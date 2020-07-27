Miss world
tin tức về Miss world mới nhất
Top 3 Hoa hậu Thế giới Tây Ban Nha 2020 gây chú ý khi phải đeo khẩu trang trong khoảnh khắc đăng quang. Đây là một trong những điều hiếm thấy trong lịch sử các cuộc thi nhan sắc.
14/05/2020
A press conference held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 13 marked the start of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant, with the event seeing an announcement that the winner will receive a crown and a cash prize worth VND500 million.
09/04/2020
Mai Phuong Thuy, Kieu Loan, and Phuong Nga are among the five Vietnamese representatives to successfully win the People’s Choice Award at global beauty pageants through the years.
06/04/2020
My Linh, Tieu Vy, and Thuy Linh are among the Vietnamese competitors who managed to impress international audiences whilst competing in some of the recent versions of the Dances of the World segment in the Miss World pageant.
03/01/2020
Let’s take a look back at some of the outstanding outfits that were worn by Vietnamese beauties whilst competing in global pageants during the previous year:
27/12/2019
- Sau khi gửi đơn kiện tổ chức Miss World vì "sự kỳ thị, bất công", cựu Hoa hậu Ukraine 2018 Veronkia Didusenko đã xuống đường cầm biểu ngữ để kêu gọi bình đẳng cho những người phụ nữ đã kết hôn hoặc sinh con và có hơn 22.000 người ủng hộ.
18/12/2019
Thuy Linh, Lan Khue, and Huong Giang are among the outstanding Vietnamese representatives who enjoyed finishing the Miss World pageant in some of the pageant’s top positions.
16/12/2019
Luong Thuy Linh, Vietnam’s representative at Miss World 2019, finished among the Top 12 at the pageant which recently concluded in London, the UK.
16/12/2019
- Đại diện Việt Nam - Lương Thùy Linh đã khiến khán giả quê nhà tự hào khi lọt vào Top 12 Hoa hậu Thế giới 2019 (Miss World 2019) bằng những nỗ lực của bản thân.
15/12/2019
- Hoa hậu Thế giới 2019 - Toni-Ann Singh khiến nhiều người phải choáng ngợp bởi giọng hát tuyệt vời của mình. Trong đêm chung kết Miss World 2019, cô đã thể hiện hát bài kinh điển của Whitney Houston - I have nothing.
14/12/2019
Trước chung kết, người đẹp 10X Lương Thùy Linh chia sẻ cô cảm thấy hồi hộp và một chút áp lực. Song cô tự tin vào bản thân và cố gắng đạt mục tiêu top 5.
12/12/2019
Thuy An, Vietnam’s representative at Miss Intercontinental 2019, has unveiled the outfit that she will wear whilst competing in the beauty contest’s national costume segment.
12/12/2019
Missosology, the world’s leading magazine on beauty pageants, has named Vietnam’s representative at Miss World 2019 Luong Thuy Linh among its Top 4 Second Hot Picks for the ongoing contest in the UK.
11/12/2019
Luong Thuy Linh, Vietnam’s representative at Miss World 2019, has been named among the Top 10 finalists in the Beauty with a Purpose segment at the ongoing pageant in London, the UK.
09/12/2019
- Sau phần thi vấn đáp, Lương Thùy Linh nhận nhiều phản hồi tích cực từ khán giả quê nhà và thế giới. Chuyên trang sắc đẹp Missosology dự đoán đại diện Việt Nam vào Top 4 Hoa hậu Thế giới 2019.
07/12/2019
Luong Thuy Linh, Vietnam’s representative at Miss World 2019, has beat off competition from 100 rivals contestants to top Miss World’s online vote following a strong performance in the Head to Head Challenge segment.
06/12/2019
02/12/2019
Missosology, the world’s leading magazine on beauty pageants, has listed Luong Thuy Linh, Vietnam’s representative at Miss World 2019, among its Top 6 First Hot Picks for the ongoing contest in the UK.