The HCM City Pasteur Institute has just confirmed two more samples tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus after the COVID-19 disease surveillance system in the southern region had identified two suspected cases for the novel coronavirus in Tay Ninh.
21/03/2020
To date, 17 confirmed cases in Vietnam have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital.
20/03/2020
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired the Politburo’s meeting on the COVID-19 combat on March 20, saying over-confidence or complacency must be avoided as the pandemic’s development remains very complex and unpredictable.
19/03/2020
The Vietnam Ancestral Global Day will be celebrated online due to the complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).
18/03/2020
Several provinces and cities across the country have temporarily closed tourist sites to prevent the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).
18/03/2020
The Health Department of Ho Chi Minh City on March 17 officially put into operation a 300-bed hospital specialized in treating acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in Can Gio district.
18/03/2020
Vietnam will suspend the granting of visa to foreigners for 30 days beginning 00:00 on March 18, the Foreign Ministry announced on March 17, stressing that the move aims at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
16/03/2020
The Ministry of Health on March 16 evening announced the latest case of COVID-19, the 61st, in the country.
14/03/2020
The HCMC Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a notice urging passengers arriving in the city on Qatar Airways’ QR 970 on March 10 to immediately contact the nearest medical agencies.
14/03/2020
Since the outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the first thing Nguyen Thi My Loan does every day at Mishow Ltd.Co in Tokyo is to wash her hands with sanitiser. This is a mandatory requirement for all employees at the company.
13/03/2020
The Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge was launched at a webinar on March 12 to promote technology innovations among startups.
13/03/2020
The central coastal province of Phu Yen has become the latest locality to suspend sightseeing activities at local relic sites and landscapes, starting from March 13, a move driven by the complex developments of the COVID-19 outbreak.
12/03/2020
Quang Ninh has decided to suspend overnight stay service on cruise liners and tours of its Ha Long Bay, Bai Tu Long Bay, islands in Co To and Van Don, and relic sites amid the complicated development of COVID-19.
12/03/2020
Passengers boarding flights of Vietnamese airlines will have to wear face masks compulsorily while those of foreign carriers coming or leaving the country are also strongly recommended to do the same to avoid coronavirus infection.
12/03/2020
Within the framework of the 26th ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) Retreat in Vietnam’s central Da Nang city, the ministers on March 11 issued a joint statement on strengthening the bloc's economic resilience in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
12/03/2020
A tour guide residing in Hanoi’s Cau Giay district has become the latest SARS-CoV-2 patient in Vietnam confirmed by the Ministry of Health on March 12.
11/03/2020
Thời gian gần đây, dịch COVID-19 diễn biến phức tạp, nhiều trang mạng xã hội đã giới thiệu, quảng cáo một sản phẩm với tên gọi thẻ đeo chống virus và diệt khuẩn.
11/03/2020
The army will develop a COVID-19 prevention and control plan based on a scenario for the outbreak at five levels in a bid to effectively deal with the epidemic, said Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Tran Don.