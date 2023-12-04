Ngày 4/12, trên mạng xã hội xuất hiện clip về một vụ tai nạn giao thông giữa ô tô tải và xe máy chở theo 2 người.

Khu vực xảy ra vụ tai nạn. Ảnh Lê Trung Kiên.

Theo nội dung trong clip ghi lại, xe máy chở theo 2 người đi với tốc độ khá nhanh. 2 người ngồi trên xe máy không đội mũ bảo hiểm. Khi tới gần ô tô tải, xe máy tông vào đuôi một xe máy khác.

Cú tông mạnh làm cả 2 người trên xe máy ngã ra đường. Đúng lúc đó, xe tải lao tới. Sau khi xảy ra vụ va chạm, 2 người đi xe máy nằm bất động trên đường. 2 người trên ô tô tải đi xuống xem tình hình rồi rời đi.

Xe tải rời khỏi hiện trường. Ảnh Lê Trung Kiên.

Chiều 4/12, một lãnh đạo UBND huyện Thạch Thất xác nhận vụ tai nạn nêu trên xảy ra vào chiều 2/12 tại xã Kim Quan. Người chồng điều khiển xe máy tử vong tại chỗ. Người vợ mang bầu bị thương. 

Công an huyện Thạch Thất đã thụ lý, làm rõ nguyên nhân vụ việc.