Lịch thi đấu World Cup hôm nay 6/7
NGÀY - GIỜ TRẬN ĐẤU VÒNG KÊNH TRỰC TIẾP
6/7 - 03:00 Brazil 1-2 Na Uy Vòng 1/8 VTV3, VTV6, VTV10
6/7 - 07:00 Mexico vs Anh Vòng 1/8 VTV3, VTV6, VTV9
7/7 - 02:00 Bồ Đào Nha vs Tây Ban Nha Vòng 1/8 VTV3, VTV6, VTV10
7/7 - 07:00 Mỹ vs Bỉ Vòng 1/8 VTV3, VTV6, VTV9

Link xem trực tiếp trận Mexico vs Anh

Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/link-xem-truc-tiep-bong-da-mexico-vs-anh-world-cup-2026-2532872.html

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html 

Đội hình xuất phát:

Mexico (4-3-3): Rangel; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Mora, Lira, Romo; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones. 

Anh (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Konsa, Quansah, Guehi, O’Reilly; Declan Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Harry Kane.

Link xem trực tiếp trận Bồ Đào Nha vs Tây Ban Nha

Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV10: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv10-1,6.html

Đội hình dự kiến Bồ Đào Nha vs Tây Ban Nha
Bồ Đào Nha (4-2-3-1): Costa; Mendes, Veiga, Dias, Cancelo; Vitinha, Neves; Felix, Fernandes, Neto; Ronaldo
Tây Ban Nha (4-2-3-1): Simon; Cucurella, Laporte, Cubarsi, Porro; Pedri, Rodri; Baena, Olmo, Yamal; Oyarzabal

Link xem trực tiếp trận Mỹ vs Bỉ

Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html 

Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html 

Đội hình dự kiến Mỹ vs Bỉ

Mỹ (4-3-3): Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Robinson; Tillman, Adams, McKennie; Dest, Pepi, Pulisic

Bỉ (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Castagne, Theate, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vanaken, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere