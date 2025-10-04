Đội hình ra sân

Chelsea: Sanchez, Gusto, Acheampong, Badiashile, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Neto, Enzo, Garnacho, Joao Pedro.

Liverpool: Mamardashvili, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Isak.

Lịch thi đấu
Vòng 7
04/10/2025 18:30:00 Leeds - Tottenham
04/10/2025 21:00:00 Manchester United - Sunderland
04/10/2025 21:00:00 Arsenal - West Ham
04/10/2025 23:30:00 Chelsea - Liverpool
05/10/2025 20:00:00 Everton - Crystal Palace
05/10/2025 20:00:00 Aston Villa - Burnley
05/10/2025 20:00:00 Newcastle - Nottingham Forest
05/10/2025 20:00:00 Wolves - Brighton
05/10/2025 22:30:00 Brentford - Manchester City

04/10/2025 | 22:33

22h30

Đội hình ra sân Chelsea - Ảnh: CFC
Đội hình ra sân Liverpool - Ảnh: LFC
04/10/2025 | 11:50

21h30

Cầu thủ Chelsea tập luyện trước trận - Ảnh: CFC
04/10/2025 | 11:48

21h

Thông tin lực lượng

Chelsea: Chalobah bị treo giò. Dario Essugo, Tosin Adarabioyo, Cole Palmer, Liam Delap, Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana chấn thương.

Liverpool: Alisson và Giovanni Leoni chấn thương. Chiesa và Ekitike có thể thi đấu.

Cuộc đối đầu hứa hẹn hấp dẫn - Ảnh: Supersport
