Đội hình dự kiến
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato; Santos, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Joao Pedro
Burnley (4-2-3-1): Dubravka; Laurent, Worral, Esteve; Walker, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Humphreys; Edwards, Anthony; Flemming
* Trực tiếp bóng đá - liên tục cập nhật và chỉnh sửa
|Lịch thi đấu
|Vòng 27
|21/02/2026 22:00:00
|Aston Villa - Leeds
|21/02/2026 22:00:00
|Brentford - Brighton
|21/02/2026 22:00:00
|Chelsea - Burnley
|22/02/2026 00:30:00
|West Ham - Bournemouth
|22/02/2026 03:00:00
|Manchester City - Newcastle
|22/02/2026 21:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Liverpool
|22/02/2026 21:00:00
|Sunderland - Fulham
|22/02/2026 21:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Wolves
|22/02/2026 23:30:00
|Tottenham - Arsenal
|24/02/2026 03:00:00
|Everton - Manchester United