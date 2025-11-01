Đội hình ra sân
Nottingham Forest: Sels; Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Anderson, Luiz; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus.
MU: Lammens; De Ligt, Yoro, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko.
* Trực tiếp bóng đá - liên tục cập nhật và chỉnh sửa
|Lịch thi đấu
|Vòng 10
|01/11/2025 22:00:00
|Brighton - Leeds
|01/11/2025 22:00:00
|Burnley - Arsenal
|01/11/2025 22:00:00
|Crystal Palace - Brentford
|01/11/2025 22:00:00
|Fulham - Wolves
|01/11/2025 22:00:00
|Nottingham Forest - Manchester United
|02/11/2025 00:30:00
|Tottenham - Chelsea
|02/11/2025 03:00:00
|Liverpool - Aston Villa
|02/11/2025 21:00:00
|West Ham - Newcastle
|02/11/2025 23:30:00
|Manchester City - Bournemouth
|04/11/2025 03:00:00
|Sunderland - Everton
01/11/2025 | 20:50
20h45
Thu gọn
01/11/2025 | 10:37
20h30
Thu gọn
01/11/2025 | 10:37
20h
Thông tin lực lượng
Nottingham Forest: Chris Wood, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ola Aina và Angus Gunn vắng mặt vì chấn thương.
MU: Lisandro Martinez và Harry Maguire tiếp tục vắng mặt vì chưa đạt thể trạng tốt nhất.
Thu gọn