Lịch thi đấu World Cup hôm nay 4/7
NGÀY - GIỜ TRẬN ĐẤU VÒNG KÊNH TRỰC TIẾP
4/7 - 01:00 Úc 1-1 Ai Cập (pen 2-4) Vòng 1/16 VTV3, VTV6, VTV10
4/7 - 05:00 Argentina vs Cape Verde Vòng 1/16 VTV3, VTV6, VTV9
4/7 - 08:30 Colombia vs Ghana Vòng 1/16 VTV3, VTV6, VTV9
5/7 - 00:00 Canada vs Maroc Vòng 1/8 VTV3, VTV6, VTV9
5/7 - 04:00 Paraguay vs Pháp Vòng 1/8 VTV3, VTV6, VTV9

Link xem trực tiếp trận Úc vs Ai Cập

Link tường thuật trực tiếp: Https://vietnamnet.vn/link-xem-truc-tiep-bong-da-uc-vs-ai-cap-01h-ngay-4-7-2532167.html

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV10: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv10-1,6.html

Ghi bàn:

Ai Cập: Emam Ashour (13')

Úc: Mohamed Hany (55', phản lưới)

Đội hình ra sân:

Úc (3-4-2-1): Patrick Beach (Mathew Ryan 119'), Alessandro Circati (3), Harry Souttar (19), Lucas Herrington (25), Jordan Bos (K. Trewin 45'), Aiden O'Neill (Okon-Engstler 90'), Jackson Irvine (22), Aziz Behich (16), Cristian Volpato (A. Hrustic 74'), Connor Metcalfe (A. Mabil 90'), Nestory Irankunda (M. Toure 74')

Ai Cập (4-2-3-1): Mostafa Shobeir (23), Mohamed Hany (3), Rami Rabia (5), Yasser Ibrahim (2), Karim Hafez (M. Trezeguet 80'), Hamdi Fathy (H. Abdelmaguid 67'), Marwan Attia (M. Saber 120'), Emam Ashour (8), Mohamed Salah (10), Mostafa Mohamed Zaki Abdelraouf (H. Hassan 67'), Omar Marmoush (H. Abdelkarim 105')

Link xem trực tiếp trận Argentina vs Cape Verde

Link tường thuật trực tiếp: Https://vietnamnet.vn/truc-tiep-bong-da-argentina-vs-cape-verde-vong-1-16-world-cup-2026-2532278.html

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html 

Đội hình xuất phát:

Argentina (4-4-2): Dibu Martinez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Thiago Almada; Messi, Lautaro Martìnez. 

Cape Verde (4-1-4-1): Vozinha; Moreira, Pico, Diney, Cabral; Lenini; Mendes, Laros Duarte, Deroy Duarte, Cabral; Da Costa.

Link xem trực tiếp trận Colombia vs Ghana

Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html 

Đội hình dự kiến Colombia vs Ghana
Colombia (4-3-3): Ospina; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Lerma, Rios, Rodriguez; Arias, Cordoba, Diaz
Ghana (5-4-1): Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Yirenkyi, Mensah; Semenyo, Partey, Sibo, Williams; Jordan Ayew.

Link xem trực tiếp trận Canada vs Maroc

Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html 

Đội hình dự kiến Canada vs Maroc
Canada (4-4-2): Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Buchanan, Saliba, Eustaquio, Millar; David, Oluwaseyi
Morocco (4-2-3-1): Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari

Link xem trực tiếp trận Paraguay vs Pháp

Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html 

Đội hình dự kiến Paraguay vs Pháp
Pháp (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Koude, Saliba, Upamecano, Digne; Rabiot, Tchouameni; Dembele, Olise, Barcola; Mbappe.
Paraguay (5-3-2): Gill; Alonso, Canale, G.Gomez, Velazquez, Caceres; Galarza, Cubas, D.Gomez; Enciso, Almiron