Lịch thi đấu FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 hôm nay 28/9 - Division 1

Ngày

Giờ (VN)

Bảng

Trận đấu

Trực tiếp

28/9

16:00

Bảng A

Singapore vs Bangladesh

 FPT Play, TV360

28/9

19:30

Bảng A

Malaysia vs Indonesia

 FPT Play, TV360

Link xem trực tiếp trận Singapore vs Bangladesh:

Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da

Link xem trực tiếp trên FPT Play: https://fptplay.vn/su-kien/singapore-bangladesh-6ab9cb2617cf65e3d580a398?event=event&type=highlight

Link xem trực tiếp trên TV360: https://fptplay.vn/su-kien/malaysia-indonesia-6ab9d2bcc1ae173c2dfe8913?event=event&type=highlight

malaysia vs indonesia.jpg

Link xem trực tiếp trận Malaysia vs Indonesia:

Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da

Link xem trực tiếp trên FPT Play: https://tv360.vn/tv/tv360-10?ch=9957&ev=100753&es=1&col=banner&sect=BANNER&page=home

Link xem trực tiếp trên TV360: https://tv360.vn/tv/tv360-10?ch=9957&ev=100768&es=1&col=banner&sect=BANNER&page=home

Xem FIFA ASEAN CUP 2026 trực tiếp & trọn vẹn trên FPT Play, tại http://fptplay.vn 