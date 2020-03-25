Lazada
tin tức về Lazada mới nhất
As Vietnamese are now favoring ‘contactless purchases’ in Covid-19, online sales have increased rapidly.
icon BUSINESS
24/02/2020
Sellers hiking the prices of face masks and hand sanitiser on some e-commerce websites have been fined.
icon BUSINESS
21/02/2020
More than 30,000 stores have been closed on online shopping sites including Shopee, Tiki, and Lazada due to overcharging.
icon Điểm nóng
20/02/2020
Các sàn thương mại điện tử (TMĐT) đã rà soát 223.597 gian hàng và 1.001.441 sản phẩm khẩu trang, nước rửa tay sát khuẩn.
icon Tin công nghệ
16/02/2020
Lòng tin của người dùng Việt vào giao dịch mua bán trực tuyến còn thấp. Nguyên nhân là bởi tình trạng lừa đảo trực tuyến, chất lượng giao vận hay thông tin cá nhân của người dùng khi mua sắm online không được đảm bảo
icon BUSINESS
11/02/2020
Tiki and Sendo may be in talks over a potential merger to break the dominance of Shopee and Lazada and their foreign backers.
icon BUSINESS
29/12/2019
Successfully calling for capital from international investors, e-commerce firms are nevertheless taking losses.
icon BUSINESS
12/11/2019
The year-end online shopping frenzy has kicked off with giant local and foreign players like Lazada, Tiki, Sendo, and Shopee rolling out promotions since the middle of last month.
icon BUSINESS
08/11/2019
E-commerce development is improving, but state management in this field is facing many difficulties because the legal framework cannot cover all e-commerce activities.
icon BUSINESS
07/11/2019
Singaporean investors are continuing to pour capital into e-logistics firms to tap into the fast-growing market in Vietnam.
icon Điểm nóng
06/11/2019
Sau phản ánh của Zing.vn về nhiều website thương mại điện tử bán hàng hóa cài cắm đường lưỡi bò, Cục Thương mại điện tử và Kinh tế số đã vào cuộc kiểm tra và yêu cầu gỡ bỏ.
icon BUSINESS
06/11/2019
The Internet boom, a young labor force and the strong development of e-commerce all help Vietnamese businesses access foreign markets, especially now that many next-generation FTAs have been signed.
icon Thị trường
06/11/2019
Một số doanh nghiệp nhập khẩu hàng hóa về Việt Nam để bán, trưng bày chứa dữ liệu “đường lưỡi bò” phi pháp. Bộ Công Thương yêu cầu cơ quan chức năng tăng cường kiểm tra, rà soát.
icon BUSINESS
27/10/2019
A workshop organized in HCM City, attracting representatives of 200 SMEs, in late September was held to help Vietnamese SMEs boost exports through transnational e-commerce, as well as help Vietnamese enterprises connect with Singaporean ones.
icon BUSINESS
22/10/2019
Despite non-stop spending, Lazada remains overwhelmed by local platforms Sendo and Mobile World, in addition to other players Shopee and Tiki.
icon Thị trường
14/10/2019
Thương mại điện tử, gọi xe và giao thức ăn, du lịch trực tuyến cùng truyền thông số là 4 lĩnh vực tạo nên nền kinh tế số có quy mô 12 tỷ USD của Việt Nam trong năm nay.
icon Thị trường
06/10/2019
Lazada và Shopee đang cạnh tranh dữ dội trên thị trường thương mại điện tử khu vực Đông Nam Á, và một số “tay chơi” mới nổi như Tokopedia cũng cho thấy sức mạnh và tham vọng.
icon Thị trường
13/09/2019
Alibaba của tỷ phú Jack Ma chi tới 4 tỷ USD để thâu tóm Lazada với tham vọng thống trị thị trường thương mại điện tử Đông Nam Á. Nhưng rất khó để xác định Lazada làm ăn thế nào.