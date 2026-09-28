Lịch thi đấu FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 hôm nay 28/9 - Division 1
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Ngày
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Giờ (VN)
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Bảng
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Trận đấu
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Trực tiếp
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28/9
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16:00
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Bảng A
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Singapore vs Bangladesh
|FPT Play, TV360
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28/9
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19:30
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Bảng A
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Malaysia vs Indonesia
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FPT Play, TV360
Link xem trực tiếp trận Singapore vs Bangladesh:
Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trực tiếp trên FPT Play: https://fptplay.vn/su-kien/singapore-bangladesh-6ab9cb2617cf65e3d580a398?event=event&type=highlight
Link xem trực tiếp trên TV360: https://fptplay.vn/su-kien/malaysia-indonesia-6ab9d2bcc1ae173c2dfe8913?event=event&type=highlight
Link xem trực tiếp trận Malaysia vs Indonesia:
Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trực tiếp trên FPT Play: https://tv360.vn/tv/tv360-10?ch=9957&ev=100753&es=1&col=banner§=BANNER&page=home
Link xem trực tiếp trên TV360: https://tv360.vn/tv/tv360-10?ch=9957&ev=100768&es=1&col=banner§=BANNER&page=home
Xem FIFA ASEAN CUP 2026 trực tiếp & trọn vẹn trên FPT Play, tại http://fptplay.vn