|
Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
BÓNG ĐÁ NỮ SEA GAMES 33 - VÒNG BÁN KÊT
|
14/12
|
Nữ Việt Nam - Nữ Indonesia
|
VTV5, FPT Play
|
14/12
|
Nữ Thái Lan - Nữ Philippines
|
VTV2, FPT Play
|
NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 16
|
14/12
|
Sunderland - Newcastle
|
K+ SPORT 2
|
West Ham - Aston Villa
|
K+ ACTION
|
Nottingham Forest - Tottenham
|
K+LIFE
|
Crystal Palace - Manchester City
|
K+ SPORT 1
|
14/12
|
Brentford - Leeds
|
K+ SPORT 1
|
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 16
|
14/12
|
Sevilla - Real Oviedo
|
SCTV 15
|
14/12
|
Celta Vigo - Ath.Bilbao
|
SCTV 15
|
15/12
|
Levante - Villarreal
|
SCTV 22
|
15/12
|
Alaves - Real Madrid
|
SCTV 15
|
VĐQG ITALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 15
|
14/12
|
AC Milan - Sassuolo
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
14/12
|
Udinese - Napoli
|
ON SPORTS
|
Fiorentina - Hellas Verona
|
ON SPORTS+
|
15/12
|
Genoa - Inter Milan
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
15/12
|
Bologna - Juventus
|
ON FOOTBALL
|
VĐQG ĐỨC 2025/26 – VÒNG 14
|
14/12
|
Freiburg - Dortmund
|
TV 360
|
14/12
|
Bayern Munich - Mainz
|
TV 360
|
15/12
|
Werder Bremen - Stuttgart
|
TV 360
|
VĐQG PHÁP 2025/26 – VÒNG 16
|
14/12
|
Lyon - Le Havre
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
14/12
|
Lens - Nice
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
|
Auxerre - Lille
|
ON SPORTS+
|
Strasbourg - Lorient
|
15/12
|
Marseille - Monaco
|
ON SPORTS NEWS
Xem SEA Games 33, sát cánh cùng Đoàn Thể thao Việt Nam, trọn vẹn nhất trên FPT Play, tại: http://fptplay.vn