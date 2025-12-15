|
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
BÓNG ĐÁ NAM SEA GAMES 33 - VÒNG BÁN KẾT
|
15/12
|
U22 Việt Nam - U22 Philippines
|
VTV5, FPT Play
|
15/12
|
U22 Thái Lan - U22 Malaysia
|
VTV2, FPT Play
|
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 16
|
16/12
|
Manchester Utd - Bournemouth
|
K+ SPORT 1
|
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 16
|
16/12
|
Rayo Vallecano - Real Betis
|
SCTV 15
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 15
|
16/12
|
Roma - Como
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
VĐQG BỒ ĐÀO NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 14
|
16/12
|
Nacional da Madeira - Tondela
|
16/12
|
Braga - Santa Clara
|
16/12
|
Porto - Estrela
|
VĐQG THỔ NHĨ KỲ 2025/26 – VÒNG 16
|
16/12
|
Fenerbahce - Konyaspor
|
HẠNG NHẤT ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 16
|
16/12
|
Sheffield Wednesday - Derby County
|
|
BÓNG ĐÁ NỮ SEA GAMES 33 - VÒNG BÁN KÊT
|
14/12
|
Nữ Việt Nam 5-0 Nữ Indonesia
|
VTV5, FPT Play
|
14/12
|
Nữ Thái Lan 1-1 (pen 2-4) Nữ Philippines
|
VTV2, FPT Play
|
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 16
|
14/12
|
Sunderland 1-0 Newcastle
|
K+ SPORT 2
|
West Ham 2-3 Aston Villa
|
K+ ACTION
|
Nottingham Forest 3-0 Tottenham
|
K+LIFE
|
Crystal Palace 0-3 Manchester City
|
K+ SPORT 1
|
14/12
|
Brentford 1-1 Leeds
|
K+ SPORT 1
|
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 16
|
14/12
|
Sevilla 4-0 Real Oviedo
|
SCTV 15
|
14/12
|
Celta Vigo 2-0 Ath.Bilbao
|
SCTV 15
|
15/12
|
Levante - Villarreal
|
Hoãn
|
15/12
|
Alaves 1-2 Real Madrid
|
SCTV 15
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 15
|
14/12
|
AC Milan 2-2 Sassuolo
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
14/12
|
Udinese 1-0 Napoli
|
ON SPORTS
|
Fiorentina 1-2 Hellas Verona
|
ON SPORTS+
|
15/12
|
Genoa 1-2 Inter Milan
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
15/12
|
Bologna 0-1 Juventus
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
VĐQG ĐỨC 2025/26 – VÒNG 14
|
14/12
|
Freiburg 1-1 Dortmund
|
TV 360
|
14/12
|
Bayern Munich 2-2 Mainz
|
TV 360
|
15/12
|
Werder Bremen 0-4 Stuttgart
|
TV 360
|
VĐQG PHÁP 2025/26 – VÒNG 16
|
14/12
|
Lyon 1-0 Le Havre
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
14/12
|
Lens 2-0 Nice
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
Auxerre 3-4 Lille
|
ON SPORTS+
|
Strasbourg 0-0 Lorient
|
15/12
|
Marseille 1-0 Monaco
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
