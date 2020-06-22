Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
VirusCorona
RCEP

tin tức về RCEP mới nhất

Indonesian scholar highlights focuses for 36th ASEAN Summiticon
POLITICS 3 giờ trước

Indonesian scholar highlights focuses for 36th ASEAN Summit

Indonesian scholar Prof. Aleksius Jemadu has said the 36th ASEAN Summit needs to focus on policy coordination in response to COVID-19, regional stability in face of complicated developments in the East Sea 

 
ASEAN, partner nations set to restore multilateral trade mechanisms

ASEAN, partner nations set to restore multilateral trade mechanisms

11 giờ trước
36th ASEAN Summit to be held online

36th ASEAN Summit to be held online

22/06/2020
Vietnam joins 32nd ASEAN – Australia Forumicon

Vietnam joins 32nd ASEAN – Australia Forum

POLITICS
19/05/2020

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) Vietnam, on May 18 participated in the 32nd ASEAN – Australia Forum, which was held in the form of an online conference.

Extra efforts made to sign RCEP in Vietnam in late 2020icon

Extra efforts made to sign RCEP in Vietnam in late 2020

BUSINESS
19/04/2020

Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) dialogue partners are advancing the review of legal texts, with an expectation of the process finishing in July so the pact can be signed at the ASEAN Summit in Vietnam later this year as scheduled.

Historic deal augurs trade renaissanceicon

Historic deal augurs trade renaissance

BUSINESS
15/04/2020

Despite the cornonavirus crisis badly affecting the ASEAN and its partners, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) remains slated to be inked later this year as scheduled.

ASEAN ministers to fight COVID-19 togethericon

ASEAN ministers to fight COVID-19 together

POLITICS
12/03/2020

ASEAN economic ministers yesterday completed the second working day of the ASEAN Economic Ministers Caucus Meeting on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) 

Vietnam plays its role as President of ASEANicon

Vietnam plays its role as President of ASEAN

POLITICS
18/02/2020

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh talks to Vietnam News Agency on the role of the High-Level Task Force on ASEAN Economic Integration. 

Launching a fruitful and bright decadeicon

Launching a fruitful and bright decade

FEATURE
04/02/2020

The year 2020 is expected to bring about both opportunities and challenges for Vietnam to soar higher. 

RCEP expected to be signed in Vietnam this yearicon

RCEP expected to be signed in Vietnam this year

POLITICS
18/01/2020

Countries involved in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have begun a legal review aimed at signing the trade pact this year in Vietnam, said Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.

Vietnam allows Japan to open consulate general in Da Nangicon

Vietnam allows Japan to open consulate general in Da Nang

POLITICS
10/01/2020

Vietnam has approved Japan’s proposal to open a consular general in the central city of Da Nang, the biggest city in Central Vietnam, after a meeting between the countries’ top diplomats this week.

RCEP – important milestone in Vietnam’s international economic integration processicon

RCEP – important milestone in Vietnam’s international economic integration process

BUSINESS
07/11/2019

Within the framework of the 35th ASEAN Summit and related Summits, leaders of ASEAN member countries and its partners agreed to conclude the negotiations of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in 2020.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc concludes activities at 35th ASEAN Summiticon

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc concludes activities at 35th ASEAN Summit

POLITICS
05/11/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the 3rd RCEP Summit and met with Japanese PM Abe Shinzo on November 4, wrapping up his activities at the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

ASEAN leaders expect breakthrough in RCEP negotiationsicon

ASEAN leaders expect breakthrough in RCEP negotiations

POLITICS
03/11/2019

Leaders of the Southeast Asian countries met for a second day on November 3 within the framework of the 35th ASEAN Summit, hoping for a breakthrough in the negotiations of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Vietnam attends RCEP Intersessional Ministerial Meeting in Chinaicon

Vietnam attends RCEP Intersessional Ministerial Meeting in China

POLITICS
03/08/2019

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 8th RCEP Intersessional Ministerial Meeting which took place in Beijing, China, on August 3.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends plenum of 34th ASEAN Summiticon

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends plenum of 34th ASEAN Summit

POLITICS
24/06/2019

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc joined other ASEAN leaders at the plenary session of the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 22, discussing orientations and measures to build a sustainable ASEAN Community for the people.

Vietnam ready to join in building strong, resilient ASEAN: PM Nguyen Xuan Phucicon

Vietnam ready to join in building strong, resilient ASEAN: PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc

POLITICS
24/06/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc gave an interview to The Nation newspaper of Thailand while attending the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok on June 22 and 23.

RCEP: Vietnamese businesses fear inner-bloc competitionicon

RCEP: Vietnamese businesses fear inner-bloc competition

BUSINESS
02/06/2019

Vietnam will have to compete with other RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) countries because its most advantageous products are similar to key export product items of the countries.

Cùng ở ngoài cuộc chơi, Nga–Trung ngày càng hữu hảoicon

Cùng ở ngoài cuộc chơi, Nga–Trung ngày càng hữu hảo

TuanVietNam
12/12/2015
Một số nước lớn chưa có chân trong TPP, như Trung Quốc, nước Nga… có thể “tập hợp lực lượng” làm đối trọng với TPP của 12 quốc gia khu vực Châu Á-Thái Bình Dương.
‘Thiếu chân’ trong siêu dự án, Trung Quốc lo thua thiệticon

‘Thiếu chân’ trong siêu dự án, Trung Quốc lo thua thiệt

TuanVietNam
11/12/2015
Sự chuyển dịch của dòng chảy thương mại toàn cầu do TPP tạo ra đang đặt lại các tính toán kinh tế lẫn chiến lược trên bàn cân.
 
 
