Lịch thi đấu vòng 1/16 World Cup 2026 hôm nay 30/6 
Thời gian Trận đấu Kênh Trực tiếp
01/7 - 00:00 Bờ Biển Ngà - Na Uy VTV3, VTV6, VTV10
01/7 - 04:00 Pháp - Thụy Điển VTV3, VTV6, VTV9
01/7 - 08:00 Mexico - Ecuador VTV3, VTV6, VTV9

Link xem trực tiếp trận Bờ Biển Ngà vs Na Uy

Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV10: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv10-1,6.html

Đội hình dự kiến Biển Ngà vs Na Uy:

Bờ Biển Ngà: Fofana; Doué, Agbadou, Kossounou, Konan; Sangaré, Kessié, Fofana; Amad Diallo, Pépé, Diomande.

Na Uy: Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Ostigard, Wolfe; Berge, Aursnes, Ødegaard; Nusa, Haaland, Sørloth.

Link xem trực tiếp trận Pháp vs Thụy Điển

Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html 

Đội hình dự kiến Pháp vs Thụy Điển

Pháp (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Koude, Saliba, Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Rabiot, Tchouameni; Dembele, Olise, Doue; Mbappe.
Thụy Điển (4-4-2): Zetterstrom; Lagerbielke, Starfelt, Gudmundsson, Lindelof;  Bernhardsson, Ayari, Stroud, Elanga; Gyokeres, Isak.

Link xem trực tiếp trận Mexico vs Ecuador

Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html 

Đội hình dự kiến Mexico vs Ecuador

Mexico (4-3-3): Rangel; Sanchez, Montes, Reyes, Garcia; Mora, Alvarez, Romo; Alvarado, Quinones, Jimenez
Ecuador (4-4-2): Galindez; Hincapie, Pacho, Ordonez, Franco; Angulo, Vite, Caicedo, Yeboah; Valencia, Plata