Bamboo Airways

tin tức về Bamboo Airways mới nhất

Bamboo Airways delays flights to Czech Republic due to COVID-19icon
TRAVEL12/03/20200

Bamboo Airways delays flights to Czech Republic due to COVID-19

Vietnam’s newest carrier Bamboo Airways will delay direct flights between Hanoi and Prague, the Czech Republic, from March 29 to April 26 due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, its representative said on March 11.

 
Government asked to allow Bamboo Airways’ fleet expansion

Government asked to allow Bamboo Airways’ fleet expansion

icon03/03/20200
Tỷ phú vào cuộc, liên minh 'giải cứu' xuất quân

Tỷ phú vào cuộc, liên minh 'giải cứu' xuất quân

icon28/02/20200
Bamboo Airways, Vinpearl cooperate to provide air-tourism productsicon

Bamboo Airways, Vinpearl cooperate to provide air-tourism products

BUSINESS
27/02/2020

Bamboo Airways and resort operator Vinpearl on February 27 signed a strategic cooperation agreement in the field of air-tourism service.

Korean passengers flown back home from Da Nang cityicon

Korean passengers flown back home from Da Nang city

SOCIETY
26/02/2020

Twenty passengers from the Republic of Korea were flown back to their home country on February 25 night, one day after their arrival in the central city of Da Nang.

Bamboo Airways to suspend flights to RoK over coronavirus concernsicon

Bamboo Airways to suspend flights to RoK over coronavirus concerns

TRAVEL
25/02/2020

Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways will suspend flights from the central cities of Da Nang and Nha Trang to the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Incheon city as from February 26 over coronavirus concerns.

2019: bumper year for Vietnamese billionairesicon

2019: bumper year for Vietnamese billionaires

BUSINESS
04/02/2020

Billionaires made big money in the Year of the Pig.

Tỷ phú số 1 rút lui, nữ hậu Đông Nam Á trước thách thức toàn cầuicon

Tỷ phú số 1 rút lui, nữ hậu Đông Nam Á trước thách thức toàn cầu

Tài chính
04/02/2020

 Ngành hàng không Việt Nam phát triển bứt phá nhưng cần những dòng tiền rất lớn và cũng đối mặt với không ít rủi ro.

Vietnamese aviation market experiences competition rageicon

Vietnamese aviation market experiences competition rage

BUSINESS
29/01/2020

The Vietnamese aviation market has been recording double-digit growth in the last four years, but the growth rate is slowing.

Vietjet Air gets exceptional permission to fly Chinese back to Wuhanicon

Vietjet Air gets exceptional permission to fly Chinese back to Wuhan

SOCIETY
26/01/2020

Deputy Transport Minister Le Anh Tuan has said CAAV allowed the Vietjet Air to run four flights from the central province of Khanh Hoa to the Chinese city of Wuhan – the epicenter of corona virus outbreak, to fly Chinese tourists back home.

Mở đường mà đi, khó không nản, vướng không dừngicon

Mở đường mà đi, khó không nản, vướng không dừng

Đầu tư
24/01/2020

2020, kinh tế tư nhân sẽ có nhiều đột phá. 2020, sẽ có nhiều thách thức nhưng để phát triển thì gặp khó không nản, gặp vướng mắc không dừng mà phải “mở đường” để đi, để làm giàu chính đáng và đóng góp cho đất nước.

Nữ tướng Phương Thảo chiếm đỉnh, tỷ phú Trịnh Văn Quyết khoe máy bay mớiicon

Nữ tướng Phương Thảo chiếm đỉnh, tỷ phú Trịnh Văn Quyết khoe máy bay mới

Tài chính
15/01/2020

Cổ phiếu VietJet của nữ tỷ phú USD Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo lên đỉnh trong vòng 1 năm, trong khi đó ông Trịnh Văn Quyết thông báo những bước tiến mới. Cuộc chiến trong lĩnh vực hàng không vẫn khốc liệt.

Vietnam aviation industry maintains double-digit growth in 2019icon

Vietnam aviation industry maintains double-digit growth in 2019

BUSINESS
12/01/2020

Airports Council International forecasts that Vietnam will have the fastest air passenger growth in the world in the period of 2018-2040 with an average annual growth rate of 6.2%.

Bamboo Airways to sell shares to foreign investorsicon

Bamboo Airways to sell shares to foreign investors

BUSINESS
04/01/2020

Economists are concerned that Bamboo Airways' sale of shares to foreigners could affect national security.

Bamboo Airways passes IATA operational safety auditicon

Bamboo Airways passes IATA operational safety audit

BUSINESS
30/12/2019

Vietnam’s newest carrier Bamboo Airways is scheduled to receive the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 3.

Các đại gia Việt nắm cổ phần hãng hàng không của mình ra sao?icon

Các đại gia Việt nắm cổ phần hãng hàng không của mình ra sao?

Thị trường
30/12/2019

Ông Phạm Nhật Vượng, bà Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo và ông Trịnh Văn Quyết đang hoặc sắp tham gia kinh doanh trong ngành hàng không theo cách riêng.

Bamboo Airways offers shares to foreign investorsicon

Bamboo Airways offers shares to foreign investors

BUSINESS
25/12/2019

Bamboo Airways is offering its shares to strategic foreign investors for a minimum of 160,000 VND (6.90 USD) per share.

Vé máy bay Tết bán chậm, không hề có chuyện khan hiếmicon

Vé máy bay Tết bán chậm, không hề có chuyện khan hiếm

Thị trường
24/12/2019

Vé máy bay Tết Nguyên đán đến thời điểm này mới bán được khoảng một nửa. Vé vẫn còn nhiều, lác đác mới có một vài chuyến giờ bay đẹp là hết chỗ.

Airline tourism model booming in Vietnamicon

Airline tourism model booming in Vietnam

BUSINESS
23/12/2019

Aviation combined with tourism is not only the strategy being pursued by the three candidates queuing up for flight licenses, but also the purpose of existing airlines.

Bamboo Airways takes delivery of first Boeing 787-9 Dreamline in Hanoiicon

Bamboo Airways takes delivery of first Boeing 787-9 Dreamline in Hanoi

BUSINESS
22/12/2019

Vietnamese carrier Bamboo Airways took delivery of a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, its first wide-body aircraft, at Noi Bai International Airport, Hanoi, on December 22.

 
 
