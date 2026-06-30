|
Lịch thi đấu vòng 1/16 World Cup 2026 hôm nay 30/6
|Thời gian
|Trận đấu
|Kênh Trực tiếp
|01/7 - 00:00
|Bờ Biển Ngà - Na Uy
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV10
|01/7 - 04:00
|Pháp - Thụy Điển
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV9
|01/7 - 08:00
|Mexico - Ecuador
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV9
Link xem trực tiếp trận Bờ Biển Ngà vs Na Uy
Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV10: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv10-1,6.html
Đội hình dự kiến Biển Ngà vs Na Uy:
Bờ Biển Ngà: Fofana; Doué, Agbadou, Kossounou, Konan; Sangaré, Kessié, Fofana; Amad Diallo, Pépé, Diomande.
Na Uy: Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Ostigard, Wolfe; Berge, Aursnes, Ødegaard; Nusa, Haaland, Sørloth.
Link xem trực tiếp trận Pháp vs Thụy Điển
Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html
Đội hình dự kiến Pháp vs Thụy Điển
Pháp (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Koude, Saliba, Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Rabiot, Tchouameni; Dembele, Olise, Doue; Mbappe.
Thụy Điển (4-4-2): Zetterstrom; Lagerbielke, Starfelt, Gudmundsson, Lindelof; Bernhardsson, Ayari, Stroud, Elanga; Gyokeres, Isak.
Link xem trực tiếp trận Mexico vs Ecuador