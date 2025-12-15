Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

BÓNG ĐÁ NỮ SEA GAMES 33 - VÒNG BÁN KÊT

14/12
16:00

Nữ Việt Nam - Nữ Indonesia

VTV5, FPT Play

14/12
18:30

Nữ Thái Lan - Nữ Philippines

VTV2, FPT Play

NGOẠI HẠNG ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 16

14/12
21:00

 Sunderland - Newcastle

K+ SPORT 2

 West Ham - Aston Villa

K+ ACTION

 Nottingham Forest - Tottenham

K+LIFE

 Crystal Palace - Manchester City

K+ SPORT 1

14/12
23:30

 Brentford - Leeds

K+ SPORT 1

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 16

14/12
20:00

 Sevilla - Real Oviedo

SCTV 15

14/12
22:15

 Celta Vigo - Ath.Bilbao

SCTV 15

15/12
00:30

 Levante - Villarreal

SCTV 22

15/12
03:00

 Alaves - Real Madrid

SCTV 15

VĐQG ITALIA 2025/26 – VÒNG 15

14/12
18:30

 AC Milan - Sassuolo

ON FOOTBALL

14/12
21:00

 Udinese - Napoli

ON SPORTS

 Fiorentina - Hellas Verona

ON SPORTS+

15/12
00:00

 Genoa - Inter Milan

ON FOOTBALL

15/12
02:45

 Bologna - Juventus

ON FOOTBALL

VĐQG ĐỨC 2025/26 – VÒNG 14

14/12
21:30

 Freiburg - Dortmund

TV 360

14/12
23:30

 Bayern Munich - Mainz

TV 360

15/12
01:30

 Werder Bremen - Stuttgart

TV 360

VĐQG PHÁP 2025/26 – VÒNG 16

14/12
21:00

 Lyon - Le Havre

ON SPORTS NEWS

14/12
23:15

 Lens - Nice

ON SPORTS NEWS

Auxerre - Lille

ON SPORTS+

 Strasbourg - Lorient

15/12
02:45

 Marseille - Monaco

ON SPORTS NEWS

