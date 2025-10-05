Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 7

05/10
20:00

[18] Aston Villa - Burnley [16]

K+ ACTION

[10] Everton - Crystal Palace [5]

K+ SPORT 1

[13] Newcastle - Nottingham Forest [15]

K+ SPORT 2

[20] Wolverhampton - Brighton [14]

K+LIFE

05/10
22:00

[17] Brentford - Manchester City [9]

K+ SPORT 1

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 8

05/10
19:00

[11] Alaves - Elche [6]

SCTV 15

05/10
21:15

[10] Sevilla - Barcelona [2]

SCTV 15

05/10
23:30

[4] Espanyol - Real Betis [7]

SCTV 15

[18] Real Sociedad - Rayo Vallecano [14]

06/10
02:00

[15] Celta Vigo - Atletico Madrid [12]

SCTV 15

VĐQG ITALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 6

05/10
17:30

[9] Udinese - Cagliari [7]

ON SPORTS +

05/10
20:00

[11] Bologna - Pisa [19]

ON SPORTS +

[17] Fiorentina - Roma [4]

ON FOOTBALL

05/10
23:00

[1] Napoli - Genoa [16]

ON FOOTBALL

06/10
01:45

[2] Juventus - AC Milan [3]

ON SPORTS NEWS

VĐQG ĐỨC 2025/26 – VÒNG 6

05/10
20:30

[8] Stuttgart - Heidenheim [18]

TV 360

[15] Hamburg SV - Mainz [13]

TV 360

06/10
00:30

[17] Monchengladbach - Freiburg [7]

TV 360

VĐQG PHÁP 2025/26 – VÒNG 7

05/10
22:00

[3] Lyon - Toulouse [9]

ON SPORTS

05/10
22:15

[1] Monaco - Nice [12]

ON SPORTS NEWS

[15] Le Havre - Rennes [8]

ON SPORTS

[4] Strasbourg - Angers [13]

ON SPORTS+

06/10
01:45

[5] Lille - PSG [2]

ON SPORTS NEWS
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 7
18:30 Leeds United 1-2 Tottenham K+Sport1
21:00 Arsenal 2-0 West Ham K+Sport2
21:00 Man United 2-0 Sunderland K+Sport1
23:30 Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool K+Sport1
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA (La Liga) 2025/26 – VÒNG 8
19:00 Real Oviedo 0-2 Levante SCTV 15
21:15 Girona 2-1 Valencia SCTV 15
23:30 Athletic Club 2-1 Mallorca SCTV 15
02:00 05/10 Real Madrid 3-1 Villarreal SCTV 22
VĐQG ITALIA (Serie A) 2025/26 – VÒNG 6
20:00 Lazio 3-3 Torino ON Football
20:00 Parma 0-1 Lecce ON Sports+
23:00 Inter 4-1 Cremonese ON Football
01:45 05/10 Atalanta 1-1 Como 1907 ON Football
VĐQG ĐỨC (Bundesliga) 2025/26 – VÒNG 6
20:30 Augsburg 3-1 Wolfsburg TV360
20:30 Leverkusen 2-0 Union Berlin TV360
20:30 Dortmund 1-1 RB Leipzig TV360
20:30 Bremen 1-0 St. Pauli TV360
23:30 E.Frankfurt 0-3 Bayern Munich TV360
VĐQG PHÁP (Ligue 1) 2025/26 – VÒNG 7
22:00 Metz 0-3 Marseille ON Sports News
00:00 05/10 Brest 0-0 Nantes ON Sports News
02:05 05/10 Auxerre 1-2 Lens ON Sports News
GIẢI BÓNG ĐÁ NHÀ NGHỀ MỸ (MLS) 2025 - VÒNG 32
06:30 05/10 Inter Miami - New England