Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỷ niệm 25 năm quan hệ Việt - Mỹ
#Bão số 2 - Tin bão mới nhất
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

07/08/2020 00:37:03 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Miss world

tin tức về Miss world mới nhất

Hoa hậu Tây Ban Nha đeo khẩu trang lúc đăng quang vì Covid-19icon
Thời trang27/07/20200

Hoa hậu Tây Ban Nha đeo khẩu trang lúc đăng quang vì Covid-19

Top 3 Hoa hậu Thế giới Tây Ban Nha 2020 gây chú ý khi phải đeo khẩu trang trong khoảnh khắc đăng quang. Đây là một trong những điều hiếm thấy trong lịch sử các cuộc thi nhan sắc.

 
Hoa hậu Thế giới 2020 hoãn tổ chức vì Covid -19

Hoa hậu Thế giới 2020 hoãn tổ chức vì Covid -19

icon25/07/20200
Miss Vietnam 2020 organisers announce role of beauty queens

Miss Vietnam 2020 organisers announce role of beauty queens

icon28/05/20200
Miss Vietnam 2020 gets underway amid great fanfareicon

Miss Vietnam 2020 gets underway amid great fanfare

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/05/2020

A press conference held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 13 marked the start of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant, with the event seeing an announcement that the winner will receive a crown and a cash prize worth VND500 million.

Five Vietnamese winners of People’s Choice Award through yearsicon

Five Vietnamese winners of People’s Choice Award through years

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/04/2020

Mai Phuong Thuy, Kieu Loan, and Phuong Nga are among the five Vietnamese representatives to successfully win the People’s Choice Award at global beauty pageants through the years.

Recent performances of Vietnamese beauties at Miss World’s Dances of Worldicon

Recent performances of Vietnamese beauties at Miss World’s Dances of World

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/04/2020

My Linh, Tieu Vy, and Thuy Linh are among the Vietnamese competitors who managed to impress international audiences whilst competing in some of the recent versions of the Dances of the World segment in the Miss World pageant.

Impressive outfits worn by Vietnamese beauties in global pageants during 2019icon

Impressive outfits worn by Vietnamese beauties in global pageants during 2019

PHOTOS
03/01/2020

Let’s take a look back at some of the outstanding outfits that were worn by Vietnamese beauties whilst competing in global pageants during the previous year:

Cựu Hoa hậu Ukraine biểu tình đòi cho phụ nữ kết hôn thi Miss Worldicon

Cựu Hoa hậu Ukraine biểu tình đòi cho phụ nữ kết hôn thi Miss World

Thời trang
27/12/2019

 - Sau khi gửi đơn kiện tổ chức Miss World vì "sự kỳ thị, bất công", cựu Hoa hậu Ukraine 2018 Veronkia Didusenko đã xuống đường cầm biểu ngữ để kêu gọi bình đẳng cho những người phụ nữ đã kết hôn hoặc sinh con và có hơn 22.000 người ủng hộ.

The landmarks of Vietnamese beauties at Miss World through yearsicon

The landmarks of Vietnamese beauties at Miss World through years

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/12/2019

Thuy Linh, Lan Khue, and Huong Giang are among the outstanding Vietnamese representatives who enjoyed finishing the Miss World pageant in some of the pageant’s top positions.

Vietnam's Thuy Linh secures a Top 12 finish at Miss World 2019icon

Vietnam's Thuy Linh secures a Top 12 finish at Miss World 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/12/2019

Luong Thuy Linh, Vietnam’s representative at Miss World 2019, finished among the Top 12 at the pageant which recently concluded in London, the UK.

Lương Thùy Linh - Niềm tự hào của Việt Nam tại Hoa hậu Thế giới 2019icon

Lương Thùy Linh - Niềm tự hào của Việt Nam tại Hoa hậu Thế giới 2019

Thời trang
16/12/2019

 - Đại diện Việt Nam - Lương Thùy Linh đã khiến khán giả quê nhà tự hào khi lọt vào Top 12 Hoa hậu Thế giới 2019 (Miss World 2019) bằng những nỗ lực của bản thân.

Giọng hát lay động của tân Hoa hậu Thế giới chỉ cao 1,67micon

Giọng hát lay động của tân Hoa hậu Thế giới chỉ cao 1,67m

Thời trang
15/12/2019

 - Hoa hậu Thế giới 2019 - Toni-Ann Singh khiến nhiều người phải choáng ngợp bởi giọng hát tuyệt vời của mình. Trong đêm chung kết Miss World 2019, cô đã thể hiện hát bài kinh điển của Whitney Houston - I have nothing.

Lương Thùy Linh: 'Mục tiêu của tôi là top 5 Hoa hậu Thế giới'icon

Lương Thùy Linh: 'Mục tiêu của tôi là top 5 Hoa hậu Thế giới'

Thời trang
14/12/2019

Trước chung kết, người đẹp 10X Lương Thùy Linh chia sẻ cô cảm thấy hồi hộp và một chút áp lực. Song cô tự tin vào bản thân và cố gắng đạt mục tiêu top 5.

Thuy An reveals national costume for Miss Intercontinental 2019icon

Thuy An reveals national costume for Miss Intercontinental 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/12/2019

Thuy An, Vietnam’s representative at Miss Intercontinental 2019, has unveiled the outfit that she will wear whilst competing in the beauty contest’s national costume segment.

Missosology expects Thuy Linh to make Top 4 of Miss World 2019icon

Missosology expects Thuy Linh to make Top 4 of Miss World 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/12/2019

Missosology, the world’s leading magazine on beauty pageants, has named Vietnam’s representative at Miss World 2019 Luong Thuy Linh among its Top 4 Second Hot Picks for the ongoing contest in the UK.

Thuy Linh among Top 10 of Miss World’s Beauty with a Purpose segmenticon

Thuy Linh among Top 10 of Miss World’s Beauty with a Purpose segment

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/12/2019

Luong Thuy Linh, Vietnam’s representative at Miss World 2019, has been named among the Top 10 finalists in the Beauty with a Purpose segment at the ongoing pageant in London, the UK.

Lương Thùy Linh được dự đoán lọt Top 4 Hoa hậu Thế giới 2019icon

Lương Thùy Linh được dự đoán lọt Top 4 Hoa hậu Thế giới 2019

Thời trang
09/12/2019

 - Sau phần thi vấn đáp, Lương Thùy Linh nhận nhiều phản hồi tích cực từ khán giả quê nhà và thế giới. Chuyên trang sắc đẹp Missosology dự đoán đại diện Việt Nam vào Top 4 Hoa hậu Thế giới 2019.

Thuy Linh leads online vote in Miss World 2019 pollicon

Thuy Linh leads online vote in Miss World 2019 poll

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/12/2019

Luong Thuy Linh, Vietnam’s representative at Miss World 2019, has beat off competition from 100 rivals contestants to top Miss World’s online vote following a strong performance in the Head to Head Challenge segment.

Vietnam's Thuy Linh leads online vote in Miss World 2019 pollicon

Vietnam's Thuy Linh leads online vote in Miss World 2019 poll

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/12/2019

Luong Thuy Linh, Vietnam’s representative at Miss World 2019, has surprisingly beat off competition from 100 rivals contestants to top Miss World’s online vote following a strong performance in the Head to Head Challenge segment.

Missosology predicts Thuy Linh will make Top 6 of Miss World 2019icon

Missosology predicts Thuy Linh will make Top 6 of Miss World 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/12/2019

Missosology, the world’s leading magazine on beauty pageants, has listed Luong Thuy Linh, Vietnam’s representative at Miss World 2019, among its Top 6 First Hot Picks for the ongoing contest in the UK.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 