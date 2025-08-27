|
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
V-LEAGUE 2025/26 - VÒNG 3
|
27/08
18:00
|
SHB Đà Nẵng - Ninh Bình
|
FPT Play
|
27/08
18:00
|
Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh - Đông Á Thanh Hóa
|
FPT Play
|
27/08
18:00
|
Thép Xanh Nam Định - PVF-CAND
|
FPT Play
|
27/08
18:00
|
Hải Phòng - Sông Lam Nghệ An
|
FPT Play, VTV5, MyTV, TV360, SCTV
|
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2025/26 – VÒNG SƠ LOẠI
|
27/08
23:45
|
FK Qarabag - Ferencvarosi
|
28/08
02:00
|
Benfica - Fenerbahce
|
Club Brugge - G.Rangers
|
FC Copenhagen - Basel
|
UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE 2025/26 – VÒNG SƠ LOẠI
|
27/08
23:30
|
AEK Larnaca - Brann
|
UEFA CONFERENCE LEAGUE 2025/26 – VÒNG SƠ LOẠI
|
27/08
23:45
|
Riga - Sparta Prague
|
CÚP LIÊN ĐOÀN ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 1/32
|
28/08
01:45
|
Everton - Mansfield
|
Fulham - Bristol City
|
Oxford Utd - Brighton
|
28/08
02:00
|
Grimsby - Manchester Utd
|
VĐQG TÂY BAN NHA 2025/26 – VÒNG 2
|
28/08
02:00
|
Celta Vigo - Real Betis
|
SCTV 17
|
CÚP QG ĐỨC 2025/26 – VÒNG 1/32
|
28/08
01:45
|
Wehen Wiesbaden - Bayern Munich
|
CÚP QG BRAZIL 2025 – TỨ KẾT
|
28/08
05:30
|
Atletico Mineiro - Cruzeiro
|
28/08
07:30
|
Atl Paranaense - Corinthians
|
Vasco da Gama - Botafogo
|
CONCACAF LEAGUES CUP 2025
|
28/08
07:30
|
Inter Miami - Orlando City
|
28/08
09:45
|
L.A Galaxy - Seattle Sounders
|
CÚP QG HÀN QUỐC 2025 – BÁN KẾT
|
27/08
17:30
|
Gangwon FC - Jeonbuk Hyundai
|
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2025/26 – VÒNG SƠ LOẠI
|
26/08
23:45
|
Kairat Almaty 0-0 Celtic (pen 3-2)
|
27/08
02:00
|
AEP Paphos 1-1 Crvena Zvezda
|
Sturm Graz 2-1 Bodo Glimt
|
CÚP LIÊN ĐOÀN ANH 2025/26 – VÒNG 1/32
|
27/08
01:00
|
Reading 2-1 AFC Wimbledon
|
27/08
01:30
|
Cambridge United 3-1 Charlton
|
Wolverhampton 3-2 West Ham
|
27/08
01:45
|
Accrington 0-2 Doncaster Rovers
|
Bournemouth 0-2 Brentford
|
Barnsley 2-1 Rotherham United
|
Birmingham City 0-1 Port Vale
|
Bromley FC 1-1 Wycombe (pen 4-5)
|
Burnley 2-1 Derby County
|
Burton 0-1 Lincoln City
|
Cardiff City 3-0 Cheltenham Town
|
Millwall 2-1 Coventry City
|
Norwich 0-3 Southampton
|
Preston 2-3 Wrexham
|
Stoke City 0-3 Bradford City
|
Sunderland 1-1 Huddersfield Town (pen 5-6)
|
Swansea 1-1 Plymouth Argyle (pen 5-3)
|
Wigan 1-0 Stockport County
|
27/08
02:00
|
Sheffield Wed 1-1 Leeds (pen 3-0)
|
CÚP QG ĐỨC 2025/26 – VÒNG 1/32
|
27/08
01:45
|
Braunschweig 4-4 Stuttgart (pen 7-8)
Highlights nữ Việt Nam 3-1 Thái Lan