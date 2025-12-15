Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

BÓNG ĐÁ NAM SEA GAMES 33 - VÒNG BÁN KẾT

15/12
15:30

U22 Việt Nam - U22 Philippines

VTV5, FPT Play

15/12
20:00

U22 Thái Lan - U22 Malaysia

VTV2, FPT Play

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 16

16/12
03:00

 Manchester Utd - Bournemouth

K+ SPORT 1

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 16

16/12
03:00

 Rayo Vallecano - Real Betis

SCTV 15

VĐQG ITALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 15

16/12
02:45

 Roma - Como

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 14

16/12
00:30

 Nacional da Madeira - Tondela

16/12
01:45

 Braga - Santa Clara

16/12
03:45

 Porto - Estrela

VĐQG THỔ NHĨ KỲ 2025/26 – VÒNG 16

16/12
00:00

 Fenerbahce - Konyaspor

HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 16

16/12
03:00

Sheffield Wednesday - Derby County

BÓNG ĐÁ NỮ SEA GAMES 33 - VÒNG BÁN KÊT

14/12
16:00

Nữ Việt Nam 5-0 Nữ Indonesia

VTV5, FPT Play

14/12
18:30

Nữ Thái Lan 1-1 (pen 2-4)  Nữ Philippines

VTV2, FPT Play

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 16

14/12
21:00

 Sunderland 1-0 Newcastle

K+ SPORT 2

 West Ham 2-3 Aston Villa

K+ ACTION

 Nottingham Forest 3-0 Tottenham

K+LIFE

 Crystal Palace 0-3 Manchester City

K+ SPORT 1

14/12
23:30

 Brentford 1-1 Leeds

K+ SPORT 1

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 16

14/12
20:00

 Sevilla 4-0 Real Oviedo

SCTV 15

14/12
22:15

 Celta Vigo 2-0 Ath.Bilbao

SCTV 15

15/12
00:30

 Levante - Villarreal

Hoãn

15/12
03:00

 Alaves 1-2 Real Madrid

SCTV 15

VĐQG ITALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 15

14/12
18:30

 AC Milan 2-2 Sassuolo

ON FOOTBALL

14/12
21:00

 Udinese 1-0 Napoli

ON SPORTS

 Fiorentina 1-2 Hellas Verona

ON SPORTS+

15/12
00:00

 Genoa 1-2 Inter Milan

ON FOOTBALL

15/12
02:45

 Bologna 0-1 Juventus

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG ĐỨC 2025/26 – VÒNG 14

14/12
21:30

 Freiburg 1-1 Dortmund

TV 360

14/12
23:30

 Bayern Munich 2-2 Mainz

TV 360

15/12
01:30

 Werder Bremen 0-4 Stuttgart

TV 360

VĐQG PHÁP 2025/26 – VÒNG 16

14/12
21:00

 Lyon 1-0 Le Havre

ON SPORTS NEWS

14/12
23:15

 Lens 2-0 Nice

ON SPORTS NEWS

Auxerre 3-4 Lille

ON SPORTS+

 Strasbourg 0-0 Lorient

15/12
02:45

 Marseille 1-0 Monaco

ON SPORTS NEWS

