|
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
CÚP FA ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 1/32
|
10/01
19:15
|
Cheltenham - Leicester
|
Everton - Sunderland
|
Macclesfield - Crystal Palace
|
Wolverhampton - Shrewsbury
|
10/01
22:00
|
Boreham Wood - Burton
|
Burnley - Millwall
|
Doncaster - Southampton
|
Fulham - Middlesbrough
|
Ipswich - Blackpool
|
Newcastle - Bournemouth
|
Salford City - Swindon
|
Sheffield Wed - Brentford
|
Stoke - Coventry
|
Manchester City - Exeter City
|
11/01
00:45
|
Bristol City - Watford
|
Cambridge Utd - Birmingham
|
Grimsby - Weston Super Mare
|
Tottenham - Aston Villa
|
11/01
03:00
|
Charlton - Chelsea
|
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 19
|
10/01
20:00
|
Real Oviedo - Real Betis
|
SCTV 15
|
10/01
22:15
|
Villarreal - Alaves
|
SCTV 15
|
11/01
00:30
|
Girona - Osasuna
|
SCTV 22
|
11/01
03:00
|
Valencia - Elche
|
SCTV 15
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 20
|
10/01
21:00
|
Como - Bologna
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
Udinese - Pisa
|
ON SPORTS +
|
11/01
00:00
|
Roma - Sassuolo
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
11/01
02:45
|
Atalanta - Torino
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
VĐQG ĐỨC 2025/26 – VÒNG 16
|
10/01
21:30
|
Freiburg - Hamburg
|
TV 360
|
Heidenheim - Cologne
|
TV 360
|
St. Pauli - RB Leipzig
|
TV 360
|
Union Berlin - Mainz
|
TV 360
|
Werder Bremen - Hoffenheim
|
TV 360
|
11/01
00:30
|
Leverkusen - Stuttgart
|
TV 360
|
SIÊU CÚP THỔ NHĨ KỲ 2025/26 – CHUNG KẾT
|
11/01
00:30
|
Galatasaray - Fenerbahce
|
AFCON 2025 – TỨ KẾT
|
10/01
23:00
|
Algeria - Nigeria
|
11/01
02:00
|
Ai Cập - Bờ Biển Ngà
|
|
VCK U23 CHÂU Á 2026 - BẢNG B
|
9/01
|
U23 Việt Nam 2-1 U23 Kyrgyzstan
|
VTV5, VTV Cần Thơ, TV360
|
9/01
|
U23 Ả Rập Xê Út 2-3 U23 Jordan
|
VTV5, VTV Cần Thơ, TV360
|
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 18
|
10/01
|
Getafe 1-2 Real Sociedad
|
SCTV 15
|
VĐQG ĐỨC 2025/26 – VÒNG 16
|
10/01
|
Frankfurt 3-3 Dortmund
|
TV 360
|
FA CUP 2025/26 – VÒNG 1/32
|
10/01
|
Wrexham 3-3 Nottingham Forest (pen 3-4)
|
Milton Keynes Dons 1-1 Oxford United (pen 3-4)
|
Port Vale 1-0 Fleetwood Town
|
Preston North End 0-1 Wigan Athletic
|
AFCON 2025 – VÒNG TỨ KẾT
|
09/01
|
Mali 0-1 Senegal
|
10/01
|
Maroc 2-0 Cameroon
|
VĐQG HÀ LAN 2025/26 – VÒNG 18
|
10/01
|
NEC Nijmegen - Utrecht
|Hoãn
|
VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 12
|
09/01
|
Brisbane Roar 0-2 Auckland
|
VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 14
|
09/01
|
Al Khaleej 4-0 Damac
|
09/01
|
Al Taawoun 2-0 Al Shabab
|
10/01
|
Al Kholood 0-4 Al Ittihad