Link xem trực tiếp Mexico vs Anh:
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9 (giọng Nam Bộ): https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên TV360: https://tv360.vn
Link xem trực tiếp trên FPT Play: https://fptplay.vn/su-kien/mexico-anh-6a4607dc4e64a43fe7adf5ef?event=eventtv&type=highlight
Đội hình dự kiến:
Mexico (4-3-3): Rangel; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Romo, Lira, Mora; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones.
Anh (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly; Declan Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Harry Kane.