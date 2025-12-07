Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

BÓNG ĐÁ NỮ SEA GAMES 33 - VÒNG BẢNG

07/12
16:00

Nữ Singapore - Nữ Indonesia

FPT Play

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 15

07/12
21:00

 Brighton - West Ham

K+ SPORT 1

07/12
23:30

 Fulham - Crystal Palace

K+ SPORT 1

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 15

07/12
20:00

 Elche - Girona

SCTV 15

07/12
22:15

 Valencia - Sevilla

SCTV 15

08/12
00:30

 Espanyol - Rayo Vallecano

SCTV 22

08/12
00:30

 Real Madrid - Celta Vigo

SCTV 15

VĐQG ITALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 14

07/12
18:30

 Cremonese - Lecce

ON FOOTBALL

07/12
21:00

 Cagliari - Roma

ON FOOTBALL

08/12
00:00

 Lazio - Bologna

ON FOOTBALL

08/12
02:45

 Napoli - Juventus

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG ĐỨC 2025/26 – VÒNG 13

07/12
21:30

 Hamburg SV - Werder Bremen

TV 360

07/12
23:30

 Dortmund - Hoffenheim

TV 360

VĐQG PHÁP 2025/26 – VÒNG 15

07/12
21:00

 Nice - Angers

ON SPORTS NEWS

07/12
23:15

 Le Havre - Paris

AJ Auxerre - Metz

ON SPORTS NEWS

08/12
02:45

 Lorient - Lyon

ON SPORTS NEWS

BÓNG ĐÁ NAM SEA GAMES 33 - VÒNG BẢNG

06/12

16:00

U22 Malaysia 4-1 U22 Lào

VTV2, FPT Play

06/12

19:00

U22 Singapore 1-3 U22 Timor Leste

VTV2, FPT Play

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 15

06/12

19:30

Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal

K+ SPORT 1

06/12

22:00

Bournemouth 0-0 Chelsea

K+ SPORT 2

Manchester City 3-0 Sunderland

K+ SPORT 1

Everton 3-0 Nottingham Forest

K+Live 1

Newcastle 2-1 Burnley

K+ACTION

Tottenham 2-0 Brentford

K+LIFE

07/12

00:30

Leeds 3-3 Liverpool

K+ SPORT 1

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 15

06/12

20:00

Villarreal 2-0 Getafe

SCTV 15

06/12

22:15

Alaves 1-0 Real Sociedad

SCTV 15

07/12

00:30

Real Betis 3-5 Barcelona

SCTV 22

07/12

03:00

Ath.Bilbao 1-0 Atletico Madrid

SCTV 15

VĐQG ITALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 14

06/12

21:00

Sassuolo 3-1 Fiorentina

ON FOOTBALL

07/12

00:00

Inter Milan 4-0 Como

ON FOOTBALL

07/12

02:45

Verona 3-1 Atalanta

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG ĐỨC 2025/26 – VÒNG 13

06/12

21:30

Augsburg 2-0 Leverkusen

TV 360

Heidenheim 2-1 Freiburg

TV 360

Koln 1-1 St. Pauli

TV 360

Stuttgart 0-5 Bayern Munich

TV 360

Wolfsburg 3-1 Union Berlin

TV 360

07/12

00:30

RB Leipzig 6-0 E.Frankfurt

TV 360

VĐQG PHÁP 2025/26 – VÒNG 15

06/12

23:00

Nantes 1-2 Lens

ON SPORTS NEWS

07/12

01:00

Toulouse 1-0 Strasbourg

ON SPORTS NEWS

07/12

03:05

PSG 5-0 Rennes

ON SPORTS NEWS

GIẢI BÓNG ĐÁ NHÀ NGHỀ MỸ (MLS) 2025 – VÒNG PLAY OFF

07/12

02:30

Inter Miami 3-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nam SEA Games 33 mới nhất
SEA Games 33 tiếp tục có biến động lớn khi mưa lũ tại Thái Lan khiến bảng B bóng đá nam phải chuyển địa điểm thi đấu, đồng thời có đội rút lui buộc BTC thay đổi toàn bộ lịch trình, ảnh hưởng đến U22 Việt Nam.