Đội hình ra sân

Nottingham Forest: Sels; Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Anderson, Luiz; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus.

MU: Lammens; De Ligt, Yoro, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko.

Lịch thi đấu
Vòng 10
01/11/2025 22:00:00 Brighton - Leeds
01/11/2025 22:00:00 Burnley - Arsenal
01/11/2025 22:00:00 Crystal Palace - Brentford
01/11/2025 22:00:00 Fulham - Wolves
01/11/2025 22:00:00 Nottingham Forest - Manchester United
02/11/2025 00:30:00 Tottenham - Chelsea
02/11/2025 03:00:00 Liverpool - Aston Villa
02/11/2025 21:00:00 West Ham - Newcastle
02/11/2025 23:30:00 Manchester City - Bournemouth
04/11/2025 03:00:00 Sunderland - Everton
01/11/2025 | 20:50

20h45

G4rGYdZXwAE5J3 .jpeg
Đội hình ra sân Nottingham Forest
G4rFXmvXkAAEsSe.jpeg
Đội hình ra sân MU - Ảnh: MUFC
01/11/2025 | 10:37

20h30

G4m56sHWoAAqqmH.jpg
G4m49HTXIAASNbq.jpg
Dàn sao MU tập luyện trước trận - Ảnh: MUFC
01/11/2025 | 10:37

20h

Thông tin lực lượng

Nottingham Forest: Chris Wood, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ola Aina và Angus Gunn vắng mặt vì chấn thương.

MU: Lisandro Martinez và Harry Maguire tiếp tục vắng mặt vì chưa đạt thể trạng tốt nhất.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United.jpg
MU sẽ có chuyến làm khách khó khăn - Ảnh: Khelnow
