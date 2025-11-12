|
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay
|
NGÀY GIỜ
|
TRẬN ĐẤU
|
TRỰC TIẾP
|
CFA U22 PANDA CUP 2025
|
12/11
14:30
|
U22 Hàn Quốc - U22 Uzbekistan
|
|
12/11
18:30
|
U22 Việt Nam - U22 Trung Quốc
|
|
GIAO HỮU CÁC ĐTQG 2025
|
13/11
00:00
|
Nga - Peru
|
VĐQG BRAZIL 2025 – ĐẤU BÙ VÒNG 16
|
13/11
06:30
|
Atletico Mineiro - Fortaleza
|
VĐQG COLOMBIA 2025 – VÒNG 20
|
13/11
04:00
|
La Equidad - Deportivo Pereira
|
13/11
08:20
|
Boyaca Chico - Millonarios
|
UEFA WOMEN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2025/26 – VÒNG PHÂN HẠNG
|
13/11
00:45
|
Bayern Munich - Arsenal
|
13/11
03:00
|
Atletico Madrid - Juventus
|
Benfica - Twente
|
Manchester United - PSG
|
ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE TROPHY 2025/26
|
12/11
02:00
|
Salford City 4-2 Wolverhampton U21
|
Chesterfield 2-2 Liverpool U21 (pen 10-11)
|
Port Vale 3-3 Fleetwood Town (pen 2-4)
|
Doncaster Rovers 3-1 Bradford City
|
Milton Keynes Dons 0-4 Swindon Town
|
Gillingham 0-3 Wycombe Wanderers
|
Newport County 0-1 Exeter City
|
Stockport County 1-1 Wigan (pen 5-6)
|
Burton 1-3 Crewe Alexandra
|
Tranmere Rovers 2-1 Blackpool
|
Bristol Rovers 1-0 Plymouth Argyle
|
Oldham Athletic 2-6 Bolton
|
Barnsley 0-2 Lincoln City
|
Northampton Town 2-1 Shrewsbury
|
12/11
02:45
|
Cardiff City 3-1 Arsenal U21
|
Bromley FC 1-2 AFC Wimbledon
|
Accrington Stanley 3-2 Leeds U21
|
Colchester United 2-0 Fulham U21
|
Harrogate Town 3-1 Newcastle U21
|
Crawley Town 1-2 Peterborough