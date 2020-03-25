Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Online sales rise sharply amid pandemicicon
Online sales rise sharply amid pandemic

As Vietnamese are now favoring ‘contactless purchases’ in Covid-19, online sales have increased rapidly.

 
Vietnam’s e-commerce sees few benefits during Covid-19 crisis

Shopee, Lazada struggle to dominate Vietnam’s e-commerce market

Trade Ministry fines online sellers hiking prices of face masks and hand sanitisericon

Trade Ministry fines online sellers hiking prices of face masks and hand sanitiser

24/02/2020

Sellers hiking the prices of face masks and hand sanitiser on some e-commerce websites have been fined.

Crackdown on over-charging online sitesicon

Crackdown on over-charging online sites

21/02/2020

More than 30,000 stores have been closed on online shopping sites including Shopee, Tiki, and Lazada due to overcharging.

Đóng cửa trên 30.000 gian hàng trên Shopee, Tiki, Lazada… vì "thổi" giá khẩu trang, nước rửa tayicon

Đóng cửa trên 30.000 gian hàng trên Shopee, Tiki, Lazada… vì "thổi" giá khẩu trang, nước rửa tay

20/02/2020

Các sàn thương mại điện tử (TMĐT) đã rà soát 223.597 gian hàng và 1.001.441 sản phẩm khẩu trang, nước rửa tay sát khuẩn.

1/3 người mua hàng trực tuyến Việt Nam chưa hài lòng về dịch vụicon

1/3 người mua hàng trực tuyến Việt Nam chưa hài lòng về dịch vụ

16/02/2020

 Lòng tin của người dùng Việt vào giao dịch mua bán trực tuyến còn thấp. Nguyên nhân là bởi tình trạng lừa đảo trực tuyến, chất lượng giao vận hay thông tin cá nhân của người dùng khi mua sắm online không được đảm bảo

Tiki and Sendo in merger talks?icon

Tiki and Sendo in merger talks?

11/02/2020

Tiki and Sendo may be in talks over a potential merger to break the dominance of Shopee and Lazada and their foreign backers.

E-commerce: are players getting worn out in the online race?icon

E-commerce: are players getting worn out in the online race?

29/12/2019

Successfully calling for capital from international investors, e-commerce firms are nevertheless taking losses.

Year-end promotions heat up Vietnam's e-commerce marketicon

Year-end promotions heat up Vietnam's e-commerce market

12/11/2019

The year-end online shopping frenzy has kicked off with giant local and foreign players like Lazada, Tiki, Sendo, and Shopee rolling out promotions since the middle of last month.

Legal framework lags behind e-commerce development in Vietnamicon

Legal framework lags behind e-commerce development in Vietnam

08/11/2019

E-commerce development is improving, but state management in this field is facing many difficulties because the legal framework cannot cover all e-commerce activities.

Singaporean e-logistics groups making waves in Vietnamicon

Singaporean e-logistics groups making waves in Vietnam

07/11/2019

Singaporean investors are continuing to pour capital into e-logistics firms to tap into the fast-growing market in Vietnam.

Yêu cầu Lazada, Sendo chuyển danh sách người bán hàng có đường lưỡi bòicon

Yêu cầu Lazada, Sendo chuyển danh sách người bán hàng có đường lưỡi bò

06/11/2019

Sau phản ánh của Zing.vn về nhiều website thương mại điện tử bán hàng hóa cài cắm đường lưỡi bò, Cục Thương mại điện tử và Kinh tế số đã vào cuộc kiểm tra và yêu cầu gỡ bỏ.

Cross-border e-commerce serves as channel to boost Vietnam's exportsicon

Cross-border e-commerce serves as channel to boost Vietnam's exports

06/11/2019

The Internet boom, a young labor force and the strong development of e-commerce all help Vietnamese businesses access foreign markets, especially now that many next-generation FTAs have been signed.

Bộ Công Thương yêu cầu siết chặt kiểm tra hàng hóa có đường lưỡi bòicon

Bộ Công Thương yêu cầu siết chặt kiểm tra hàng hóa có đường lưỡi bò

06/11/2019

Một số doanh nghiệp nhập khẩu hàng hóa về Việt Nam để bán, trưng bày chứa dữ liệu “đường lưỡi bò” phi pháp. Bộ Công Thương yêu cầu cơ quan chức năng tăng cường kiểm tra, rà soát.

Alibaba sets its sights on Vietnamese marketicon

Alibaba sets its sights on Vietnamese market

27/10/2019

A workshop organized in HCM City, attracting representatives of 200 SMEs, in late September was held to help Vietnamese SMEs boost exports through transnational e-commerce, as well as help Vietnamese enterprises connect with Singaporean ones.

Lazada and Tiki fall further behind e-commerce competitionicon

Lazada and Tiki fall further behind e-commerce competition

22/10/2019

Despite non-stop spending, Lazada remains overwhelmed by local platforms Sendo and Mobile World, in addition to other players Shopee and Tiki.

'Miếng bánh' 12 tỷ USD mà Grab, GoViet, Shopee, Lazada đang giành giậticon

'Miếng bánh' 12 tỷ USD mà Grab, GoViet, Shopee, Lazada đang giành giật

14/10/2019

Thương mại điện tử, gọi xe và giao thức ăn, du lịch trực tuyến cùng truyền thông số là 4 lĩnh vực tạo nên nền kinh tế số có quy mô 12 tỷ USD của Việt Nam trong năm nay.

Cuộc đua đốt tiền của Lazada và Shopee tại Đông Nam Áicon

Cuộc đua đốt tiền của Lazada và Shopee tại Đông Nam Á

06/10/2019

Lazada và Shopee đang cạnh tranh dữ dội trên thị trường thương mại điện tử khu vực Đông Nam Á, và một số “tay chơi” mới nổi như Tokopedia cũng cho thấy sức mạnh và tham vọng.

Những nghịch lý ở Lazada, canh bạc 4 tỷ USD của Jack Maicon

Những nghịch lý ở Lazada, canh bạc 4 tỷ USD của Jack Ma

13/09/2019

Alibaba của tỷ phú Jack Ma chi tới 4 tỷ USD để thâu tóm Lazada với tham vọng thống trị thị trường thương mại điện tử Đông Nam Á. Nhưng rất khó để xác định Lazada làm ăn thế nào.

 
 
