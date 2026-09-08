|Kết quả Champions League 2026/27
|League Stage - 1
|08/09/2026 23:45:00
|AEK Athens FC - Lask Linz
|08/09/2026 23:45:00
|Club Brugge KV - Aston Villa
|09/09/2026 02:00:00
|FC Porto - Manchester City
|09/09/2026 02:00:00
|Borussia Dortmund - Villarreal
|09/09/2026 02:00:00
|Lille - Real Betis
|09/09/2026 02:00:00
|Real Madrid - Inter
|09/09/2026 23:45:00
|VfB Stuttgart - Viking
|09/09/2026 23:45:00
|Barcelona - Feyenoord
|10/09/2026 02:00:00
|Sporting CP - Galatasaray
|10/09/2026 02:00:00
|Liverpool - Atletico Madrid
|10/09/2026 02:00:00
|Napoli - Arsenal
|10/09/2026 02:00:00
|Paris Saint Germain - Slovan Bratislava
|10/09/2026 23:45:00
|PSV Eindhoven - Shakhtar Donetsk
|10/09/2026 23:45:00
|Fenerbahce - AS Roma
|11/09/2026 02:00:00
|como - RB Leipzig
|11/09/2026 02:00:00
|Bayern Munich - Bodo/Glimt
|11/09/2026 02:00:00
|Manchester United - Sabah FA
|11/09/2026 02:00:00
|Slavia Praha - Lens
|League Stage - 2
|13/10/2026 23:45:00
|Sabah FA - Slavia Praha
|13/10/2026 23:45:00
|Lens - Sporting CP
|14/10/2026 02:00:00
|RB Leipzig - PSV Eindhoven
|14/10/2026 02:00:00
|Viking - Bayern Munich
|14/10/2026 02:00:00
|Arsenal - Lille
|14/10/2026 02:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Manchester United
|14/10/2026 02:00:00
|Galatasaray - Barcelona
|14/10/2026 02:00:00
|Inter - Club Brugge KV
|14/10/2026 02:00:00
|Villarreal - Napoli
|14/10/2026 23:45:00
|Lask Linz - Liverpool
|14/10/2026 23:45:00
|Feyenoord - como
|15/10/2026 02:00:00
|Aston Villa - Fenerbahce
|15/10/2026 02:00:00
|AS Roma - Real Madrid
|15/10/2026 02:00:00
|Real Betis - FC Porto
|15/10/2026 02:00:00
|Bodo/Glimt - Borussia Dortmund
|15/10/2026 02:00:00
|Slovan Bratislava - VfB Stuttgart
|15/10/2026 02:00:00
|Shakhtar Donetsk - AEK Athens FC
|15/10/2026 02:00:00
|Manchester City - Paris Saint Germain
|League Stage - 3
|20/10/2026 23:45:00
|Sabah FA - Borussia Dortmund
|20/10/2026 23:45:00
|Fenerbahce - Slavia Praha
|21/10/2026 02:00:00
|FC Porto - PSV Eindhoven
|21/10/2026 02:00:00
|AS Roma - Slovan Bratislava
|21/10/2026 02:00:00
|VfB Stuttgart - Atletico Madrid
|21/10/2026 02:00:00
|Manchester City - AEK Athens FC
|21/10/2026 02:00:00
|Liverpool - Villarreal
|21/10/2026 02:00:00
|Napoli - Bodo/Glimt
|21/10/2026 02:00:00
|Paris Saint Germain - Barcelona
|21/10/2026 23:45:00
|Lille - Galatasaray
|21/10/2026 23:45:00
|como - Manchester United
|22/10/2026 02:00:00
|Club Brugge KV - Lens
|22/10/2026 02:00:00
|Inter - Shakhtar Donetsk
|22/10/2026 02:00:00
|Aston Villa - Viking
|22/10/2026 02:00:00
|Real Betis - Feyenoord
|22/10/2026 02:00:00
|Bayern Munich - Arsenal
|22/10/2026 02:00:00
|Sporting CP - Lask Linz
|22/10/2026 02:00:00
|Real Madrid - RB Leipzig
|League Stage - 4
|04/11/2026 00:45:00
|Shakhtar Donetsk - Sporting CP
|04/11/2026 00:45:00
|Galatasaray - VfB Stuttgart
|04/11/2026 03:00:00
|Feyenoord - Inter
|04/11/2026 03:00:00
|Barcelona - Aston Villa
|04/11/2026 03:00:00
|Bodo/Glimt - Lille
|04/11/2026 03:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Bayern Munich
|04/11/2026 03:00:00
|Lask Linz - Slovan Bratislava
|04/11/2026 03:00:00
|Manchester United - AS Roma
|04/11/2026 03:00:00
|Villarreal - Paris Saint Germain
|05/11/2026 00:45:00
|AEK Athens FC - Real Madrid
|05/11/2026 00:45:00
|Fenerbahce - Liverpool
|05/11/2026 03:00:00
|Borussia Dortmund - Real Betis
|05/11/2026 03:00:00
|FC Porto - Napoli
|05/11/2026 03:00:00
|PSV Eindhoven - Club Brugge KV
|05/11/2026 03:00:00
|RB Leipzig - Manchester City
|05/11/2026 03:00:00
|Lens - como
|05/11/2026 03:00:00
|Slavia Praha - Arsenal
|05/11/2026 03:00:00
|Viking - Sabah FA
|League Stage - 5
|25/11/2026 00:45:00
|Galatasaray - Aston Villa
|25/11/2026 00:45:00
|Bodo/Glimt - Lask Linz
|25/11/2026 03:00:00
|Arsenal - Borussia Dortmund
|25/11/2026 03:00:00
|Feyenoord - FC Porto
|25/11/2026 03:00:00
|como - AEK Athens FC
|25/11/2026 03:00:00
|RB Leipzig - Lens
|25/11/2026 03:00:00
|Real Madrid - PSV Eindhoven
|25/11/2026 03:00:00
|Slovan Bratislava - Real Betis
|25/11/2026 03:00:00
|Manchester City - Napoli
|26/11/2026 00:45:00
|Slavia Praha - Villarreal
|26/11/2026 00:45:00
|Sabah FA - Barcelona
|26/11/2026 03:00:00
|Shakhtar Donetsk - Fenerbahce
|26/11/2026 03:00:00
|Sporting CP - Manchester United
|26/11/2026 03:00:00
|Paris Saint Germain - AS Roma
|26/11/2026 03:00:00
|Lille - Bayern Munich
|26/11/2026 03:00:00
|Inter - VfB Stuttgart
|26/11/2026 03:00:00
|Club Brugge KV - Liverpool
|26/11/2026 03:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Viking
|League Stage - 6
|09/12/2026 00:45:00
|Viking - Feyenoord
|09/12/2026 00:45:00
|Villarreal - Sabah FA
|09/12/2026 03:00:00
|Manchester United - RB Leipzig
|09/12/2026 03:00:00
|Napoli - Club Brugge KV
|09/12/2026 03:00:00
|Barcelona - Manchester City
|09/12/2026 03:00:00
|Bayern Munich - Slavia Praha
|09/12/2026 03:00:00
|AEK Athens FC - Galatasaray
|09/12/2026 03:00:00
|Aston Villa - Paris Saint Germain
|09/12/2026 03:00:00
|AS Roma - Sporting CP
|10/12/2026 00:45:00
|Real Betis - como
|10/12/2026 00:45:00
|Slovan Bratislava - Shakhtar Donetsk
|10/12/2026 03:00:00
|VfB Stuttgart - Lille
|10/12/2026 03:00:00
|PSV Eindhoven - Atletico Madrid
|10/12/2026 03:00:00
|Lens - Bodo/Glimt
|10/12/2026 03:00:00
|Liverpool - FC Porto
|10/12/2026 03:00:00
|Arsenal - Real Madrid
|10/12/2026 03:00:00
|Lask Linz - Fenerbahce
|10/12/2026 03:00:00
|Borussia Dortmund - Inter
|League Stage - 7
|20/01/2027 00:45:00
|Galatasaray - Feyenoord
|20/01/2027 00:45:00
|Bodo/Glimt - Atletico Madrid
|20/01/2027 03:00:00
|AEK Athens FC - AS Roma
|20/01/2027 03:00:00
|Aston Villa - Borussia Dortmund
|20/01/2027 03:00:00
|Inter - Liverpool
|20/01/2027 03:00:00
|FC Porto - Slavia Praha
|20/01/2027 03:00:00
|Lille - Slovan Bratislava
|20/01/2027 03:00:00
|VfB Stuttgart - Club Brugge KV
|20/01/2027 03:00:00
|Real Madrid - Lask Linz
|21/01/2027 00:45:00
|Sabah FA - Napoli
|21/01/2027 00:45:00
|Fenerbahce - Villarreal
|21/01/2027 03:00:00
|como - Paris Saint Germain
|21/01/2027 03:00:00
|Real Betis - Arsenal
|21/01/2027 03:00:00
|RB Leipzig - Shakhtar Donetsk
|21/01/2027 03:00:00
|Viking - PSV Eindhoven
|21/01/2027 03:00:00
|Sporting CP - Barcelona
|21/01/2027 03:00:00
|Lens - Manchester City
|21/01/2027 03:00:00
|Manchester United - Bayern Munich
|League Stage - 8
|28/01/2027 03:00:00
|Manchester City - Sporting CP
|28/01/2027 03:00:00
|Liverpool - Lens
|28/01/2027 03:00:00
|Paris Saint Germain - Galatasaray
|28/01/2027 03:00:00
|PSV Eindhoven - VfB Stuttgart
|28/01/2027 03:00:00
|Napoli - Viking
|28/01/2027 03:00:00
|Slovan Bratislava - Inter
|28/01/2027 03:00:00
|Shakhtar Donetsk - Real Madrid
|28/01/2027 03:00:00
|Slavia Praha - Aston Villa
|28/01/2027 03:00:00
|Bayern Munich - Real Betis
|28/01/2027 03:00:00
|Barcelona - como
|28/01/2027 03:00:00
|AS Roma - Lille
|28/01/2027 03:00:00
|Atletico Madrid - Fenerbahce
|28/01/2027 03:00:00
|Arsenal - Sabah FA
|28/01/2027 03:00:00
|Club Brugge KV - Bodo/Glimt
|28/01/2027 03:00:00
|Borussia Dortmund - AEK Athens FC
|28/01/2027 03:00:00
|Feyenoord - RB Leipzig
|28/01/2027 03:00:00
|Lask Linz - FC Porto
|28/01/2027 03:00:00
|Villarreal - Manchester United
Champions League mùa giải 2026/27 hứa hẹn trở thành một trong những mùa giải hấp dẫn nhất khi quy tụ hàng loạt đội bóng hàng đầu châu Âu. Với thể thức mới, vòng bảng gồm 36 CLB và mỗi đội thi đấu 8 trận, cuộc đua giành vé đi tiếp sẽ trở nên căng thẳng ngay từ những lượt đấu đầu tiên.
Lịch thi đấu kéo dài từ tháng 9/2026 đến tháng 1/2027, mang đến hàng loạt màn so tài đáng chú ý giữa các ứng viên vô địch như Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool, PSG hay Inter Milan.
Điểm hấp dẫn của Champions League mùa này nằm ở việc các đội không chỉ cạnh tranh vị trí dẫn đầu mà còn phải tính toán từng điểm số để tránh vòng play-off. Những cuộc đối đầu giữa các nền bóng đá lớn sẽ là bài kiểm tra quan trọng cho tham vọng chinh phục châu Âu.
Từ vòng knock-out, kinh nghiệm và bản lĩnh sẽ đóng vai trò quyết định. Chiếc cúp Champions League danh giá tiếp tục là mục tiêu cao nhất, nơi những đội bóng xuất sắc nhất châu lục hướng tới vinh quang.