|
Lịch thi đấu World Cup hôm nay
|NGÀY - GIỜ
|TRẬN ĐẤU
|VÒNG
|KÊNH TRỰC TIẾP
|12/7 - 04:00
|Anh vs Na Uy
|Tứ kết
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV10
|12/7 - 08:00
|Argentina vs Thuỵ Sĩ
|Tứ kết
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV9
Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/truc-tiep-bong-da-na-uy-vs-anh-vong-tu-ket-world-cup-2026-2534850.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV10: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv10-1,6.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên TV360: https://tv360.vn
Link xem trực tiếp trên FPT Play: https://fptplay.vn/
Đội hình xuất phát:
Na Uy (4-3-3): Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Berg; Sorloth, Haaland, Schjelderup.
Anh (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Guehi, O'Reilly; Declan Rice, Anderson; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Harry Kane.
Link xem trực tiếp trận Argentina vs Thuỵ Sĩ
Link tường thuật trực tiếp: Https://vietnamnet.vn/link-xem-truc-tiep-bong-da-argentina-vs-thuy-si-8h-ngay-12-7-2534793.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên TV360: https://tv360.vn
Link xem trực tiếp trên FPT Play: https://fptplay.vn/
Đội hình dự kiến:
Argentina: E.Martinez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Lautaro Martinez.
Thụy Sĩ: Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Jashari, Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas