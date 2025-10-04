Đội hình ra sân
Chelsea: Sanchez, Gusto, Acheampong, Badiashile, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Neto, Enzo, Garnacho, Joao Pedro.
Liverpool: Mamardashvili, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Isak.
|Lịch thi đấu
|Vòng 7
|04/10/2025 18:30:00
|Leeds - Tottenham
|04/10/2025 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Sunderland
|04/10/2025 21:00:00
|Arsenal - West Ham
|04/10/2025 23:30:00
|Chelsea - Liverpool
|05/10/2025 20:00:00
|Everton - Crystal Palace
|05/10/2025 20:00:00
|Aston Villa - Burnley
|05/10/2025 20:00:00
|Newcastle - Nottingham Forest
|05/10/2025 20:00:00
|Wolves - Brighton
|05/10/2025 22:30:00
|Brentford - Manchester City
04/10/2025 | 22:33
04/10/2025 | 11:50
04/10/2025 | 11:48
Thông tin lực lượng
Chelsea: Chalobah bị treo giò. Dario Essugo, Tosin Adarabioyo, Cole Palmer, Liam Delap, Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana chấn thương.
Liverpool: Alisson và Giovanni Leoni chấn thương. Chiesa và Ekitike có thể thi đấu.
