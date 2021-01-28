UAE
tin tức về UAE mới nhất
icon
The Khaleej Times, a daily English language newspaper of the United Arab Emirates, has posted an article highlighting Vietnamese achievements in socio-economic development, especially landmarks under the leadership of the Communist Party.
icon Thể thao
13/10/2020
HLV Jorge Luis Pinto có màn ra mắt không như mong đợi khi UAE để thua 1-2 trước ĐT Uzbekistan trong trận giao hữu đêm qua.
icon POLITICS
04/09/2020
The entirety of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) appeared brilliantly lit up by the Vietnamese national flag on the night of September 2.
icon Việt Nam và thế giới
03/09/2020
Đúng vào ngày Quốc khánh Việt Nam, toàn bộ tòa tháp cao nhất thế giới Burj Khalifa tại Dubai, Các Tiểu vương quốc Ảrập thống nhất (UAE) sáng rực rỡ trong sắc cờ đỏ sao vàng.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/07/2020
The probe starts its 500-million-km journey after taking off from the remote Tanegashima spaceport.
icon Công nghệ
13/07/2020
Các Tiểu vương quốc Ả Rập Thống nhất (UAE) chuẩn bị làm nên lịch sử bằng cách trở thành quốc gia Ả Rập đầu tiên phóng tàu vũ trụ không người lái lên Sao Hỏa.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/05/2020
The Vietnamese men’s national football team are scheduled to gather together in September ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifiers, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).
icon SOCIETY
03/05/2020
Nearly 300 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 2-3 under the coordination among Vietnam’s relevant agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in UAE, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and UAE authorities.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/02/2020
Nguyen Thi Phuong is the only Vietnamese athlete participating in the Karate 1 Premier League-Dubai 2020 in the UAE on February 14-16.
icon Thế giới
29/01/2020
Các tiểu vương quốc Ảrập thống nhất (UAE) hôm 28/1 đã ghi nhận trường hợp một gia đình từ thành phố Vũ Hán, Trung Quốc tới nước này có phản ứng dương tính với virus corona.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/01/2020
Vietnam’s coach Park Hang-seo said facing the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today would be difficult, but he was confident Vietnam would come away with a win.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/01/2020
The United Arab Emirates are very strong but Vietnam aren’t afraid of them, according to midfielder Nguyen Trong Hung.
icon PHOTOS
15/11/2019
Thousands of people have rushed into Hanoi’s streets in celebration of the national team’s triumph over UAE.
icon Đội tuyển Việt Nam
15/11/2019
- Đánh bại UAE bằng 'nhát kiếm' quyết định của Nguyễn Tiến Linh, tuyển Việt Nam vươn lên trên ngôi đầu bảng G, vòng loại World Cup 2022 khu vực châu Á.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/11/2019
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be desperate to beat Vietnam and keep their World Cup qualifications hopes on track tonight, according to Vietnam’s head coach Park Hang-seo.
icon Đội tuyển Việt Nam
14/11/2019
- Sự trở lại của Tuấn Anh sẽ giúp tuyến tiền vệ chơi thanh thoát hơn. Trong khi Công Phượng được thầy Park xếp trên băng ghế dự bị.
icon Đội tuyển Việt Nam
14/11/2019
- Tuyển Việt Nam tiếp UAE tại Mỹ Đình tối nay với mục tiêu chiến thắng. HLV Park Hang Seo phân tích kỹ cường, hòng 'bắt bài' đối thủ. Ai sẽ là người hùng?
icon Đội tuyển Việt Nam
13/11/2019
- Công Phượng, Văn Hậu cùng các đồng đội ở tuyển Việt Nam hào hứng tập luyện trước cuộc đối đầu với UAE trên sân Mỹ Đình.