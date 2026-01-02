|
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 18
|
03/01
|
Rayo Vallecano - Getafe
|
SCTV 15
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 18
|
03/01
|
Cagliari - AC Milan
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
VĐQG PHÁP 2025/26 – VÒNG 17
|
03/01
|
Toulouse - Lens
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 17
|
03/01
|
Gil Vicente - Sporting Lisbon
|
03/01
|
Guimaraes Vitoria - Nacional da Madeira
|
VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 11
|
02/01
|
Melbourne Victory - Perth Glory
|
VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 13
|
02/01
|
Al Najma - Al Khaleej
|
02/01
|
Al Ettifaq - Al Okhdood
|
03/01
|
Al Ahli - Al Nassr
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 19
|
02/01
00:30
|
Crystal Palace 1-1 Fulham
|
FPT Play
|
Liverpool 0-0 Leeds United
|
FPT Play
|
02/01
03:00
|
Brentford 0-0 Tottenham
|
FPT Play
|
Sunderland 0-0 Manchester City
|
FPT Play
|
HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 25
|
01/01
19:30
|
Blackburn 0-2 Wrexham
|
01/01
22:00
|
Bristol City 5-0 Portsmouth
|
Charlton 1-1 Coventry
|
Derby 1-0 Middlesbrough
|
Hull 0-1 Stoke
|
Ipswich 2-1 Oxford Utd
|
Preston 3-0 Sheffield Wed
|
QPR 1-2 Norwich
|
Southampton 0-0 Millwall
|
Swansea 1-0 West Brom
|
Watford 3-0 Birmingham
|
02/01
00:30
|
Sheffield Utd 3-1 Leicester