Bàn gỡ 2-2 của Declan Rice lúc cuối trận đem về một điểm quý giá cho Arsenal, trong chuyến làm khách trên sân Bayern Munich ở Champions League.
Nguồn ảnh: 433, Uefa
|Kết quả
|League Stage - 3
|20/10/2026 23:45:00
|Sabah FA 1 - 2 Borussia Dortmund
|20/10/2026 23:45:00
|Fenerbahce 2 - 2 Slavia Praha
|21/10/2026 02:00:00
|FC Porto 0 - 1 PSV Eindhoven
|21/10/2026 02:00:00
|Manchester City 5 - 1 AEK Athens FC
|21/10/2026 02:00:00
|Liverpool 4 - 3 Villarreal
|21/10/2026 02:00:00
|VfB Stuttgart 1 - 1 Atletico Madrid
|21/10/2026 02:00:00
|Napoli 4 - 3 Bodo/Glimt
|21/10/2026 02:00:00
|Paris Saint Germain 4 - 2 Barcelona
|21/10/2026 02:00:00
|AS Roma 4 - 0 Slovan Bratislava
|21/10/2026 23:45:00
|como 4 - 1 Manchester United
|21/10/2026 23:45:00
|Lille 2 - 4 Galatasaray
|22/10/2026 02:00:00
|Inter 1 - 0 Shakhtar Donetsk
|22/10/2026 02:00:00
|Real Madrid 4 - 1 RB Leipzig
|22/10/2026 02:00:00
|Sporting CP 2 - 3 Lask Linz
|22/10/2026 02:00:00
|Club Brugge KV 3 - 0 Lens
|22/10/2026 02:00:00
|Real Betis 1 - 0 Feyenoord
|22/10/2026 02:00:00
|Aston Villa 3 - 1 Viking
|22/10/2026 02:00:00
|Bayern Munich 2 - 2 Arsenal
MU tiếp tục trình diễn bộ mặt đáng thất vọng khi thua thảm Como 1-4, trong trận đấu ở vòng phân hạng Champions League.