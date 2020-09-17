WTO
Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN, WTO and other international organisations in Geneva,
03/07/2020
Never-before-seen activities in Vietnam’s aviation sphere are expected to come to EU businesses soon on the back of the landmark EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.
09/06/2020
Căng thẳng giữa Mỹ và Trung Quốc đã lan sang cuộc đua giành ghế lãnh đạo Tổ chức Thương mại thế giới (WTO) khi hai bên ủng hộ những ứng cử viên khác nhau cho vị trí quyền lực này.
16/05/2020
Tổng giám đốc Tổ chức Thương mại thế giới (WTO) Roberto Azevêdo bất ngờ từ chức trước một năm, tạo ra khoảng trống quyền lực ở cơ quan trọng tài quốc tế này.
15/05/2020
Ông Roberto Azevêdo, Tổng giám đốc của Tổ chức Thương mại Thế giới (WTO), đã bất ngờ tuyên bố từ chức hôm 14/5.
08/03/2020
The US Trade Representative (USTR) has decided that it will classify developed and developing countries in accordance with its own criteria and consider the trade ratio of the countries when classifying.
22/02/2020
The first Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM 1) and related meetings of the Asia-Pacific Cooperation (APEC) forum 2020 (APEC 2020) took place in Malaysia’s Putrajaya city from February 20-22.
18/02/2020
Vietnam vows to continue active and close coordination with the WTO in all of its activities, said Vietnamese Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai during her meeting with WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo in Geneva, Switzerland on February 17.
12/02/2020
The Permanent Representative of Vietnam in Geneva, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai on February 11 chaired a meeting of the ASEAN Committee in Geneva (ACG) in the WTO, the first in her capacity as the new head of the committee.
26/01/2020
Implementing institutional reform is a crucial and challenging task of the National Assembly, especially in the context of the country's rapid development and deeper economic integration, according to NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
28/11/2019
As a member of WTO and EVFTA, Vietnam has yet to permit foreign investors to offer air transport services, though aviation services and projects have been opened for investment since the signing of CPTPP.
22/11/2019
Thế giới sẽ không kết thúc vào ngày 10/12, nhưng với những người quan tâm tới hệ thống giám sát thương mại toàn cầu, thì ngày đó sẽ xuất hiện nhiều hậu quả ‘tận thế’.
05/11/2019
Even though a bigger lift in foreign ownership cap could become a driving force to lure further European investment in banking and telecommunications, the funding picture in these sectors remains a question.
22/10/2019
Bắc Kinh đang tìm các biện pháp trừng phạt trả đũa nhằm vào Washington, với lý do nước này không tuân thủ theo phán quyết của Tổ chức Thương mại Thế giới (WTO).
09/10/2019
The Indonesian government is preparing for legal action at the World Trade Organization (WTO) to challenge the EU over its Renewable Energy Directive II (RED II) and Delegated Regulation (DR).
04/09/2019
The anti-dumping duties imposed on stainless steel has not created a monopoly in the market, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
14/08/2019
Tổng thống Mỹ Donald Trump hôm 13/8 tuyên bố, Mỹ có thể rút khỏi Tổ chức Thương mại thế giới (WTO) nếu tình hình không cải thiện.
04/08/2019
Vietnamese textile and apparel firms are facing tough times expanding their businesses, especially in terms of human resource development, experts said on Friday.