Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay
NGÀY GIỜ
TRẬN ĐẤU
TRỰC TIẾP
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 3
31/08
Brighton 2-1 Manchester City
K+ SPORT 1
Nottingham Forest 0-3 West Ham
K+ SPORT 2
31/08
Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal
K+ SPORT 1
01/09
Aston Villa 0-3 Crystal Palace
K+ SPORT 1
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 3
31/08
Celta Vigo 1-1 Villarreal
SCTV 15
01/09
Real Betis 1-2 Ath.Bilbao
SCTV 22
01/09
Espanyol 1-0 Osasuna
SCTV 15
01/09
Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Barcelona
SCTV 22
VĐQG ITALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 2
31/08
Genoa 0-1 Juventus
ON SPORTS +
Torino 0-0 Fiorentina
ON FOOTBALL
01/09
Inter Milan 1-2 Udinese
ON FOOTBALL
Lazio 4-0 Verona
ON SPORTS +
VĐQG ĐỨC 2025/26 – VÒNG 2
31/08
Wolfsburg 1-1 Mainz
TV 360
31/08
Dortmund 3-0 Union Berlin
TV 360
01/09
Cologne 4-1 Freiburg
TV 360
VĐQG PHÁP 2025/26 – VÒNG 3
31/08
Angers 1-1 Rennes
ON SPORTS NEWS
31/08
Monaco 3-2 Strasbourg
ON SPORTS NEWS
Le Havre 3-1 Nice
Paris 3-2 Metz
01/09
Lyon 1-0 Marseille
ON SPORTS NEWS
CONCACAF LEAGUES CUP - CHUNG KẾT
01/09
Seattle Sounders - Inter Miami
Highlights nữ Việt Nam 3-1 Thái Lan