Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

V-LEAGUE 2025/26 - VÒNG 3

27/08

18:00

SHB Đà Nẵng - Ninh Bình

FPT Play

27/08

18:00

Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh - Đông Á Thanh Hóa

FPT Play

27/08

18:00

Thép Xanh Nam Định - PVF-CAND

FPT Play

27/08

18:00

Hải Phòng - Sông Lam Nghệ An

FPT Play, VTV5, MyTV, TV360, SCTV

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2025/26 – VÒNG SƠ LOẠI

27/08

23:45

FK Qarabag - Ferencvarosi

28/08

02:00

Benfica - Fenerbahce

Club Brugge - G.Rangers

FC Copenhagen - Basel

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE 2025/26 – VÒNG SƠ LOẠI

27/08

23:30

AEK Larnaca - Brann

UEFA CONFERENCE LEAGUE 2025/26 – VÒNG SƠ LOẠI

27/08

23:45

Riga - Sparta Prague

CÚP LIÊN ĐOÀN ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 1/32

28/08

01:45

Everton - Mansfield

Fulham - Bristol City

Oxford Utd - Brighton

28/08

02:00

Grimsby - Manchester Utd

VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 2

28/08

02:00

Celta Vigo - Real Betis

SCTV 17

CÚP QG ĐỨC 2025/26 – VÒNG 1/32

28/08

01:45

Wehen Wiesbaden - Bayern Munich

CÚP QG BRAZIL 2025 – TỨ KẾT

28/08

05:30

Atletico Mineiro - Cruzeiro

28/08

07:30

Atl Paranaense - Corinthians

Vasco da Gama - Botafogo

CONCACAF LEAGUES CUP 2025

28/08

07:30

Inter Miami - Orlando City

28/08

09:45

L.A Galaxy - Seattle Sounders

CÚP QG HÀN QUỐC 2025 – BÁN KẾT

27/08

17:30

Gangwon FC - Jeonbuk Hyundai

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2025/26 – VÒNG SƠ LOẠI

26/08

23:45

Kairat Almaty 0-0 Celtic (pen 3-2)

27/08

02:00

AEP Paphos 1-1 Crvena Zvezda

Sturm Graz 2-1 Bodo Glimt

CÚP LIÊN ĐOÀN ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 1/32

27/08

01:00

Reading 2-1 AFC Wimbledon

27/08

01:30

Cambridge United 3-1 Charlton

Wolverhampton 3-2 West Ham

27/08

01:45

Accrington 0-2 Doncaster Rovers

Bournemouth 0-2 Brentford

Barnsley 2-1 Rotherham United

Birmingham City 0-1 Port Vale

Bromley FC 1-1 Wycombe (pen 4-5)

Burnley 2-1 Derby County

Burton 0-1 Lincoln City

Cardiff City 3-0 Cheltenham Town

Millwall 2-1 Coventry City

Norwich 0-3 Southampton

Preston 2-3 Wrexham

Stoke City 0-3 Bradford City

Sunderland 1-1 Huddersfield Town (pen 5-6)

Swansea 1-1 Plymouth Argyle (pen 5-3)

Wigan 1-0 Stockport County

27/08

02:00

Sheffield Wed 1-1 Leeds (pen 3-0)

CÚP QG ĐỨC 2025/26 – VÒNG 1/32

27/08

01:45

Braunschweig 4-4 Stuttgart (pen 7-8)

Highlights nữ Việt Nam 3-1 Thái Lan