Lịch thi đấu World Cup hôm nay
NGÀY - GIỜ TRẬN ĐẤU VÒNG KÊNH TRỰC TIẾP
16/7 - 02:00  Argentina vs Anh Bán kết 2 VTV3, VTV6, VTV9, FPT Play

Link xem trực tiếp trận Argentina vs Anh

Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/link-xem-truc-tiep-bong-da-anh-vs-argentina-world-cup-2026-2536068.html

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV10: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv10-1,6.html

Link xem trực tiếp trên TV360:   https://tv360.vn

Link xem trực tiếp trên FPT Play:  https://fptplay.vn/ 

Đội hình dự kiến Anh vs Argentina

Anh: Pickford; Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly, Reece James; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane.

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julián Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez.