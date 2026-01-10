Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

CÚP FA ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 1/32

10/01

19:15

Cheltenham - Leicester

Everton - Sunderland

Macclesfield - Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton - Shrewsbury

10/01

22:00

Boreham Wood - Burton

Burnley - Millwall

Doncaster - Southampton

Fulham - Middlesbrough

Ipswich - Blackpool

Newcastle - Bournemouth

Salford City - Swindon

Sheffield Wed - Brentford

Stoke - Coventry

Manchester City - Exeter City

11/01

00:45

Bristol City - Watford

Cambridge Utd - Birmingham

Grimsby - Weston Super Mare

Tottenham - Aston Villa

11/01

03:00

Charlton - Chelsea

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 19

10/01

20:00

Real Oviedo - Real Betis

SCTV 15

10/01

22:15

Villarreal - Alaves

SCTV 15

11/01

00:30

Girona - Osasuna

SCTV 22

11/01

03:00

Valencia - Elche

SCTV 15

VĐQG ITALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 20

10/01

21:00

Como - Bologna

ON FOOTBALL

Udinese - Pisa

ON SPORTS +

11/01

00:00

Roma - Sassuolo

ON FOOTBALL

11/01

02:45

Atalanta - Torino

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG ĐỨC 2025/26 – VÒNG 16

10/01

21:30

Freiburg - Hamburg

TV 360

Heidenheim - Cologne

TV 360

St. Pauli - RB Leipzig

TV 360

Union Berlin - Mainz

TV 360

Werder Bremen - Hoffenheim

TV 360

11/01

00:30

Leverkusen - Stuttgart

TV 360

SIÊU CÚP THỔ NHĨ KỲ 2025/26 – CHUNG KẾT

11/01

00:30

Galatasaray - Fenerbahce

AFCON 2025 – TỨ KẾT

10/01

23:00

Algeria - Nigeria

11/01

02:00

Ai Cập - Bờ Biển Ngà

VCK U23 CHÂU Á 2026 - BẢNG B

9/01  
21:00

U23 Việt Nam 2-1 U23 Kyrgyzstan

VTV5, VTV Cần Thơ, TV360

9/01  
23:30

U23 Ả Rập Xê Út 2-3 U23 Jordan

VTV5, VTV Cần Thơ, TV360

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 18

10/01  
03:00

Getafe 1-2 Real Sociedad

SCTV 15

VĐQG ĐỨC 2025/26 – VÒNG 16

10/01  
02:30

Frankfurt 3-3 Dortmund

TV 360

FA CUP 2025/26 – VÒNG 1/32

10/01  
02:30

Wrexham 3-3 Nottingham Forest (pen 3-4)

Milton Keynes Dons 1-1 Oxford United (pen 3-4)

Port Vale 1-0 Fleetwood Town

Preston North End 0-1 Wigan Athletic

AFCON 2025 – VÒNG TỨ KẾT

09/01  
23:00

Mali 0-1 Senegal

10/01  
02:00

Maroc 2-0 Cameroon

VĐQG  HÀ LAN 2025/26 – VÒNG 18

10/01  
02:00

NEC Nijmegen - Utrecht

 Hoãn

VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 12

09/01  
15:35

Brisbane Roar 0-2 Auckland

VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 14

09/01  
20:10

Al Khaleej 4-0 Damac

09/01 
 22:05

Al Taawoun 2-0 Al Shabab

10/01 
 00:30

Al Kholood 0-4 Al Ittihad