Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tin tức ngày 15/6/2020 trên Báo VietNamNet
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Thông tin tuyển sinh Đại học, cao đẳng năm 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/06/2020 22:53:59 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Viettel FC

tin tức về Viettel FC mới nhất

Thanh Hóa thắng kịch tính Viettel, bầu Đệ vỡ òa niềm vuiicon
V-League1 giờ trước0

Thanh Hóa thắng kịch tính Viettel, bầu Đệ vỡ òa niềm vui

Bầu Đệ thể hiện cảm xúc như thể Thanh Hoá vô địch V-League, sau khi đội nhà thắng kịch tính Viettel 2-1 tại Hàng Đẫy.

 
Hanoi FC named as most valuable Vietnamese football club

Hanoi FC named as most valuable Vietnamese football club

icon17/06/20200
First punishment of V.League 1 2020 season handed out

First punishment of V.League 1 2020 season handed out

icon11/06/20200
Viettel vs Than Quảng Ninh: Gọi tên các cầu thủ thứ 12icon

Viettel vs Than Quảng Ninh: Gọi tên các cầu thủ thứ 12

V-League
11/06/2020

Sân Hàng Đẫy nhiều khả năng tiếp tục mở hội trong trận Viettel tiếp Than Quảng Ninh, vòng 4 V-League 2020, chiều tối 11/6.

Asian website unveils top 5 Vietnamese football prospectsicon

Asian website unveils top 5 Vietnamese football prospects

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/04/2020

Renowned Asian sports website Sports442 has published an article detailing a number of leading young Vietnamese talents who may go on to have an impact on the national football team in the future.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 