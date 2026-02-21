Đội hình dự kiến

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato; Santos, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Joao Pedro

Burnley (4-2-3-1): Dubravka; Laurent, Worral, Esteve; Walker, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Humphreys; Edwards, Anthony; Flemming

* Trực tiếp bóng đá - liên tục cập nhật và chỉnh sửa

Lịch thi đấu
Vòng 27
21/02/2026 22:00:00 Aston Villa - Leeds
21/02/2026 22:00:00 Brentford - Brighton
21/02/2026 22:00:00 Chelsea - Burnley
22/02/2026 00:30:00 West Ham - Bournemouth
22/02/2026 03:00:00 Manchester City - Newcastle
22/02/2026 21:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Liverpool
22/02/2026 21:00:00 Sunderland - Fulham
22/02/2026 21:00:00 Crystal Palace - Wolves
22/02/2026 23:30:00 Tottenham - Arsenal
24/02/2026 03:00:00 Everton - Manchester United