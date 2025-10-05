|
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 7
|
05/10
|
[18] Aston Villa - Burnley [16]
|
K+ ACTION
|
[10] Everton - Crystal Palace [5]
|
K+ SPORT 1
|
[13] Newcastle - Nottingham Forest [15]
|
K+ SPORT 2
|
[20] Wolverhampton - Brighton [14]
|
K+LIFE
|
05/10
|
[17] Brentford - Manchester City [9]
|
K+ SPORT 1
|
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 8
|
05/10
|
[11] Alaves - Elche [6]
|
SCTV 15
|
05/10
|
[10] Sevilla - Barcelona [2]
|
SCTV 15
|
05/10
|
[4] Espanyol - Real Betis [7]
|
SCTV 15
|
[18] Real Sociedad - Rayo Vallecano [14]
|
06/10
|
[15] Celta Vigo - Atletico Madrid [12]
|
SCTV 15
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 6
|
05/10
|
[9] Udinese - Cagliari [7]
|
ON SPORTS +
|
05/10
|
[11] Bologna - Pisa [19]
|
ON SPORTS +
|
[17] Fiorentina - Roma [4]
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
05/10
|
[1] Napoli - Genoa [16]
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
06/10
|
[2] Juventus - AC Milan [3]
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
VĐQG ĐỨC 2025/26 – VÒNG 6
|
05/10
|
[8] Stuttgart - Heidenheim [18]
|
TV 360
|
[15] Hamburg SV - Mainz [13]
|
TV 360
|
06/10
|
[17] Monchengladbach - Freiburg [7]
|
TV 360
|
VĐQG PHÁP 2025/26 – VÒNG 7
|
05/10
|
[3] Lyon - Toulouse [9]
|
ON SPORTS
|
05/10
|
[1] Monaco - Nice [12]
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
[15] Le Havre - Rennes [8]
|
ON SPORTS
|
[4] Strasbourg - Angers [13]
|
ON SPORTS+
|
06/10
|
[5] Lille - PSG [2]
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
