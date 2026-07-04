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Lịch thi đấu World Cup hôm nay 4/7
|NGÀY - GIỜ
|TRẬN ĐẤU
|VÒNG
|KÊNH TRỰC TIẾP
|4/7 - 01:00
|Úc 1-1 Ai Cập (pen 2-4)
|Vòng 1/16
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV10
|4/7 - 05:00
|Argentina vs Cape Verde
|Vòng 1/16
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV9
|4/7 - 08:30
|Colombia vs Ghana
|Vòng 1/16
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV9
|5/7 - 00:00
|Canada vs Maroc
|Vòng 1/8
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV9
|5/7 - 04:00
|Paraguay vs Pháp
|Vòng 1/8
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV9
Link xem trực tiếp trận Úc vs Ai Cập
Link tường thuật trực tiếp: Https://vietnamnet.vn/link-xem-truc-tiep-bong-da-uc-vs-ai-cap-01h-ngay-4-7-2532167.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV10: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv10-1,6.html
Ghi bàn:
Ai Cập: Emam Ashour (13')
Úc: Mohamed Hany (55', phản lưới)
Đội hình ra sân:
Úc (3-4-2-1): Patrick Beach (Mathew Ryan 119'), Alessandro Circati (3), Harry Souttar (19), Lucas Herrington (25), Jordan Bos (K. Trewin 45'), Aiden O'Neill (Okon-Engstler 90'), Jackson Irvine (22), Aziz Behich (16), Cristian Volpato (A. Hrustic 74'), Connor Metcalfe (A. Mabil 90'), Nestory Irankunda (M. Toure 74')
Ai Cập (4-2-3-1): Mostafa Shobeir (23), Mohamed Hany (3), Rami Rabia (5), Yasser Ibrahim (2), Karim Hafez (M. Trezeguet 80'), Hamdi Fathy (H. Abdelmaguid 67'), Marwan Attia (M. Saber 120'), Emam Ashour (8), Mohamed Salah (10), Mostafa Mohamed Zaki Abdelraouf (H. Hassan 67'), Omar Marmoush (H. Abdelkarim 105')
Link xem trực tiếp trận Argentina vs Cape Verde
Link tường thuật trực tiếp: Https://vietnamnet.vn/truc-tiep-bong-da-argentina-vs-cape-verde-vong-1-16-world-cup-2026-2532278.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html
Đội hình xuất phát:
Argentina (4-4-2): Dibu Martinez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Thiago Almada; Messi, Lautaro Martìnez.
Cape Verde (4-1-4-1): Vozinha; Moreira, Pico, Diney, Cabral; Lenini; Mendes, Laros Duarte, Deroy Duarte, Cabral; Da Costa.
Link xem trực tiếp trận Colombia vs Ghana
Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html
Đội hình dự kiến Colombia vs Ghana
Colombia (4-3-3): Ospina; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Lerma, Rios, Rodriguez; Arias, Cordoba, Diaz
Ghana (5-4-1): Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Yirenkyi, Mensah; Semenyo, Partey, Sibo, Williams; Jordan Ayew.
Link xem trực tiếp trận Canada vs Maroc
Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html
Đội hình dự kiến Canada vs Maroc
Canada (4-4-2): Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Buchanan, Saliba, Eustaquio, Millar; David, Oluwaseyi
Morocco (4-2-3-1): Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari
Link xem trực tiếp trận Paraguay vs Pháp
Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html
Đội hình dự kiến Paraguay vs Pháp
Pháp (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Koude, Saliba, Upamecano, Digne; Rabiot, Tchouameni; Dembele, Olise, Barcola; Mbappe.
Paraguay (5-3-2): Gill; Alonso, Canale, G.Gomez, Velazquez, Caceres; Galarza, Cubas, D.Gomez; Enciso, Almiron