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Đội hình ra sân Real Madrid
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Được đánh giá cao hơn, đội bóng Hoàng gia tấn công áp đảo
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Vinicius tiếc nuối khi bỏ lỡ cơ hội
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Sức phản kháng của RB Leizpzig khá yếu ớt
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Mbappe thường trực đe dọa cầu môn đối phương
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Tấn công liên tục, cuối cùng đội bóng Hoàng gia cũng được đền đáp bằng bàn mở tỷ số của Bernardo Silva cuối hiệp một
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Tiền vệ người Bồ Đào Nha dễ dàng lập công ở cự ly gần
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Sang hiệp hai, Mbappe đánh đầu kiến tạo cho Guler nhân đôi cách biệt
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Mbappe chia sẻ niềm vui cùng đồng đội
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Phút 83, Mbappe xé lưới đại diện nước Đức với cú sút tuyệt đẹp
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Mbappe ăn mừng phấn khích
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Ngay sau đó, Gomis ghi bàn danh dự cho RB Leizpig
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Cuối trận, Diomande volley tuyệt đẹp cháy lưới đội khách
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Chiến thắng hoành tráng của Real Madrid

Nguồn ảnh: 433, Uefa

Kết quả
League Stage - 3
20/10/2026 23:45:00 Sabah FA 1 - 2 Borussia Dortmund
20/10/2026 23:45:00 Fenerbahce 2 - 2 Slavia Praha
21/10/2026 02:00:00 FC Porto 0 - 1 PSV Eindhoven
21/10/2026 02:00:00 Manchester City 5 - 1 AEK Athens FC
21/10/2026 02:00:00 Liverpool 4 - 3 Villarreal
21/10/2026 02:00:00 VfB Stuttgart 1 - 1 Atletico Madrid
21/10/2026 02:00:00 Napoli 4 - 3 Bodo/Glimt
21/10/2026 02:00:00 Paris Saint Germain 4 - 2 Barcelona
21/10/2026 02:00:00 AS Roma 4 - 0 Slovan Bratislava
21/10/2026 23:45:00 como 4 - 1 Manchester United
21/10/2026 23:45:00 Lille 2 - 4 Galatasaray
22/10/2026 02:00:00 Inter 1 - 0 Shakhtar Donetsk
22/10/2026 02:00:00 Real Madrid 4 - 1 RB Leipzig
22/10/2026 02:00:00 Sporting CP 2 - 3 Lask Linz
22/10/2026 02:00:00 Club Brugge KV 3 - 0 Lens
22/10/2026 02:00:00 Real Betis 1 - 0 Feyenoord
22/10/2026 02:00:00 Aston Villa 3 - 1 Viking
22/10/2026 02:00:00 Bayern Munich 2 - 2 Arsenal
MU thảm bại trên sân Como
MU thảm bại trên sân Como
MU tiếp tục trình diễn bộ mặt đáng thất vọng khi thua thảm Como 1-4, trong trận đấu ở vòng phân hạng Champions League.