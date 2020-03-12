Bamboo Airways
Vietnam’s newest carrier Bamboo Airways will delay direct flights between Hanoi and Prague, the Czech Republic, from March 29 to April 26 due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, its representative said on March 11.
27/02/2020
Bamboo Airways and resort operator Vinpearl on February 27 signed a strategic cooperation agreement in the field of air-tourism service.
26/02/2020
Twenty passengers from the Republic of Korea were flown back to their home country on February 25 night, one day after their arrival in the central city of Da Nang.
25/02/2020
Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways will suspend flights from the central cities of Da Nang and Nha Trang to the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Incheon city as from February 26 over coronavirus concerns.
04/02/2020
Billionaires made big money in the Year of the Pig.
04/02/2020
Ngành hàng không Việt Nam phát triển bứt phá nhưng cần những dòng tiền rất lớn và cũng đối mặt với không ít rủi ro.
29/01/2020
The Vietnamese aviation market has been recording double-digit growth in the last four years, but the growth rate is slowing.
26/01/2020
Deputy Transport Minister Le Anh Tuan has said CAAV allowed the Vietjet Air to run four flights from the central province of Khanh Hoa to the Chinese city of Wuhan – the epicenter of corona virus outbreak, to fly Chinese tourists back home.
24/01/2020
2020, kinh tế tư nhân sẽ có nhiều đột phá. 2020, sẽ có nhiều thách thức nhưng để phát triển thì gặp khó không nản, gặp vướng mắc không dừng mà phải “mở đường” để đi, để làm giàu chính đáng và đóng góp cho đất nước.
15/01/2020
Cổ phiếu VietJet của nữ tỷ phú USD Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo lên đỉnh trong vòng 1 năm, trong khi đó ông Trịnh Văn Quyết thông báo những bước tiến mới. Cuộc chiến trong lĩnh vực hàng không vẫn khốc liệt.
12/01/2020
Airports Council International forecasts that Vietnam will have the fastest air passenger growth in the world in the period of 2018-2040 with an average annual growth rate of 6.2%.
04/01/2020
Economists are concerned that Bamboo Airways' sale of shares to foreigners could affect national security.
30/12/2019
Vietnam’s newest carrier Bamboo Airways is scheduled to receive the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 3.
30/12/2019
Ông Phạm Nhật Vượng, bà Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo và ông Trịnh Văn Quyết đang hoặc sắp tham gia kinh doanh trong ngành hàng không theo cách riêng.
25/12/2019
Bamboo Airways is offering its shares to strategic foreign investors for a minimum of 160,000 VND (6.90 USD) per share.
24/12/2019
Vé máy bay Tết Nguyên đán đến thời điểm này mới bán được khoảng một nửa. Vé vẫn còn nhiều, lác đác mới có một vài chuyến giờ bay đẹp là hết chỗ.
23/12/2019
Aviation combined with tourism is not only the strategy being pursued by the three candidates queuing up for flight licenses, but also the purpose of existing airlines.
22/12/2019
Vietnamese carrier Bamboo Airways took delivery of a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, its first wide-body aircraft, at Noi Bai International Airport, Hanoi, on December 22.