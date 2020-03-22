Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
FTA

tin tức về FTA mới nhất

Vietnam makes it into top 5 economic freedom gainers in Asia-Pacific regionicon
BUSINESS22/03/20200

Vietnam makes it into top 5 economic freedom gainers in Asia-Pacific region

With the strides in opening its economy, Vietnam has improved its ranking to 105th on the 2020 Index of Economic Freedom by The Heritage Foundation.

 
Electronics, seafood and garment industries to benefit the most from EVFTA

Electronics, seafood and garment industries to benefit the most from EVFTA

icon16/03/20200
Để Việt Nam đi nhanh trên các 'xa lộ' FTA

Để Việt Nam đi nhanh trên các 'xa lộ' FTA

icon06/03/20200
EVFTA helps advance domestic agricultureicon

EVFTA helps advance domestic agriculture

BUSINESS
19/02/2020

Despite also including barriers and regulations, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement will benefit Vietnamese agriculture, with businesses supporting farmers to cash in on new opportunities from the deal.

Bước vào cuộc chơi 10 nghìn tỷ USD, 1 năm 2 tín hiệu trái chiềuicon

Bước vào cuộc chơi 10 nghìn tỷ USD, 1 năm 2 tín hiệu trái chiều

Đầu tư
18/02/2020

Xuất khẩu sang các nước thành viên Hiệp định CPTPP tăng khá, song việc thu hút đầu tư từ các nước này lại không như ý, thậm chí giảm mạnh.

Phần thưởng xứng đáng sau 10 năm vượt thách thứcicon

Phần thưởng xứng đáng sau 10 năm vượt thách thức

Đầu tư
13/02/2020

Hiệp định thương mại tự do Việt Nam - EU được Nghị viện châu Âu thông qua đã thổi một làn gió tươi mới vào bầu không khí âu lo quanh dịch bệnh Covid - 19. Thành quả 10 năm đầy khó khăn, mở ra cơ hội đầy triển vọng

Vietnam - ideal shelter for foreign investors amid US-China trade waricon

Vietnam - ideal shelter for foreign investors amid US-China trade war

BUSINESS
31/01/2020

Vietnam is a good destination for foreign investors as they relocate production bases out of China to reduce operation costs.

Vietnam 2019 customs revenue hits all-time high of US$15 billionicon

Vietnam 2019 customs revenue hits all-time high of US$15 billion

BUSINESS
06/01/2020

Vietnam’s active participation in multilateral and bilateral trade agreements created a pathway for improvements in the country’s business environment and support local enterprises to grow.

The US wants VN to cut tariff on farm produceicon

The US wants VN to cut tariff on farm produce

BUSINESS
17/12/2019

Vietnam needs to learn from experiences from other regiolnal countries and take appropriate measures to protect domestic production, experts say.

Trade deals trigger foreign investments in Vietnam’s food sectoricon

Trade deals trigger foreign investments in Vietnam’s food sector

BUSINESS
05/12/2019

According to forecasts of BMI Research, Vietnam’s food industry is expected to achieve annual growth of 10.9% in 2015-2020.

New FTAs put pressure on VN to reform business practicesicon

New FTAs put pressure on VN to reform business practices

BUSINESS
04/12/2019

New-generation Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) are expected to help Viet Nam become more competitive if the country reduces trading costs and improves its business environment, experts said on Tuesday at a conference in HCM City.

Foreign cosmetics brands flock to Vietnamicon

Foreign cosmetics brands flock to Vietnam

BUSINESS
04/10/2019

With revenue of $2.35 billion in 2018 and an annual growth rate of 25-30 percent per annum, the Vietnamese market is highly attractive to foreign brands.

EVFTA: a 'highway' with many toll collection stationsicon

EVFTA: a 'highway' with many toll collection stations

BUSINESS
20/08/2019

The EU Vietnam free trade agreement (EVFTA) has been compared to a highway which allows businesses to go faster and boost their exports.

Experts issue warning about the EVFTAicon

Experts issue warning about the EVFTA

BUSINESS
14/08/2019

The benefits brought by EVFTA, CPTPP and other free trade agreements are described as ‘tonics’ and ‘supplements’ for Vietnam.

Vietnam’s textile and garment sector benefits from FTAs, trade waricon

Vietnam’s textile and garment sector benefits from FTAs, trade war

BUSINESS
26/07/2019

The US-China trade war and new FTAs have given a push to Vietnam’s textile and garment industry, helping it gain two-digit growth rates.

Vietnamese retailers a match for foreign rivals in home marketicon

Vietnamese retailers a match for foreign rivals in home market

BUSINESS
22/07/2019

Contrary to all predictions, Vietnamese retailers are competing on an even footing with foreign counterparts in the domestic market.

VN enterprises see positive prospects for woodwork exportsicon

VN enterprises see positive prospects for woodwork exports

BUSINESS
16/07/2019

The opportunities are great for Vietnam’s woodworks industry, but great challenges exist as well, experts say.

Ministry tightens supervision to avoid trade sanctionsicon

Ministry tightens supervision to avoid trade sanctions

BUSINESS
10/07/2019

Sectors which have seen high growth in the past few years such as wooden furniture, garments and textiles, seafood and steel are being placed under special supervision to avoid having high tariffs and trade sanctions imposed by other nations.

Vietnamese market share in US improves, but insignificantlyicon

Vietnamese market share in US improves, but insignificantly

BUSINESS
09/07/2019

The product items of labor-intensive industries that investors hope will benefit from the production relocation movement, including textile & garments, footwear and toys, still have not seen export growth breakthroughs in the US as expected.

Footwear exports buoyed thanks to FTAicon

Footwear exports buoyed thanks to FTA

BUSINESS
03/07/2019

The footwear sector has optimised opportunities from free trade agreements (FTAs) that Vietnam has signed to increase exports, according to insiders.

 
 
