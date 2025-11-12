Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay

NGÀY GIỜ

TRẬN ĐẤU

TRỰC TIẾP

CFA U22 PANDA CUP 2025

12/11

14:30

U22 Hàn Quốc - U22 Uzbekistan

 

12/11

18:30

U22 Việt Nam - U22 Trung Quốc

 

GIAO HỮU CÁC ĐTQG 2025

13/11

00:00

Nga - Peru

VĐQG BRAZIL 2025 – ĐẤU BÙ VÒNG 16

13/11

06:30

Atletico Mineiro - Fortaleza

VĐQG COLOMBIA 2025 – VÒNG 20

13/11

04:00

La Equidad - Deportivo Pereira

13/11

08:20

Boyaca Chico - Millonarios

UEFA WOMEN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2025/26 – VÒNG PHÂN HẠNG

13/11

00:45

Bayern Munich - Arsenal

13/11

03:00

Atletico Madrid - Juventus

Benfica - Twente

Manchester United - PSG

ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE TROPHY 2025/26

12/11

02:00

Salford City 4-2 Wolverhampton U21

Chesterfield 2-2 Liverpool U21 (pen 10-11)

Port Vale 3-3 Fleetwood Town (pen 2-4)

Doncaster Rovers 3-1 Bradford City

Milton Keynes Dons 0-4 Swindon Town

Gillingham 0-3 Wycombe Wanderers

Newport County 0-1 Exeter City

Stockport County 1-1 Wigan (pen 5-6)

Burton 1-3 Crewe Alexandra

Tranmere Rovers 2-1 Blackpool

Bristol Rovers 1-0 Plymouth Argyle

Oldham Athletic 2-6 Bolton

Barnsley 0-2 Lincoln City

Northampton Town 2-1 Shrewsbury

12/11

02:45

Cardiff City 3-1 Arsenal U21

Bromley FC 1-2 AFC Wimbledon

Accrington Stanley 3-2 Leeds U21

Colchester United 2-0 Fulham U21

Harrogate Town 3-1 Newcastle U21

Crawley Town 1-2 Peterborough