinh-bao-bi-cuop-2222741.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/cam-xe-may-tra-no-co-bac-tai-xe-xe-cong-nghe-trinh-bao-bi-cuop-1209.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T15:28:52","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2219129","title":"Cảnh sát PCCC chỉ cách phòng ngừa từ những vụ ô tô bốc cháy","description":"Đại diện Cục Cảnh sát PCCC&CNCH (Bộ Công an) cho biết, nhiều ô tô bị cháy có nguyên nhân từ \"độ chế\" hệ thống điện trong xe. Ngoài ra, còn do chủ xe để các vật dễ cháy, nổ trong ô tô.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/canh-sat-pccc-chi-cach-phong-ngua-tu-nhung-vu-o-to-boc-chay-2219129.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/canh-sat-pccc-chi-cach-phong-ngua-tu-nhung-vu-o-to-boc-chay-932.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T15:19:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222725","title":"Người dân nói gì về xe đạp công cộng sau gần 2 năm hoạt động?","description":"Mới đây, UBND TP.HCM đã chấp thuận chủ trương mở rộng phạm vi hoạt động của mô hình xe đạp công cộng tại TP.HCM, VietNamNet đã khảo sát ý kiến người dân về mô hình sau gần 2 năm đưa vào hoạt động.","displayType":4,"category":{"name":"Video","detailUrl":"/video","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/video","fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":4,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nguoi-dan-noi-gi-ve-xe-dap-cong-cong-sau-gan-2-nam-hoat-dong-2222725.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/nguoi-dan-noi-gi-ve-xe-dap-cong-cong-sau-gan-2-nam-hoat-dong-1160.gif","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T15:17:37","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2222716","title":"Nữ tài xế lái Mercedes đâm đổ tường nhà cổ ở Hà Nội vi phạm nồng độ cồn","description":"Lực lượng chức năng xác định, nữ tài xế lái chiếc Mercedes đâm đổ tường nhà cổ trên phố Hàng Bạc (phường Hàng Bạc, quận Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội) vi phạm nồng độ cồn ở mức 2 (quy định tại Nghị định 100).","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nu-tai-xe-lai-mercedes-dam-do-tuong-nha-co-o-ha-noi-vi-pham-nong-do-con-2222716.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/398361049-651925873535213-8490082553283446233-n-1-1095.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T14:57:05","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2219110","title":"Sau vụ cháy chung cư mini ở Hà Nội, kiên quyết xử lý các công trình vi phạm PCCC","description":"Sau vụ cháy ở Khương Hạ khiến 56 người tử vong (quận Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội), ngoài việc rà soát các công trình vi phạm, công tác PCCC đã được đề cao. Mới đây Thủ tướng tiếp tục yêu cầu kiểm tra phòng cháy, chữa cháy chung cư, nhà ở riêng lẻ nhiều tầng.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/sau-vu-chay-chung-cu-mini-o-ha-noi-kien-quyet-xu-ly-cac-cong-trinh-vi-pham-pccc-2219110.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/sau-vu-chay-chung-cu-mini-o-ha-noi-kien-quyet-xu-ly-cac-cong-trinh-vi-pham-pccc-928.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T14:15:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222676","title":"Đại tướng Phan Văn Giang chủ trì lễ đón Bộ trưởng Quốc phòng Malaysia","description":"Nhận lời mời của Đại tướng Phan Văn Giang, Bộ trưởng Quốc phòng Malaysia Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan đang có chuyến thăm chính thức Việt Nam từ 3-5/12.","displayType":19,"category":{"name":"Chính trị","detailUrl":"/chinh-tri","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/chinh-tri","relatedIds":["00087O","00087P","00087A","00087S"],"subIds":["000001","00087O","00087P","00087A","00087S"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":19,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/dai-tuong-phan-van-giang-chu-tri-le-don-bo-truong-quoc-phong-malaysia-2222676.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/dai-tuong-phan-van-giang-chu-tri-le-don-bo-truong-quoc-phong-malaysia-1083.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T13:48:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/photo-icon.svg","avatarIconPosition":1,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"000009"},{"id":"2222681","title":"Vụ clip cô gái bị nắm tóc kéo lê, hành hung ở TP.HCM: Do mâu thuẫn tình cảm","description":"Qua điều tra, công an xác định vụ cô gái bị hành hung, kéo lê xảy ra hơn nửa tháng trước và nguyên nhân là do mâu thuẫn tình cảm.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/vu-clip-co-gai-bi-nam-toc-keo-le-hanh-hung-o-tp-hcm-do-mau-thuan-tinh-cam-2222681.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/vu-clip-co-gai-bi-nam-toc-keo-le-hanh-hung-o-tphcm-do-mau-thuan-tinh-cam-999.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T13:38:13","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222677","title":"Thời tiết Hà Nội 3 ngày tới: Tạnh ráo kèm nắng nhẹ, đêm se lạnh","description":"Dự báo thời tiết Hà Nội 3 ngày tới, nền nhiệt ổn định khoảng từ 19-23 độ; trong ngày khả năng hửng nắng, đêm và sáng lạnh.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/thoi-tiet-ha-noi-3-ngay-toi-tanh-rao-kem-nang-nhe-dem-se-lanh-2222677.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/thoi-tiet-ha-noi-3-ngay-toi-tanh-rao-kem-nang-nhe-dem-se-lanh-1061.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T13:28:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222633","title":"Chủ tịch QH đến Vientiane dự Hội nghị cấp cao Quốc hội Campuchia-Lào-Việt Nam","description":"Chủ tịch Quốc hội Vương Đình Huệ đã đến Thủ đô Vientiane, bắt đầu các hoạt động tham dự Hội nghị cấp cao Quốc hội 3 nước Campuchia - Lào - Việt Nam (CLV), thăm và làm việc tại Lào.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Chính trị","detailUrl":"/chinh-tri","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/chinh-tri","relatedIds":["00087O","00087P","00087A","00087S"],"subIds":["000001","00087O","00087P","00087A","00087S"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/chu-tich-quoc-hoi-vuong-dinh-hue-den-vientiane-du-hoi-nghi-cap-cao-qh-3-nuoc-2222633.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/chu-tich-qh-den-vientiane-du-hoi-nghi-cap-cao-quoc-hoi-campuchia-lao-viet-nam-981.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T13:16:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222611","title":"Cầu đi bộ nghìn tỷ bắc sông Sài Gòn là công trình biểu tượng để lại cho đời sau","description":"Chủ tịch TP.HCM Phan Văn Mãi cho rằng, công trình cầu đi bộ nghìn tỷ đồng nối liền 2 bờ sông Sài Gòn ngoài công năng đi bộ còn là điểm nhấn, biểu tượng để lại cho đời sau.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/cau-di-bo-nghin-ty-bac-song-sai-gon-la-cong-trinh-bieu-tuong-de-lai-cho-doi-sau-2222611.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/cau-di-bo-nghin-ty-bac-song-sai-gon-la-cong-trinh-bieu-tuong-de-lai-cho-doi-sau-885.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T11:54:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222620","title":"Tết Dương lịch 2024 được nghỉ 3 ngày liên tiếp","description":"Do ngày 1/1/2024 là thứ hai, cộng với hai ngày cuối tuần, nên dịp Tết Dương lịch 2024 người lao động được nghỉ 3 ngày liên tiếp.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-nghi-tet-duong-lich-2024-chinh-thuc-2222620.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/tet-duong-lich-2024-duoc-nghi-3-ngay-lien-tiep-865.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T11:50:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222596","title":"Huy động hơn 100 người chữa cháy cửa hàng tạp hóa","description":"Hôm nay (4/12), một vụ hỏa hoạn lớn đe dọa khu dân cư xảy ra ở đường Nguyễn Chí Thanh (tổ dân phố 6, phường Tân An, TP Buôn Ma Thuột, Đắk Lắk).","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/huy-dong-hon-100-nguoi-chua-chay-cua-hang-tap-hoa-2222596.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/huy-dong-hon-100-nguoi-chua-chay-cua-hang-tap-hoa-777.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T11:35:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2219119","title":"Cao điểm mùa hanh khô, cảnh báo 'nóng' về cháy rừng","description":"Trong thời gian qua, do ảnh hưởng bởi thời tiết và sự bất cẩn của người dân đã gây ra những vụ cháy rừng nghiêm trọng. Trước thực trạng đó, lực lượng Cảnh sát PCCC&CNCH chủ động triển khai nhiều biện pháp phòng cháy, chữa cháy rừng.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/cao-diem-mua-hanh-kho-canh-bao-nong-ve-phong-chong-chay-rung-2219119.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/cao-diem-mua-hanh-kho-canh-bao-nong-ve-phong-chong-chay-rung-919.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T10:22:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222559","title":"Nữ tài xế lái Mercedes đâm đổ tường ngôi nhà lâu đời nhất phố cổ Hà Nội","description":"Rạng sáng nay, nữ tài xế lái ô tô Mercedes màu trắng đâm đổ tường ngôi nhà cổ trên phố Hàng Bạc (Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội).","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nu-tai-xe-lai-mercedes-tong-sap-nha-pho-co-ha-noi-2222559.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/o-to-mercedes-dam-do-tuong-ngoi-nha-co-nhat-ha-noi-615.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T10:16:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222142","title":"Năm 2024, Bình Định tập trung đột phá về cải cách hành chính","description":"Chủ tịch UBND tỉnh Phạm Anh Tuấn nhấn mạnh, năm 2024, tỉnh Bình Định tập trung đột phá về cải cách hành chính, đạo đức công vụ và sắp xếp vị trí việc làm theo chỉ đạo của Bộ Nội vụ.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nam-2024-binh-dinh-tap-trung-dot-pha-ve-cai-cach-hanh-chinh-2222142.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/nam-2024-binh-dinh-tap-trung-dot-pha-ve-cai-cach-hanh-chinh-591.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T10:09:00","option":4,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222554","title":"Khởi tố phó chánh văn phòng HĐND-UBND huyện ở An Giang","description":"Công an tỉnh An Giang đã khởi tố Phó Chánh Văn phòng HĐND-UBND huyện Chợ Mới Nguyễn Tuấn Minh về hành vi “Lợi dụng chức vụ, quyền hạn trong khi thi hành công vụ”.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/khoi-to-pho-chanh-van-phong-hdnd-ubnd-huyen-o-an-giang-2222554.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/khoi-to-pho-chanh-van-phong-hdnd-ubnd-huyen-o-an-giang-570.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T09:58:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222549","title":"Khỉ tấn công khiến 3 người bị thương, 4 con chó chết","description":"Hai cá thể khỉ tấn công khiến 4 con chó chết, 3 người dân bị thương tại tỉnh Quảng Nam.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/khi-tan-cong-khien-3-nguoi-bi-thuong-4-con-cho-chet-2222549.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/khi-tan-cong-khien-3-nguoi-bi-thuong-4-con-cho-chet-467.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T09:41:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222249","title":"Cầu gần 700 tỷ đồng ở cửa ngõ TP.HCM 5 năm nằm trơ khung sắt","description":"Dự án xây dựng cầu Tân Kỳ - Tân Quý (quận Bình Tân, TP.HCM) với tổng mức đầu tư gần 700 tỷ đồng sau 5 năm vẫn nằm trơ khung sắt, hàng rào quây tôn, nhiều hạng mục dang dở.","displayType":19,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":19,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/cau-gan-700-ty-dong-o-cua-ngo-tp-hcm-5-nam-nam-tro-khung-sat-2222249.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/cau-gan-700-ty-dong-o-cua-ngo-tphcm-5-nam-nam-tro-khung-sat-427.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T09:17:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/photo-icon.svg","avatarIconPosition":1,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"000009"},{"id":"2222527","title":"Tai nạn tàu hỏa khiến người đàn ông 56 tuổi tử vong","description":"Sáng 4/12, lực lượng chức năng TP. Thủ Đức vẫn đang phong tỏa, khám nghiệm hiện trường vụ tai nạn tàu hỏa khiến một người đàn ông 56 tuổi tử vong.","displayType":4,"category":{"name":"Video","detailUrl":"/video","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/video","fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":4,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nguoi-dan-ong-lao-vao-duong-ray-bi-tau-hoa-can-tu-vong-2222527.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/tau-hoa-can-nguoi-tu-vong-00-00-00-00-00-30-414.gif","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T09:11:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2222399","title":"Dự báo thời tiết 4/12/2023: Miền Bắc mưa nhỏ vài nơi, trời âm u sương mù","description":"Dự báo thời tiết 4/12/2023, miền Bắc nhiều mây âm u, có sương mù và trời rét. Trung Bộ còn mưa to cục bộ từ Quảng Trị đến Khánh Hòa. Tây Nguyên và Nam Bộ mưa giông vài nơi.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/du-bao-thoi-tiet-4-12-2023-mien-bac-tang-nhiet-mua-nho-vai-noi-2222399.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/du-bao-thoi-tiet-4122023-mien-bac-mua-nho-vai-noi-troi-am-u-suong-mu-142.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T08:53:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222509","title":"Hà Nội đề xuất mua máy bay chữa cháy và trực thăng cứu nạn","description":"Để nâng cao hiệu quả công tác PCCC, UBND TP Hà Nội vừa đề xuất mua các thiết bị đặc thù như tàu chữa cháy trên sông, máy bay trực thăng cứu nạn, cứu hộ và máy bay chữa cháy.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ha-noi-de-xuat-mua-may-bay-chua-chay-va-truc-thang-cuu-nan-2222509.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/ha-noi-de-xuat-mua-may-bay-chua-chay-va-truc-thang-cuu-nan-201.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T08:15:17","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222068","title":"Đảm bảo an toàn phòng cháy, chữa cháy khi tàu thuyền neo đậu sát nhau","description":"Gần đây, trên địa bàn cả nước đã liên tục ghi nhận các vụ cháy liên quan tới tàu, thuyền. Đặc biệt, các sự cố cháy, nổ tàu thuyền thường xảy ra khi phương tiện này đang neo đậu.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Nội dung chuyên đề","detailUrl":"/noi-dung-chuyen-de","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/noi-dung-chuyen-de","subIds":["000041"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/dam-bao-an-toan-phong-chay-chua-chay-khi-tau-thuyen-neo-dau-sat-nhau-2222068.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/dam-bao-an-toan-phong-chay-chua-chay-khi-tau-thuyen-neo-dau-sat-nhau-678.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T08:05:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222470","title":"Lửa thiêu rụi tài sản tiền tỷ, nước mắt tiểu thương chảy trong mưa","description":"Chỉ trong khoảng thời gian hơn 4 tiếng đồng hồ, ngọn lửa đã thiêu rụi hàng trăm sạp hàng, ki - ốt của tiểu thương ở TT-Huế. Lặng người dưới mưa nhìn đống tài sản tiền tỷ bị lửa thiêu, nước mắt tiểu thương lăn dài trên má.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lua-thieu-rui-tai-san-tien-ty-nuoc-mat-tieu-thuong-chay-trong-mua-2222470.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/lua-thieu-rui-tai-san-tien-ty-nuoc-mat-tieu-thuong-quen-chay-trong-mua-125.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T07:08:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222380","title":"Điểm mấu chốt để 2 tuyến đường dành cho xe đạp ở Hà Nội không 'hiu quạnh'","description":"Để thu hút người dân, Hà Nội nên nghiên cứu tính kết nối liên thông giữa các tuyến đường dành cho xe đạp, thiết kế mặt đường êm ái, cảnh quan xung quanh đẹp và thân thiện.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/diem-mau-chot-de-2-tuyen-duong-danh-cho-xe-dap-o-ha-noi-khong-hiu-quanh-2222380.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/diem-mau-chot-de-2-tuyen-duong-danh-cho-xe-dap-o-ha-noi-khong-hiu-quanh-987.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T05:31:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2222442","title":"Hà Nội cần cơ chế đặc thù để gỡ ‘nút thắt’ trong cải tạo gần 1.580 chung cư cũ","description":"Từ năm 1999 đến nay, chỉ khoảng 2% trong tổng số gần 1.580 chung cư cũ trên địa bàn TP Hà Nội được cải tạo. Việc sửa Luật Thủ đô lần này được kỳ vọng sẽ trao cho Hà Nội chính sách đặc thù để gỡ ‘nút thắt’ trong cải tạo chung cư cũ.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ha-noi-can-co-che-dac-thu-de-go-nut-that-trong-cai-tao-gan-1-580-chung-cu-cu-2222442.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/ha-noi-can-co-che-dac-thu-de-go-nut-that-trong-cai-tao-gan-1580-chung-cu-cu-1081.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T05:31:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false}],"pageIndex":0,"totalPage":0,"articlePage":0}

Aa Zalo Email Sao chép liên kết Aa Aa