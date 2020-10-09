Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Sự kiện nóng
#Lũ lụt ở Miền Trung
#Sạt lở Thủy điện Rào Trăng 3
#Mưa lũ gây thiệt hại nặng nề ở Miền Trung
#'Lạm thu' đang xâm phạm những giá trị cốt lõi của giáo dục
#Hoa hậu Việt Nam 2020
#Biển Đông đón bão dồn dập trong tháng 10, 11
#Tài xế BMW bị chặn đường vì gây tai nạn rồi bỏ chạy

VNPay

Lý do thanh toán QR code được ưa chuộng
Kinh Doanh 09/10/2020

Lý do thanh toán QR code được ưa chuộng

Bên cạnh lợi ích trong những giao dịch đơn giản như: thanh toán hóa đơn, mua thực phẩm, trả tiền taxi… việc quét mã thanh toán chỉ với 1 chiếc điện thoại thông minh còn mang lại nhiều ưu đãi hấp dẫn cho người tiêu dùng.

 
Giảm 300.000 đồng khi đặt vé Vietnam Airlines trên ứng dụng ngân hàng

Giảm 300.000 đồng khi đặt vé Vietnam Airlines trên ứng dụng ngân hàng

icon02/10/20200
VNPAY đạt chứng chỉ tiêu chuẩn bảo mật quốc tế

VNPAY đạt chứng chỉ tiêu chuẩn bảo mật quốc tế

icon01/08/20200
Thanh toán dịch vụ công bằng VNPAY qua cổng thanh toán PayGov

Thanh toán dịch vụ công bằng VNPAY qua cổng thanh toán PayGov

Kinh Doanh
29/07/2020

Kể từ nay, doanh nghiệp và người dân có thể thanh toán các dịch vụ công qua Cổng hỗ trợ thanh toán quốc gia PayGov bằng nhiều hình thức như chuyển khoản ứng dụng ngân hàng, thanh toán thẻ hoặc quét mã QR của VNPAY.

VNPAY tiếp sức doanh nghiệp phục hồi sau dịch Covid-19

VNPAY tiếp sức doanh nghiệp phục hồi sau dịch Covid-19

Kinh Doanh
07/05/2020

Mới đây, VNPAY - fintech hàng đầu Việt Nam trong lĩnh vực thanh toán điện tử đã tung chương trình miễn phí dịch vụ VNPAY-QR cho khách hàng doanh nghiệp nhằm hỗ trợ tiếp sức khôi phục sau dịch Covid-19.

The 2019 digital payment panorama

The 2019 digital payment panorama

BUSINESS
16/01/2020

MoMo speeded up, Moca made a high jump with the support of the holding company, and VinID Pay extended beyond Vingroup ecosystem.

Payment-related solutions attract most funding in Vietnamese fintech

Payment-related solutions attract most funding in Vietnamese fintech

BUSINESS
23/12/2019

Financial technology (fintech) firms offering payment-related solutions secured the most funding in Vietnam, according to the FinTech in ASEAN: From Startup to Scale-up report. 

Vietnam ranks second in fintech investment in Southeast Asia

Vietnam ranks second in fintech investment in Southeast Asia

BUSINESS
15/12/2019

Venture capital funding pouring into Vietnamese fintech companies accounted for 36 percent of the total fintech investment in Southeast Asia.

Vietnam startups receive US$750 million in funding in Jan – Oct

Vietnam startups receive US$750 million in funding in Jan – Oct

BUSINESS
08/12/2019

The growth in investment size in Vietnamese startups over the past few years makes the target of having tech unicorns right in Vietnam feasible, Chu Ngoc Anh, minister of Science and Technology stressed.

Vietnam's booming fintech funding on Singapore's heels

Vietnam’s booming fintech funding on Singapore’s heels

BUSINESS
29/11/2019

Vietnamese financial technology startups are quickly catching up with Singapore in attracting Southeast Asian venture capital funding, according to the Japan-based Nikkei Asian Review.

Vietnam named second in ASEAN in fintech funding in 2019

Vietnam named second in ASEAN in fintech funding in 2019

FEATURE
29/11/2019

Vietnam’s fintech firms secured two of the top three largest funding deals in ASEAN in 2019.

 
 
