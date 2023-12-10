{"article":{"id":"2225058","title":"HAGL chìm sâu đáy bảng V-League: Khi dao sắc không gọt được chuôi","description":"HAGL nhận thất bại thứ 3 chỉ sau 5 vòng đấu, chìm sâu dưới đáy BXH Night Wolf V-League 2023/24. Kết quả này không ngạc nhiên với những gì đội bóng của HLV Kiatisuk thể hiện.","contentObject":"<p>1. Không được đánh giá cao so với Viettel, nhưng điểm tựa sân nhà Pleiku là hy vọng cho <a href=\"https://vietnamnet.vn/hagl-tag7937402526507091206.html\">HAGL </a>có chiến thắng ở trận đấu sớm nhất vòng 5 Night Wolf V-League 2023/24 nhằm thoát ra khỏi khủng hoảng.</p>

<p>Mọi thứ diễn ra thuận lợi khi Minh Vương mở tỉ số cho đội bóng nhà <a href=\"https://vietnamnet.vn/bau-duc-tag9432992788085194265.html\">bầu Đức </a>ngay phút thứ 16. Nhưng thuận lợi hay hy vọng chỉ ở lại cùng HAGL chưa đầy 1 phút, bởi sau đó đội khách nhanh chóng lập lại thế quân bình rồi nâng tỉ số lên 2-1 khi hiệp đấu thứ nhất chưa qua một nửa thời gian.</p>

<p>Những nỗ lực trong gần 80 phút còn lại của trận đấu mà đội bóng nhà bầu Đức tạo ra không đủ khiến đoàn quân của HLV Kiatisuk thoát cảnh nhận thất bại thứ 3 chỉ sau 5 vòng đấu, tiếp tục đứng cuối bảng xếp hạng.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/hagl-vs-the-cong-1144.jpg?width=768&s=UTkRUyt0Cz1tH0YkKzlbBA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/hagl-vs-the-cong-1144.jpg?width=1024&s=M7eyYmWd7wBAdYrnEMzAig\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/hagl-vs-the-cong-1144.jpg?width=0&s=ObAEUDtcijBM03ILYBV43w\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/hagl-vs-the-cong-1144.jpg?width=768&s=UTkRUyt0Cz1tH0YkKzlbBA\" alt=\"hagl vs the cong.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/hagl-vs-the-cong-1144.jpg?width=260&s=__QsOMy4xKs8wevfHWoH-Q\"></picture>

<figcaption>HAGL tiếp tục chìm dưới đáy BXH sau thất bại trước Viettel</figcaption>

</figure>

<p>2. Đánh giá công bằng, HAGL lẽ ra cũng có thể giành được ít nhất 1 điểm trên sân nhà Pleiku nếu các chân sút của HLV Kiatisuk không vô duyên hay quá thiếu chính xác trong các cú dứt điểm.</p>

<p>Không chỉ ở thất bại trước Viettel, một loạt các các trận đấu khác, ông thầy người Thái liên tục ôm đầu khi chứng kiến học trò dứt điểm chẳng khác gì các cầu thủ nghiệp dư, khiến đội nhà đánh mất chiến thắng hoặc điểm số.</p>

<p>Và không chỉ vấn đề trong khâu dứt điểm, HAGL còn tệ ở khả năng phòng ngự. Cách để thua 2 bàn liên tiếp trong có ít phút với những sai số rất giống nhau trong trận gặp Viettel là minh chứng cho sự kém cỏi ấy.</p>

<p>3. Nhìn vào lực lượng hiện có, đội bóng nhà bầu Đức không mạnh nhưng cũng chẳng thể coi kém cỏi vì vẫn sở hữu hơn nửa đội hình đang, đã từng khoác áo U23 Việt Nam lẫn tuyển Việt Nam. Thế nên kết quả nhận được tới lúc này là… khá vô lý.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/kiatisuk-1145.jpg?width=768&s=or9h_G-s_pll2AmudZrUMQ\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/kiatisuk-1145.jpg?width=1024&s=3S5Liq5q5nonGpkcCxABGQ\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/kiatisuk-1145.jpg?width=0&s=0Aya216KWMGYilWw3f53tA\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/kiatisuk-1145.jpg?width=768&s=or9h_G-s_pll2AmudZrUMQ\" alt=\"kiatisuk.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/kiatisuk-1145.jpg?width=260&s=ShiEGQWzInlZMmzP6bIWsg\"></picture>

<figcaption>Gương mặt thất thần của cựu danh thủ Kiatisuk trước kết quả của đội nhà</figcaption>

</figure>

<p>Nhưng đây không phải điều vô lý duy nhất tồn tại ở HAGL. Trong quá khứ, <a href=\"https://vietnamnet.vn/hlv-kiatisak-tag12241078775736393654.html\">Kiatisuk</a> từng là “hung thần” đối với các thủ môn, hàng phòng ngự trong khu vực hay V-League bằng khả năng săn bàn thượng thặng.</p>

<p>Tài năng, cũng như từng giúp nhiều học trò ở tuyển Thái Lan bay cao nhưng khi tới HAGL cựu “sát thủ” này không thể giúp đội nhà thay đổi khả năng ghi bàn, dứt điểm. Cả 4 bàn thắng cho tới thời điểm hiện tại đều do các hậu vệ, tiền vệ lập công đủ hiểu bi kịch đối với Kiatisuk là thế nào.</p>

<p>Thành ngữ có câu “dao sắc không gọt được chuôi” có lẽ không sai lắm với HAGL khi nhìn vào kết quả, thành tích…của đội bóng phố Núi thời điểm hiện tại. Và nếu không thay đổi có thể cũng nên nghĩ đến chuyện đua trụ hạng cũng là vừa!</p>

<figure class="vnn-resposive-video-embed-169"><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://embed.vietnamnet.vn/v/005G9F.html" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-mce-fragment="1"></iframe></figure> Sau đây 4 ngày, \"Hùm xám\" sẽ làm khách trước MU ở Champions League.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-frankfurt-5-1-bayern-munich-bundesliga-2023-24-vong-14-2225142.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/bayern-munich-thua-tham-1-5-truoc-tran-gap-mu-1364.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T23:43:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/photo-icon.svg","avatarIconPosition":1,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"000009"},{"id":"2225018","title":"Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh 2023/24 - Vòng 17 mới nhất","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2023/2024 vòng 17 được cập nhật liên tục, đầy đủ và chính xác.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-ngoai-hang-anh-2023-24-vong-17-2225018.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/lich-thi-dau-ngoai-hang-anh-202324-vong-17-moi-nhat-553.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T21:45:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225051","title":"HLV Gong Oh Kyun: Cầu thủ Nam Định đánh vào ngực tôi","description":"HLV Gong Oh Kyun lý giải nguyên nhân khiến ông nổi đóa với cầu thủ Văn Kiên, trong trận CAHN hòa 2-2 trước Nam Định trên sân Thiên Trường tối 9/11.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/hlv-gong-oh-kyun-noi-minh-bi-cau-thu-nam-dinh-danh-vao-nguc-2225051.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/hlv-gong-oh-kyun-cau-thu-nam-dinh-danh-vao-nguc-toi-1126.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T21:24:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224734","title":"Bảng xếp hạng V-League 2023/24 vòng 5 mới nhất: Nam Định giữ đỉnh bảng","description":"Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá V-League 1 2023/24 - Cập nhật vòng 5 bảng xếp hạng giải vô địch quốc gia V-League mùa giải 2023/2024, đầy đủ và chính xác.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bang-xep-hang-v-league-2023-24-vong-5-moi-nhat-2224734.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/bang-xep-hang-v-league-202324-vong-5-moi-nhat-the-cong-vao-top-3-1047.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T21:21:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225010","title":"Hải Phòng FC giật lại 1 điểm từ tay CLB TP.HCM","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Pha ghi bàn của Hoàng Nam ở cuối trận giúp Hải Phòng FC rời sân Thống Nhất của CLB TP.HCM với 1 điểm, thuộc vòng 5 Night Wolf V-League, tối 9/12.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-tp-hcm-1-1-hai-phong-v-league-2023-24-2225010.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/hai-phong-fc-giat-lai-1-diem-tu-tay-clb-tphcm-1130.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T21:16:00","option":66112,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/photo-icon.svg","avatarIconPosition":1,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"000009"},{"id":"2225071","title":"Thắng ngược đầy cảm xúc, Liverpool leo lên đỉnh bảng","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Bị Crystal Palace dẫn trước nhưng với lợi thế hơn người từ giữa hiệp hai, Liverpool lội ngược dòng thắng 2-1 nhờ 2 bàn của Salah và Elliott.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-crystal-palace-1-2-liverpool-vong-16-ngoai-hang-anh-2225071.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/thang-nguoc-day-cam-xuc-liverpool-leo-len-dinh-bang-1138.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T21:10:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225098","title":"Văn Lâm mắc sai lầm, Bình Định thua 2-3 Thanh Hóa","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Thủ thành Đặng Văn Lâm mắc sai lầm nghiêm trọng trong thất bại 2-3 của Quy Nhơn Bình Định trước Đông Á Thanh Hóa, ở vòng 5 Night Wolf V-League, tối 9/12.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-binh-dinh-2-3-thanh-hoa-v-league-2023-24-2225098.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/van-lam-mac-sai-lam-binh-dinh-thua-2-3-thanh-hoa-1047.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T20:48:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225049","title":"Giải bóng đá nữ VĐQG 2023: Quật ngã ĐKVĐ, Hà Nội 1 thêm 'lửa' đua vô địch","description":"Hà Nội 1 quật ngã ĐKVĐ TPHCM 1, san bằng điểm số và tạo thêm kịch tính cho cuộc đua đến ngôi vô địch giải nữ VĐQG – cúp Thái Sơn Bắc 2023.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/giai-bong-da-nu-vdqg-2023-quat-nga-dkvd-ha-noi-1-them-lua-dua-vo-dich-2225049.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/giai-bong-da-nu-vdqg-2023-quat-nga-dkvd-ha-noi-1-them-lua-dua-vo-dich-1002.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T20:28:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225088","title":"MU thua bẽ mặt 0-3 trước Bournemouth","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Quỷ đỏ thể hiện hình ảnh kém cỏi và bạc nhược khi thua thảm 0-3 Bournemouth ngay trên sân nhà Old Trafford.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-mu-0-3-bournemouth-vong-16-ngoai-hang-anh-2225088.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/truc-tiep-bong-da-mu-0-3-bournemouth-quy-do-vo-tran-h2-1363.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T20:27:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225005","title":"Quang Hải ghi bàn, CA Hà Nội tuột chiến thắng trước Nam Định","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Trận thứ hai liên tiếp Quang Hải ghi bàn nhưng CA Hà Nội vẫn chỉ có 1 điểm trên sân của Thép xanh Nam Định, thuộc vòng 5 Night Wolf V-League, tối 9/12.","displayType":5,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":5,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-nam-dinh-2-2-ca-ha-noi-v-league-2023-24-2225005.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/truc-tiep-bong-da-nam-dinh-0-2-ca-ha-noi-quang-hai-nhan-doi-cach-biet-954.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T20:06:00","option":66112,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/photo-icon.svg","avatarIconPosition":1,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"000009"},{"id":"2225016","title":"Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 16 mới nhất: MU nguy cơ mất top 6","description":"Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2023/2024 vòng 16 được cập nhật liên tục và nhanh nhất tại báo VietNamNet.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bang-xep-hang-ngoai-hang-anh-2023-24-vong-16-2225016.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/bang-xep-hang-ngoai-hang-anh-vong-16-moi-nhat-mu-nguy-co-mat-top-6-1398.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T20:00:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225073","title":"HLV Gong Oh Kyun xô xát với cầu thủ Nam Định","description":"HLV Gong Oh Kyun nổi đóa với cầu thủ Văn Kiên khiến trận đấu giữa Nam Định vs CAHN trở nên rất nóng.","displayType":19,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":19,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/hlv-gong-oh-kyun-xo-xat-voi-cau-thu-nam-dinh-2225073.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/hlv-gong-oh-kyun-xo-xat-voi-cau-thu-nam-dinh-932.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T19:32:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225014","title":"Kết quả bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 16 hôm nay: MU thua thảm","description":"Kết quả bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2023/2024 vòng 16 được cập nhật liên tục và nhanh nhất tại báo VietNamNet.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ket-qua-bong-da-ngoai-hang-anh-2023-24-vong-16-2225014.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ket-qua-bong-da-ngoai-hang-anh-vong-16-hom-nay-liverpool-nguoc-dong-1125.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T19:30:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224735","title":"Lịch thi đấu vòng 6 V-League 1 2023/24 cập nhật","description":"Lịch thi đấu V-League 2023/24 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá vòng 6 Night Wolf V-League 1 mùa giải 2023/2024 nhanh, đầy đủ và chính xác.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-v-league-2023-24-vong-6-2224735.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/lich-thi-dau-vong-6-v-league-1-202324-cap-nhat-964.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T16:16:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223030","title":"Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh 2023/24 - Vòng 16 cập nhật","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2023/2024 vòng 16 được cập nhật liên tục, đầy đủ và chính xác.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-ngoai-hang-anh-2023-24-vong-16-2223030.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/5/lich-thi-dau-ngoai-hang-anh-202324-vong-16-hom-nay-138.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T15:44:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225012","title":"MU đua top 4 Ngoại hạng Anh: Điểm tựa Harry Maguire","description":"MU có cơ hội bước vào top 4 Premier League nhờ những đóng góp quan trọng của Harry Maguire, thủ lĩnh thực sự nơi hàng thủ.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/mu-dua-top-4-ngoai-hang-anh-diem-tua-harry-maguire-2225012.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/mu-dua-top-4-ngoai-hang-anh-diem-tua-harry-maguire-535.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T15:43:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225002","title":"MU được… bỏ phiếu thanh lý đồng loạt 8 cầu thủ","description":"MU được nêu ra những cái tên nhất định phải giữ lại, trong khi đó 4 chuyên gia đều ‘bỏ phiếu’ cho rằng Erik ten Hag nên chuyển nhượng đi 8 cầu thủ.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/mu-duoc-bo-phieu-chuyen-nhuong-dong-loat-8-cau-thu-2225002.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/mu-duoc-bo-phieu-thanh-ly-dong-loat-8-cau-thu-499.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T15:20:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224923","title":"MU nhận hat-trick giải thưởng, Erik ten Hag làm ngay điều đặc biệt","description":"MU ồn ào nội bộ, nhận hat-trick giải thưởng tháng 11 khiến Erik ten Hag tập hợp ngay toàn đội để làm điều đặc biệt, tuy nhiên vắng mặt Marcus Rashford.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/mu-nhan-hat-trick-giai-thuong-erik-ten-hag-lam-ngay-dieu-dac-biet-2224923.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/mu-nhan-hat-trick-giai-thuong-erik-ten-hag-lam-ngay-dieu-dac-biet-202.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T10:24:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224911","title":"Ancelotti tiết lộ tình hình Jude Bellingham, fan nghe mà cảm kích","description":"Phía sau một Jude Bellingham ‘thần hộ mệnh’ của Real Madrid là những khó khăn và cả đau đớn mà tiền vệ tuyển Anh phải chịu đựng, được Ancelotti tiết lộ.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ancelotti-tiet-lo-tinh-hinh-jude-bellingham-fan-nghe-ma-cam-kich-2224911.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/ancelotti-tiet-lo-tinh-hinh-jude-bellingham-fan-nghe-ma-cam-kich-148.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T09:49:41","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224886","title":"Jadon Sancho xuống đội trẻ MU vẫn vô kỷ luật, đồng đội hết 'cứu' nổi","description":"Jadon Sancho bị đầy ải xuống đội trẻ MU vẫn vô kỷ luật, thường xuyên bỏ tập khiến các cầu thủ cấp cao phải nghĩ lại về việc bênh vực anh.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/jadon-sancho-xuong-doi-tre-mu-van-vo-ky-luat-dong-doi-het-cuu-noi-2224886.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/9/jadon-sancho-xuong-doi-tre-mu-van-vo-ky-luat-dong-doi-het-cuu-noi-104.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T08:56:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224636","title":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 9/12/2023","description":"Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 9/12/2023 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá trong nước và các giải đấu quốc tế hấp dẫn đêm nay, rạng sáng mai.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-9-12-2023-2224636.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-9122023-704.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T07:10:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2224680","title":"Nhận định Nam Định đấu CAHN: Giữ vững ngôi đầu","description":"Thép xanh Nam Định tự tin giành 3 điểm trong cuộc tiếp đón CAHN lúc 18h ngày 9/12, tiếp tục dẫn đầu Night Wolf V-League 2023/24.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thể thao","detailUrl":"/the-thao","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/the-thao","relatedIds":["00001O","00001I","00006Y","000072","00006T","00001S"],"subIds":["000009","00001O","00001I","00006T","00001S","00006Y","00006U"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/nhan-dinh-bong-da-nam-dinh-vs-cahn-18h-ngay-9-12-2224680.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/nhan-dinh-nam-dinh-dau-cahn-giu-vung-ngoi-dau-1474.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-09T06:30:00","option":65536,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"}],"pageIndex":0,"totalPage":0,"articlePage":0}

