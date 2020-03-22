Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

23/03/2020 22:13:48 (GMT +7)

SARS-CoV-2

tin tức về SARS-CoV-2 mới nhất

Total covid-19 cases in Vietnam jump to 118
SOCIETY

Total covid-19 cases in Vietnam jump to 118

The HCM City Pasteur Institute has just confirmed two more samples tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus after the COVID-19 disease surveillance system in the southern region had identified two suspected cases for the novel coronavirus in Tay Ninh.

 
COVID-19 threatens property brokers with unemployment

COVID-19 threatens property brokers with unemployment

22/03/2020
March 22: VN records largest increase in new coronavirus infections

March 22: VN records largest increase in new coronavirus infections

22/03/2020
How is Vietnam coping with Covid-19?

How is Vietnam coping with Covid-19?

VIDEO
21/03/2020

To date, 17 confirmed cases in Vietnam have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Top leader stresses avoiding complacency in COVID-19 fight

Top leader stresses avoiding complacency in COVID-19 fight

POLITICS
20/03/2020

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired the Politburo’s meeting on the COVID-19 combat on March 20, saying over-confidence or complacency must be avoided as the pandemic’s development remains very complex and unpredictable.

Vietnam Ancestral Global Day to be celebrated online due to COVID-19

Vietnam Ancestral Global Day to be celebrated online due to COVID-19

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/03/2020
19/03/2020

The Vietnam Ancestral Global Day will be celebrated online due to the complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

More provinces close tourist sites to prevent COVID-19

More provinces close tourist sites to prevent COVID-19

TRAVEL
18/03/2020

Several provinces and cities across the country have temporarily closed tourist sites to prevent the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

HCM City has second hospital specialized in COVID-19 treatment

HCM City has second hospital specialized in COVID-19 treatment

SOCIETY
18/03/2020

The Health Department of Ho Chi Minh City on March 17 officially put into operation a 300-bed hospital specialized in treating acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in Can Gio district.

Vietnam suspends visa granting to foreigners for 30 days

Vietnam suspends visa granting to foreigners for 30 days

SOCIETY
18/03/2020

Vietnam will suspend the granting of visa to foreigners for 30 days beginning 00:00 on March 18, the Foreign Ministry announced on March 17, stressing that the move aims at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Total COVID-19 cases in Vietnam now 61

Total COVID-19 cases in Vietnam now 61

SOCIETY
16/03/2020

The Ministry of Health on March 16 evening announced the latest case of COVID-19, the 61st, in the country.

Passengers on Qatar Airways' QR 970 flight on March 10 urged to contact medical agencies

Passengers on Qatar Airways’ QR 970 flight on March 10 urged to contact medical agencies

SOCIETY
14/03/2020

The HCMC Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a notice urging passengers arriving in the city on Qatar Airways’ QR 970 on March 10 to immediately contact the nearest medical agencies.

Japan provides top care for Vietnamese guest workers

Japan provides top care for Vietnamese guest workers

SOCIETY
14/03/2020

Since the outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the first thing Nguyen Thi My Loan does every day at Mishow Ltd.Co in Tokyo is to wash her hands with sanitiser. This is a mandatory requirement for all employees at the company.

Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge launched

Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge launched

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/03/2020
13/03/2020

The Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge was launched at a webinar on March 12 to promote technology innovations among startups.

Localities temporarily shut tourist sites to curb coronavirus spread

Localities temporarily shut tourist sites to curb coronavirus spread

TRAVEL
13/03/2020

The central coastal province of Phu Yen has become the latest locality to suspend sightseeing activities at local relic sites and landscapes, starting from March 13, a move driven by the complex developments of the COVID-19 outbreak.

COVID-19: Quang Ninh suspends tours of bays, relic sites

COVID-19: Quang Ninh suspends tours of bays, relic sites

TRAVEL
12/03/2020

Quang Ninh has decided to suspend overnight stay service on cruise liners and tours of its Ha Long Bay, Bai Tu Long Bay, islands in Co To and Van Don, and relic sites amid the complicated development of COVID-19.

Stronger measures taken to prevent COVID-19 spread via aviation operations

Stronger measures taken to prevent COVID-19 spread via aviation operations

SOCIETY
12/03/2020

Passengers boarding flights of Vietnamese airlines will have to wear face masks compulsorily while those of foreign carriers coming or leaving the country are also strongly recommended to do the same to avoid coronavirus infection.

AEM Retreat issues joint statement on economic resilience to COVID-19

AEM Retreat issues joint statement on economic resilience to COVID-19

POLITICS
12/03/2020

Within the framework of the 26th ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) Retreat in Vietnam’s central Da Nang city, the ministers on March 11 issued a joint statement on strengthening the bloc's economic resilience in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vietnam confirms 39th COVID-19 infection case

Vietnam confirms 39th COVID-19 infection case

SOCIETY
12/03/2020

A tour guide residing in Hanoi’s Cau Giay district has become the latest SARS-CoV-2 patient in Vietnam confirmed by the Ministry of Health on March 12.

Cảnh giác với thẻ chống virus được 'thổi phồng' có thể ngăn chặn virus SARS-CoV-2

Cảnh giác với thẻ chống virus được 'thổi phồng' có thể ngăn chặn virus SARS-CoV-2

Tâm điểm
11/03/2020

Thời gian gần đây, dịch COVID-19 diễn biến phức tạp, nhiều trang mạng xã hội đã giới thiệu, quảng cáo một sản phẩm với tên gọi thẻ đeo chống virus và diệt khuẩn.

Army maps out scenario to fight COVID-19 outbreak at five levels

Army maps out scenario to fight COVID-19 outbreak at five levels

SOCIETY
11/03/2020

The army will develop a COVID-19 prevention and control plan based on a scenario for the outbreak at five levels in a bid to effectively deal with the epidemic, said Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Tran Don.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
