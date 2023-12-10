1. Không được đánh giá cao so với Viettel, nhưng điểm tựa sân nhà Pleiku là hy vọng cho HAGL có chiến thắng ở trận đấu sớm nhất vòng 5 Night Wolf V-League 2023/24 nhằm thoát ra khỏi khủng hoảng.

Mọi thứ diễn ra thuận lợi khi Minh Vương mở tỉ số cho đội bóng nhà bầu Đức ngay phút thứ 16. Nhưng thuận lợi hay hy vọng chỉ ở lại cùng HAGL chưa đầy 1 phút, bởi sau đó đội khách nhanh chóng lập lại thế quân bình rồi nâng tỉ số lên 2-1 khi hiệp đấu thứ nhất chưa qua một nửa thời gian.

Những nỗ lực trong gần 80 phút còn lại của trận đấu mà đội bóng nhà bầu Đức tạo ra không đủ khiến đoàn quân của HLV Kiatisuk thoát cảnh nhận thất bại thứ 3 chỉ sau 5 vòng đấu, tiếp tục đứng cuối bảng xếp hạng.

hagl vs the cong.jpg
HAGL tiếp tục chìm dưới đáy BXH sau thất bại trước Viettel

2. Đánh giá công bằng, HAGL lẽ ra cũng có thể giành được ít nhất 1 điểm trên sân nhà Pleiku nếu các chân sút của HLV Kiatisuk không vô duyên hay quá thiếu chính xác trong các cú dứt điểm.

Không chỉ ở thất bại trước Viettel, một loạt các các trận đấu khác, ông thầy người Thái liên tục ôm đầu khi chứng kiến học trò dứt điểm chẳng khác gì các cầu thủ nghiệp dư, khiến đội nhà đánh mất chiến thắng hoặc điểm số.

Và không chỉ vấn đề trong khâu dứt điểm, HAGL còn tệ ở khả năng phòng ngự. Cách để thua 2 bàn liên tiếp trong có ít phút với những sai số rất giống nhau trong trận gặp Viettel là minh chứng cho sự kém cỏi ấy.

3. Nhìn vào lực lượng hiện có, đội bóng nhà bầu Đức không mạnh nhưng cũng chẳng thể coi kém cỏi vì vẫn sở hữu hơn nửa đội hình đang, đã từng khoác áo U23 Việt Nam lẫn tuyển Việt Nam. Thế nên kết quả nhận được tới lúc này là… khá vô lý.

kiatisuk.jpg
Gương mặt thất thần của cựu danh thủ Kiatisuk trước kết quả của đội nhà

Nhưng đây không phải điều vô lý duy nhất tồn tại ở HAGL. Trong quá khứ, Kiatisuk từng là “hung thần” đối với các thủ môn, hàng phòng ngự trong khu vực hay V-League bằng khả năng săn bàn thượng thặng.

Tài năng, cũng như từng giúp nhiều học trò ở tuyển Thái Lan bay cao nhưng khi tới HAGL cựu “sát thủ” này không thể giúp đội nhà thay đổi khả năng ghi bàn, dứt điểm. Cả 4 bàn thắng cho tới thời điểm hiện tại đều do các hậu vệ, tiền vệ lập công đủ hiểu bi kịch đối với Kiatisuk là thế nào.

Thành ngữ có câu “dao sắc không gọt được chuôi” có lẽ không sai lắm với HAGL khi nhìn vào kết quả, thành tích…của đội bóng phố Núi thời điểm hiện tại. Và nếu không thay đổi có thể cũng nên nghĩ đến chuyện đua trụ hạng cũng là vừa!