Lịch thi đấu Champions League 2026/27
League Stage - 1
08/09/2026 23:45:00 AEK Athens FC - Lask Linz
08/09/2026 23:45:00 Club Brugge KV - Aston Villa
09/09/2026 02:00:00 FC Porto - Manchester City
09/09/2026 02:00:00 Borussia Dortmund - Villarreal
09/09/2026 02:00:00 Lille - Real Betis
09/09/2026 02:00:00 Real Madrid - Inter
09/09/2026 23:45:00 VfB Stuttgart - Viking
09/09/2026 23:45:00 Barcelona - Feyenoord
10/09/2026 02:00:00 Sporting CP - Galatasaray
10/09/2026 02:00:00 Liverpool - Atletico Madrid
10/09/2026 02:00:00 Napoli - Arsenal
10/09/2026 02:00:00 Paris Saint Germain - Slovan Bratislava
10/09/2026 23:45:00 PSV Eindhoven - Shakhtar Donetsk
10/09/2026 23:45:00 Fenerbahce - AS Roma
11/09/2026 02:00:00 como - RB Leipzig
11/09/2026 02:00:00 Bayern Munich - Bodo/Glimt
11/09/2026 02:00:00 Manchester United - Sabah FA
11/09/2026 02:00:00 Slavia Praha - Lens
League Stage - 2
13/10/2026 23:45:00 Sabah FA - Slavia Praha
13/10/2026 23:45:00 Lens - Sporting CP
14/10/2026 02:00:00 RB Leipzig - PSV Eindhoven
14/10/2026 02:00:00 Viking - Bayern Munich
14/10/2026 02:00:00 Arsenal - Lille
14/10/2026 02:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Manchester United
14/10/2026 02:00:00 Galatasaray - Barcelona
14/10/2026 02:00:00 Inter - Club Brugge KV
14/10/2026 02:00:00 Villarreal - Napoli
14/10/2026 23:45:00 Lask Linz - Liverpool
14/10/2026 23:45:00 Feyenoord - como
15/10/2026 02:00:00 Aston Villa - Fenerbahce
15/10/2026 02:00:00 AS Roma - Real Madrid
15/10/2026 02:00:00 Real Betis - FC Porto
15/10/2026 02:00:00 Bodo/Glimt - Borussia Dortmund
15/10/2026 02:00:00 Slovan Bratislava - VfB Stuttgart
15/10/2026 02:00:00 Shakhtar Donetsk - AEK Athens FC
15/10/2026 02:00:00 Manchester City - Paris Saint Germain
League Stage - 3
20/10/2026 23:45:00 Sabah FA - Borussia Dortmund
20/10/2026 23:45:00 Fenerbahce - Slavia Praha
21/10/2026 02:00:00 FC Porto - PSV Eindhoven
21/10/2026 02:00:00 AS Roma - Slovan Bratislava
21/10/2026 02:00:00 VfB Stuttgart - Atletico Madrid
21/10/2026 02:00:00 Manchester City - AEK Athens FC
21/10/2026 02:00:00 Liverpool - Villarreal
21/10/2026 02:00:00 Napoli - Bodo/Glimt
21/10/2026 02:00:00 Paris Saint Germain - Barcelona
21/10/2026 23:45:00 Lille - Galatasaray
21/10/2026 23:45:00 como - Manchester United
22/10/2026 02:00:00 Club Brugge KV - Lens
22/10/2026 02:00:00 Inter - Shakhtar Donetsk
22/10/2026 02:00:00 Aston Villa - Viking
22/10/2026 02:00:00 Real Betis - Feyenoord
22/10/2026 02:00:00 Bayern Munich - Arsenal
22/10/2026 02:00:00 Sporting CP - Lask Linz
22/10/2026 02:00:00 Real Madrid - RB Leipzig
League Stage - 4
04/11/2026 00:45:00 Shakhtar Donetsk - Sporting CP
04/11/2026 00:45:00 Galatasaray - VfB Stuttgart
04/11/2026 03:00:00 Feyenoord - Inter
04/11/2026 03:00:00 Barcelona - Aston Villa
04/11/2026 03:00:00 Bodo/Glimt - Lille
04/11/2026 03:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Bayern Munich
04/11/2026 03:00:00 Lask Linz - Slovan Bratislava
04/11/2026 03:00:00 Manchester United - AS Roma
04/11/2026 03:00:00 Villarreal - Paris Saint Germain
05/11/2026 00:45:00 AEK Athens FC - Real Madrid
05/11/2026 00:45:00 Fenerbahce - Liverpool
05/11/2026 03:00:00 Borussia Dortmund - Real Betis
05/11/2026 03:00:00 FC Porto - Napoli
05/11/2026 03:00:00 PSV Eindhoven - Club Brugge KV
05/11/2026 03:00:00 RB Leipzig - Manchester City
05/11/2026 03:00:00 Lens - como
05/11/2026 03:00:00 Slavia Praha - Arsenal
05/11/2026 03:00:00 Viking - Sabah FA
League Stage - 5
25/11/2026 00:45:00 Galatasaray - Aston Villa
25/11/2026 00:45:00 Bodo/Glimt - Lask Linz
25/11/2026 03:00:00 Arsenal - Borussia Dortmund
25/11/2026 03:00:00 Feyenoord - FC Porto
25/11/2026 03:00:00 como - AEK Athens FC
25/11/2026 03:00:00 RB Leipzig - Lens
25/11/2026 03:00:00 Real Madrid - PSV Eindhoven
25/11/2026 03:00:00 Slovan Bratislava - Real Betis
25/11/2026 03:00:00 Manchester City - Napoli
26/11/2026 00:45:00 Slavia Praha - Villarreal
26/11/2026 00:45:00 Sabah FA - Barcelona
26/11/2026 03:00:00 Shakhtar Donetsk - Fenerbahce
26/11/2026 03:00:00 Sporting CP - Manchester United
26/11/2026 03:00:00 Paris Saint Germain - AS Roma
26/11/2026 03:00:00 Lille - Bayern Munich
26/11/2026 03:00:00 Inter - VfB Stuttgart
26/11/2026 03:00:00 Club Brugge KV - Liverpool
26/11/2026 03:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Viking
League Stage - 6
09/12/2026 00:45:00 Viking - Feyenoord
09/12/2026 00:45:00 Villarreal - Sabah FA
09/12/2026 03:00:00 Manchester United - RB Leipzig
09/12/2026 03:00:00 Napoli - Club Brugge KV
09/12/2026 03:00:00 Barcelona - Manchester City
09/12/2026 03:00:00 Bayern Munich - Slavia Praha
09/12/2026 03:00:00 AEK Athens FC - Galatasaray
09/12/2026 03:00:00 Aston Villa - Paris Saint Germain
09/12/2026 03:00:00 AS Roma - Sporting CP
10/12/2026 00:45:00 Real Betis - como
10/12/2026 00:45:00 Slovan Bratislava - Shakhtar Donetsk
10/12/2026 03:00:00 VfB Stuttgart - Lille
10/12/2026 03:00:00 PSV Eindhoven - Atletico Madrid
10/12/2026 03:00:00 Lens - Bodo/Glimt
10/12/2026 03:00:00 Liverpool - FC Porto
10/12/2026 03:00:00 Arsenal - Real Madrid
10/12/2026 03:00:00 Lask Linz - Fenerbahce
10/12/2026 03:00:00 Borussia Dortmund - Inter
League Stage - 7
20/01/2027 00:45:00 Galatasaray - Feyenoord
20/01/2027 00:45:00 Bodo/Glimt - Atletico Madrid
20/01/2027 03:00:00 AEK Athens FC - AS Roma
20/01/2027 03:00:00 Aston Villa - Borussia Dortmund
20/01/2027 03:00:00 Inter - Liverpool
20/01/2027 03:00:00 FC Porto - Slavia Praha
20/01/2027 03:00:00 Lille - Slovan Bratislava
20/01/2027 03:00:00 VfB Stuttgart - Club Brugge KV
20/01/2027 03:00:00 Real Madrid - Lask Linz
21/01/2027 00:45:00 Sabah FA - Napoli
21/01/2027 00:45:00 Fenerbahce - Villarreal
21/01/2027 03:00:00 como - Paris Saint Germain
21/01/2027 03:00:00 Real Betis - Arsenal
21/01/2027 03:00:00 RB Leipzig - Shakhtar Donetsk
21/01/2027 03:00:00 Viking - PSV Eindhoven
21/01/2027 03:00:00 Sporting CP - Barcelona
21/01/2027 03:00:00 Lens - Manchester City
21/01/2027 03:00:00 Manchester United - Bayern Munich
League Stage - 8
28/01/2027 03:00:00 Manchester City - Sporting CP
28/01/2027 03:00:00 Liverpool - Lens
28/01/2027 03:00:00 Paris Saint Germain - Galatasaray
28/01/2027 03:00:00 PSV Eindhoven - VfB Stuttgart
28/01/2027 03:00:00 Napoli - Viking
28/01/2027 03:00:00 Slovan Bratislava - Inter
28/01/2027 03:00:00 Shakhtar Donetsk - Real Madrid
28/01/2027 03:00:00 Slavia Praha - Aston Villa
28/01/2027 03:00:00 Bayern Munich - Real Betis
28/01/2027 03:00:00 Barcelona - como
28/01/2027 03:00:00 AS Roma - Lille
28/01/2027 03:00:00 Atletico Madrid - Fenerbahce
28/01/2027 03:00:00 Arsenal - Sabah FA
28/01/2027 03:00:00 Club Brugge KV - Bodo/Glimt
28/01/2027 03:00:00 Borussia Dortmund - AEK Athens FC
28/01/2027 03:00:00 Feyenoord - RB Leipzig
28/01/2027 03:00:00 Lask Linz - FC Porto
28/01/2027 03:00:00 Villarreal - Manchester United

Champions League mùa giải 2026/27 hứa hẹn tiếp tục mang đến những màn so tài đỉnh cao khi các ông lớn châu Âu bước vào hành trình chinh phục chiếc cúp danh giá nhất cấp CLB. Với thể thức mới gồm 36 đội tham dự vòng bảng, giải đấu sẽ tạo ra nhiều cuộc đối đầu hấp dẫn ngay từ những lượt trận đầu tiên.

Lịch thi đấu được sắp xếp trải dài từ tháng 9/2026 đến tháng 1/2027 cho giai đoạn vòng phân hạng, trong đó các đội sẽ cạnh tranh qua 8 lượt trận để giành vị trí thuận lợi. Những đội đứng nhóm đầu sẽ giành vé trực tiếp vào vòng 1/8, trong khi các đội xếp sau phải bước vào vòng play-off đầy căng thẳng.

Cup C1 boc tham.jpg
Champions League mùa giải 2026/27 hứa hẹn hấp dẫn và kịch tính - Ảnh: UEFA

Các trận đấu đáng chú ý ngay từ đầu mùa có sự góp mặt của những tên tuổi lớn như Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Liverpool, PSG hay Inter Milan. Đây cũng là cơ hội để các đội bóng mới nổi tạo bất ngờ trước những thế lực truyền thống.

Sau vòng bảng, Champions League 2026/27 sẽ bước vào giai đoạn loại trực tiếp với tính cạnh tranh cao hơn. Các trận knock-out hai lượt đi và về luôn là nơi bản lĩnh, kinh nghiệm và chiều sâu đội hình quyết định thành công.

Trận chung kết dự kiến sẽ là màn so tài của hai đại diện xuất sắc nhất châu Âu, khép lại một mùa giải hứa hẹn đầy kịch tính, bất ngờ và những khoảnh khắc lịch sử.

Tại Việt Nam, các trận đấu thuộc UEFA Champions League mùa giải 2026/27 được phát sóng trực tiếp trên các hệ thống truyền hình và nền tảng như VTVcab, TV360 và Truyền hình MyTV. 