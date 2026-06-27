Link xem trực tiếp New Zealand vs Bỉ:
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9 (giọng Nam Bộ): https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên TV360: https://tv360.vn
Link xem trực tiếp trên FPT Play: https://fptplay.vn/su-kien/new-zealand-bi-6a3b5fe5b8e15e743f0dc2dd?event=eventtv&type=highlight
Đội hình dự kiến:
New Zealand (4-2-3-1): Crocombe; Payne, Surman, Boxall, Cacace; Stamenic, Bell; McCowatt, Singh, Just; Wood.
Bỉ (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Meunier, Theate, Mechele, De Cuyper; Raskin, Tielemans; Saelemaekers, De Bruyne, Trossard; Lukaku.