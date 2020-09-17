Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
WTO

tin tức về WTO mới nhất

Vietnamese abroad urged to make more contributions to homelandicon
POLITICS0 giờ trước0

Vietnamese abroad urged to make more contributions to homeland

Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN, WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, 

 
WTO ủng hộ Trung Quốc, ông Trump phản pháo ra sao?

WTO ủng hộ Trung Quốc, ông Trump phản pháo ra sao?

icon17/09/20200
WTO tuyên bố Mỹ phạm luật khi áp thuế Trung Quốc

WTO tuyên bố Mỹ phạm luật khi áp thuế Trung Quốc

icon16/09/20200
EVFTA will broaden skies for aviation across Vietnamicon

EVFTA will broaden skies for aviation across Vietnam

BUSINESS
03/07/2020

Never-before-seen activities in Vietnam’s aviation sphere are expected to come to EU businesses soon on the back of the landmark EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.

Mỹ - Trung đụng độ trong cuộc chiến giành ghế lãnh đạo WTOicon

Mỹ - Trung đụng độ trong cuộc chiến giành ghế lãnh đạo WTO

Bình luận quốc tế
09/06/2020

Căng thẳng giữa Mỹ và Trung Quốc đã lan sang cuộc đua giành ghế lãnh đạo Tổ chức Thương mại thế giới (WTO) khi hai bên ủng hộ những ứng cử viên khác nhau cho vị trí quyền lực này.

Khoảng trống lãnh đạo nguy hiểm ở WTOicon

Khoảng trống lãnh đạo nguy hiểm ở WTO

Bình luận quốc tế
16/05/2020

Tổng giám đốc Tổ chức Thương mại thế giới (WTO) Roberto Azevêdo bất ngờ từ chức trước một năm, tạo ra khoảng trống quyền lực ở cơ quan trọng tài quốc tế này.

Tổng giám đốc WTO bất ngờ từ chứcicon

Tổng giám đốc WTO bất ngờ từ chức

Thế giới
15/05/2020

Ông Roberto Azevêdo, Tổng giám đốc của Tổ chức Thương mại Thế giới (WTO), đã bất ngờ tuyên bố từ chức hôm 14/5.

Vietnam warned of increased risk of anti-subsidy lawsuitsicon

Vietnam warned of increased risk of anti-subsidy lawsuits

BUSINESS
08/03/2020

The US Trade Representative (USTR) has decided that it will classify developed and developing countries in accordance with its own criteria and consider the trade ratio of the countries when classifying.

Vietnam attends APEC SOM 1 in Malaysiaicon

Vietnam attends APEC SOM 1 in Malaysia

POLITICS
22/02/2020

The first Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM 1) and related meetings of the Asia-Pacific Cooperation (APEC) forum 2020 (APEC 2020) took place in Malaysia’s Putrajaya city from February 20-22.

Vietnam pledges continued close coordination with WTOicon

Vietnam pledges continued close coordination with WTO

POLITICS
18/02/2020

Vietnam vows to continue active and close coordination with the WTO in all of its activities, said Vietnamese Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai during her meeting with WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo in Geneva, Switzerland on February 17.

Vietnam chairs meeting of ASEAN Committee in Geneva in WTOicon

Vietnam chairs meeting of ASEAN Committee in Geneva in WTO

POLITICS
12/02/2020

The Permanent Representative of Vietnam in Geneva, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai on February 11 chaired a meeting of the ASEAN Committee in Geneva (ACG) in the WTO, the first in her capacity as the new head of the committee.

National Assembly strives to implement institutional reformicon

National Assembly strives to implement institutional reform

POLITICS
26/01/2020

Implementing institutional reform is a crucial and challenging task of the National Assembly, especially in the context of the country's rapid development and deeper economic integration, according to NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

CPTPP creates opportunities for foreign investors in Vietnamese aviation sectoricon

CPTPP creates opportunities for foreign investors in Vietnamese aviation sector

BUSINESS
28/11/2019

As a member of WTO and EVFTA, Vietnam has yet to permit foreign investors to offer air transport services, though aviation services and projects have been opened for investment since the signing of CPTPP.

Thương mại thế giới đối mặt nguy cơ 'ngày tận thế'icon

Thương mại thế giới đối mặt nguy cơ 'ngày tận thế'

Bình luận quốc tế
22/11/2019

Thế giới sẽ không kết thúc vào ngày 10/12, nhưng với những người quan tâm tới hệ thống giám sát thương mại toàn cầu, thì ngày đó sẽ xuất hiện nhiều hậu quả ‘tận thế’.

EVFTA gains in Vietnam's telecoms and bankingicon

EVFTA gains in Vietnam's telecoms and banking

BUSINESS
05/11/2019

Even though a bigger lift in foreign ownership cap could become a driving force to lure further European investment in banking and telecommunications, the funding picture in these sectors remains a question.

Trung Quốc ‘mượn gió’ quyết chơi Mỹ một vố đauicon

Trung Quốc ‘mượn gió’ quyết chơi Mỹ một vố đau

Thế giới
22/10/2019

Bắc Kinh đang tìm các biện pháp trừng phạt trả đũa nhằm vào Washington, với lý do nước này không tuân thủ theo phán quyết của Tổ chức Thương mại Thế giới (WTO).

Indonesia to sue EU over palm oil industry concernsicon

Indonesia to sue EU over palm oil industry concerns

BUSINESS
09/10/2019

The Indonesian government is preparing for legal action at the World Trade Organization (WTO) to challenge the EU over its Renewable Energy Directive II (RED II) and Delegated Regulation (DR).

No monopoly in stainless steel market: Trade Ministryicon

No monopoly in stainless steel market: Trade Ministry

BUSINESS
04/09/2019

The anti-dumping duties imposed on stainless steel has not created a monopoly in the market, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Ông Trump dọa rút Mỹ khỏi WTOicon

Ông Trump dọa rút Mỹ khỏi WTO

Thế giới
14/08/2019

Tổng thống Mỹ Donald Trump hôm 13/8 tuyên bố, Mỹ có thể rút khỏi Tổ chức Thương mại thế giới (WTO) nếu tình hình không cải thiện.

Labour-related difficulties lie ahead for Vietnamese textile firmsicon

Labour-related difficulties lie ahead for Vietnamese textile firms

BUSINESS
04/08/2019

Vietnamese textile and apparel firms are facing tough times expanding their businesses, especially in terms of human resource development, experts said on Friday.

 
 
