Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 18

03/01  
03:00

Rayo Vallecano - Getafe

SCTV 15

VĐQG ITALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 18

03/01  
02:45

Cagliari - AC Milan

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG PHÁP 2025/26 – VÒNG 17

03/01  
02:45

Toulouse - Lens

ON SPORTS NEWS

VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 17

03/01  
01:45

Gil Vicente - Sporting Lisbon

03/01  
03:45

Guimaraes Vitoria - Nacional da Madeira

VĐQG AUSTRALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 11

02/01  
15:35

Melbourne Victory - Perth Glory

VĐQG SAUDI ARABIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 13

02/01  
20:30

Al Najma - Al Khaleej

02/01  
21:35

Al Ettifaq - Al Okhdood

03/01  
00:30

Al Ahli - Al Nassr

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 19

02/01

00:30

Crystal Palace 1-1 Fulham

FPT Play

Liverpool 0-0 Leeds United

FPT Play

02/01

03:00

Brentford 0-0 Tottenham

FPT Play

Sunderland 0-0 Manchester City

FPT Play

HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 25

01/01

19:30

Blackburn 0-2 Wrexham

01/01

22:00

Bristol City 5-0 Portsmouth

Charlton 1-1 Coventry

Derby 1-0 Middlesbrough

Hull 0-1 Stoke

Ipswich 2-1 Oxford Utd

Preston 3-0 Sheffield Wed

QPR 1-2 Norwich

Southampton 0-0 Millwall

Swansea 1-0 West Brom

Watford 3-0 Birmingham

02/01

00:30

Sheffield Utd 3-1 Leicester