Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 3

31/08
20:00

 Brighton 2-1 Manchester City

K+ SPORT 1

 Nottingham Forest 0-3 West Ham

K+ SPORT 2

31/08
22:30

 Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal

K+ SPORT 1

01/09
01:00

 Aston Villa 0-3 Crystal Palace

K+ SPORT 1

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 3

31/08
22:00

 Celta Vigo 1-1 Villarreal

SCTV 15

01/09
00:00

 Real Betis 1-2 Ath.Bilbao

SCTV 22

01/09
00:30

 Espanyol 1-0 Osasuna

SCTV 15

01/09
02:30

 Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Barcelona

SCTV 22

VĐQG ITALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 2

31/08
23:30

 Genoa 0-1 Juventus

ON SPORTS +

 Torino 0-0 Fiorentina

ON FOOTBALL

01/09
01:45

 Inter Milan 1-2 Udinese

ON FOOTBALL

 Lazio 4-0 Verona

ON SPORTS +

VĐQG ĐỨC 2025/26 – VÒNG 2

31/08
20:30

 Wolfsburg 1-1 Mainz

TV 360

31/08
22:30

 Dortmund 3-0 Union Berlin

TV 360

01/09
00:30

 Cologne 4-1 Freiburg

TV 360

VĐQG PHÁP 2025/26 – VÒNG 3

31/08
20:00

 Angers 1-1 Rennes

ON SPORTS NEWS

31/08
22:15

 Monaco 3-2 Strasbourg

ON SPORTS NEWS

 Le Havre 3-1 Nice

 Paris 3-2 Metz

01/09
01:45

 Lyon 1-0 Marseille

ON SPORTS NEWS

CONCACAF LEAGUES CUP - CHUNG KẾT

01/09
07:00

Seattle Sounders - Inter Miami

Highlights nữ Việt Nam 3-1 Thái Lan