With the strides in opening its economy, Vietnam has improved its ranking to 105th on the 2020 Index of Economic Freedom by The Heritage Foundation.
19/02/2020
Despite also including barriers and regulations, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement will benefit Vietnamese agriculture, with businesses supporting farmers to cash in on new opportunities from the deal.
18/02/2020
Xuất khẩu sang các nước thành viên Hiệp định CPTPP tăng khá, song việc thu hút đầu tư từ các nước này lại không như ý, thậm chí giảm mạnh.
13/02/2020
Hiệp định thương mại tự do Việt Nam - EU được Nghị viện châu Âu thông qua đã thổi một làn gió tươi mới vào bầu không khí âu lo quanh dịch bệnh Covid - 19. Thành quả 10 năm đầy khó khăn, mở ra cơ hội đầy triển vọng
31/01/2020
Vietnam is a good destination for foreign investors as they relocate production bases out of China to reduce operation costs.
06/01/2020
Vietnam’s active participation in multilateral and bilateral trade agreements created a pathway for improvements in the country’s business environment and support local enterprises to grow.
17/12/2019
Vietnam needs to learn from experiences from other regiolnal countries and take appropriate measures to protect domestic production, experts say.
05/12/2019
According to forecasts of BMI Research, Vietnam’s food industry is expected to achieve annual growth of 10.9% in 2015-2020.
04/12/2019
New-generation Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) are expected to help Viet Nam become more competitive if the country reduces trading costs and improves its business environment, experts said on Tuesday at a conference in HCM City.
04/10/2019
With revenue of $2.35 billion in 2018 and an annual growth rate of 25-30 percent per annum, the Vietnamese market is highly attractive to foreign brands.
20/08/2019
The EU Vietnam free trade agreement (EVFTA) has been compared to a highway which allows businesses to go faster and boost their exports.
14/08/2019
The benefits brought by EVFTA, CPTPP and other free trade agreements are described as ‘tonics’ and ‘supplements’ for Vietnam.
26/07/2019
The US-China trade war and new FTAs have given a push to Vietnam’s textile and garment industry, helping it gain two-digit growth rates.
22/07/2019
Contrary to all predictions, Vietnamese retailers are competing on an even footing with foreign counterparts in the domestic market.
16/07/2019
The opportunities are great for Vietnam’s woodworks industry, but great challenges exist as well, experts say.
10/07/2019
Sectors which have seen high growth in the past few years such as wooden furniture, garments and textiles, seafood and steel are being placed under special supervision to avoid having high tariffs and trade sanctions imposed by other nations.
09/07/2019
The product items of labor-intensive industries that investors hope will benefit from the production relocation movement, including textile & garments, footwear and toys, still have not seen export growth breakthroughs in the US as expected.
03/07/2019
The footwear sector has optimised opportunities from free trade agreements (FTAs) that Vietnam has signed to increase exports, according to insiders.