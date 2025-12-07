|
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
BÓNG ĐÁ NỮ SEA GAMES 33 - VÒNG BẢNG
|
07/12
|
Nữ Singapore - Nữ Indonesia
|
FPT Play
|
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 15
|
07/12
|
Brighton - West Ham
|
K+ SPORT 1
|
07/12
|
Fulham - Crystal Palace
|
K+ SPORT 1
|
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 15
|
07/12
|
Elche - Girona
|
SCTV 15
|
07/12
|
Valencia - Sevilla
|
SCTV 15
|
08/12
|
Espanyol - Rayo Vallecano
|
SCTV 22
|
08/12
|
Real Madrid - Celta Vigo
|
SCTV 15
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 14
|
07/12
|
Cremonese - Lecce
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
07/12
|
Cagliari - Roma
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
08/12
|
Lazio - Bologna
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
08/12
|
Napoli - Juventus
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
VĐQG ĐỨC 2025/26 – VÒNG 13
|
07/12
|
Hamburg SV - Werder Bremen
|
TV 360
|
07/12
|
Dortmund - Hoffenheim
|
TV 360
|
VĐQG PHÁP 2025/26 – VÒNG 15
|
07/12
|
Nice - Angers
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
07/12
|
Le Havre - Paris
|
AJ Auxerre - Metz
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
08/12
|
Lorient - Lyon
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
BÓNG ĐÁ NAM SEA GAMES 33 - VÒNG BẢNG
|
06/12
16:00
|
U22 Malaysia 4-1 U22 Lào
|
VTV2, FPT Play
|
06/12
19:00
|
U22 Singapore 1-3 U22 Timor Leste
|
VTV2, FPT Play
|
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 15
|
06/12
19:30
|
Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal
|
K+ SPORT 1
|
06/12
22:00
|
Bournemouth 0-0 Chelsea
|
K+ SPORT 2
|
Manchester City 3-0 Sunderland
|
K+ SPORT 1
|
Everton 3-0 Nottingham Forest
|
K+Live 1
|
Newcastle 2-1 Burnley
|
K+ACTION
|
Tottenham 2-0 Brentford
|
K+LIFE
|
07/12
00:30
|
Leeds 3-3 Liverpool
|
K+ SPORT 1
|
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 15
|
06/12
20:00
|
Villarreal 2-0 Getafe
|
SCTV 15
|
06/12
22:15
|
Alaves 1-0 Real Sociedad
|
SCTV 15
|
07/12
00:30
|
Real Betis 3-5 Barcelona
|
SCTV 22
|
07/12
03:00
|
Ath.Bilbao 1-0 Atletico Madrid
|
SCTV 15
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 14
|
06/12
21:00
|
Sassuolo 3-1 Fiorentina
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
07/12
00:00
|
Inter Milan 4-0 Como
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
07/12
02:45
|
Verona 3-1 Atalanta
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
VĐQG ĐỨC 2025/26 – VÒNG 13
|
06/12
21:30
|
Augsburg 2-0 Leverkusen
|
TV 360
|
Heidenheim 2-1 Freiburg
|
TV 360
|
Koln 1-1 St. Pauli
|
TV 360
|
Stuttgart 0-5 Bayern Munich
|
TV 360
|
Wolfsburg 3-1 Union Berlin
|
TV 360
|
07/12
00:30
|
RB Leipzig 6-0 E.Frankfurt
|
TV 360
|
VĐQG PHÁP 2025/26 – VÒNG 15
|
06/12
23:00
|
Nantes 1-2 Lens
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
07/12
01:00
|
Toulouse 1-0 Strasbourg
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
07/12
03:05
|
PSG 5-0 Rennes
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
GIẢI BÓNG ĐÁ NHÀ NGHỀ MỸ (MLS) 2025 – VÒNG PLAY OFF
|
07/12
02:30
|
Inter Miami 3-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
