Bên cạnh lợi ích trong những giao dịch đơn giản như: thanh toán hóa đơn, mua thực phẩm, trả tiền taxi… việc quét mã thanh toán chỉ với 1 chiếc điện thoại thông minh còn mang lại nhiều ưu đãi hấp dẫn cho người tiêu dùng.
Kinh Doanh
29/07/2020
Kể từ nay, doanh nghiệp và người dân có thể thanh toán các dịch vụ công qua Cổng hỗ trợ thanh toán quốc gia PayGov bằng nhiều hình thức như chuyển khoản ứng dụng ngân hàng, thanh toán thẻ hoặc quét mã QR của VNPAY.
Kinh Doanh
07/05/2020
Mới đây, VNPAY - fintech hàng đầu Việt Nam trong lĩnh vực thanh toán điện tử đã tung chương trình miễn phí dịch vụ VNPAY-QR cho khách hàng doanh nghiệp nhằm hỗ trợ tiếp sức khôi phục sau dịch Covid-19.
BUSINESS
16/01/2020
MoMo speeded up, Moca made a high jump with the support of the holding company, and VinID Pay extended beyond Vingroup ecosystem.
BUSINESS
23/12/2019
Financial technology (fintech) firms offering payment-related solutions secured the most funding in Vietnam, according to the FinTech in ASEAN: From Startup to Scale-up report.
BUSINESS
15/12/2019
Venture capital funding pouring into Vietnamese fintech companies accounted for 36 percent of the total fintech investment in Southeast Asia.
BUSINESS
08/12/2019
The growth in investment size in Vietnamese startups over the past few years makes the target of having tech unicorns right in Vietnam feasible, Chu Ngoc Anh, minister of Science and Technology stressed.
BUSINESS
29/11/2019
Vietnamese financial technology startups are quickly catching up with Singapore in attracting Southeast Asian venture capital funding, according to the Japan-based Nikkei Asian Review.
FEATURE
29/11/2019
Vietnam’s fintech firms secured two of the top three largest funding deals in ASEAN in 2019.