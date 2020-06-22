RCEP
tin tức về RCEP mới nhất
icon
Indonesian scholar Prof. Aleksius Jemadu has said the 36th ASEAN Summit needs to focus on policy coordination in response to COVID-19, regional stability in face of complicated developments in the East Sea
icon POLITICS
19/05/2020
Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) Vietnam, on May 18 participated in the 32nd ASEAN – Australia Forum, which was held in the form of an online conference.
icon BUSINESS
19/04/2020
Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) dialogue partners are advancing the review of legal texts, with an expectation of the process finishing in July so the pact can be signed at the ASEAN Summit in Vietnam later this year as scheduled.
icon BUSINESS
15/04/2020
Despite the cornonavirus crisis badly affecting the ASEAN and its partners, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) remains slated to be inked later this year as scheduled.
icon POLITICS
12/03/2020
ASEAN economic ministers yesterday completed the second working day of the ASEAN Economic Ministers Caucus Meeting on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)
icon POLITICS
18/02/2020
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh talks to Vietnam News Agency on the role of the High-Level Task Force on ASEAN Economic Integration.
icon FEATURE
04/02/2020
The year 2020 is expected to bring about both opportunities and challenges for Vietnam to soar higher.
icon POLITICS
18/01/2020
Countries involved in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have begun a legal review aimed at signing the trade pact this year in Vietnam, said Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.
icon POLITICS
10/01/2020
Vietnam has approved Japan’s proposal to open a consular general in the central city of Da Nang, the biggest city in Central Vietnam, after a meeting between the countries’ top diplomats this week.
icon BUSINESS
07/11/2019
Within the framework of the 35th ASEAN Summit and related Summits, leaders of ASEAN member countries and its partners agreed to conclude the negotiations of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in 2020.
icon POLITICS
05/11/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the 3rd RCEP Summit and met with Japanese PM Abe Shinzo on November 4, wrapping up his activities at the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.
icon POLITICS
03/11/2019
Leaders of the Southeast Asian countries met for a second day on November 3 within the framework of the 35th ASEAN Summit, hoping for a breakthrough in the negotiations of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).
icon POLITICS
03/08/2019
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 8th RCEP Intersessional Ministerial Meeting which took place in Beijing, China, on August 3.
icon POLITICS
24/06/2019
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc joined other ASEAN leaders at the plenary session of the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 22, discussing orientations and measures to build a sustainable ASEAN Community for the people.
icon POLITICS
24/06/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc gave an interview to The Nation newspaper of Thailand while attending the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok on June 22 and 23.
icon BUSINESS
02/06/2019
Vietnam will have to compete with other RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) countries because its most advantageous products are similar to key export product items of the countries.
icon TuanVietNam
12/12/2015
Một số nước
lớn chưa có chân trong TPP, như Trung Quốc, nước Nga… có thể “tập hợp lực lượng” làm đối
trọng với TPP của 12 quốc gia khu vực Châu Á-Thái Bình Dương.
icon TuanVietNam
11/12/2015
Sự chuyển dịch của dòng chảy thương mại toàn cầu do TPP tạo
ra đang đặt lại các tính toán kinh tế lẫn chiến lược trên bàn cân.