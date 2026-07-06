|
Lịch thi đấu World Cup hôm nay 6/7
|NGÀY - GIỜ
|TRẬN ĐẤU
|VÒNG
|KÊNH TRỰC TIẾP
|6/7 - 03:00
|Brazil 1-2 Na Uy
|Vòng 1/8
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV10
|6/7 - 07:00
|Mexico vs Anh
|Vòng 1/8
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV9
|7/7 - 02:00
|Bồ Đào Nha vs Tây Ban Nha
|Vòng 1/8
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV10
|7/7 - 07:00
|Mỹ vs Bỉ
|Vòng 1/8
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV9
Link xem trực tiếp trận Mexico vs Anh
Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/link-xem-truc-tiep-bong-da-mexico-vs-anh-world-cup-2026-2532872.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html
Đội hình xuất phát:
Mexico (4-3-3): Rangel; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Mora, Lira, Romo; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones.
Anh (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Konsa, Quansah, Guehi, O’Reilly; Declan Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Harry Kane.
Link xem trực tiếp trận Bồ Đào Nha vs Tây Ban Nha
Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV10: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv10-1,6.html
Đội hình dự kiến Bồ Đào Nha vs Tây Ban Nha
Bồ Đào Nha (4-2-3-1): Costa; Mendes, Veiga, Dias, Cancelo; Vitinha, Neves; Felix, Fernandes, Neto; Ronaldo
Tây Ban Nha (4-2-3-1): Simon; Cucurella, Laporte, Cubarsi, Porro; Pedri, Rodri; Baena, Olmo, Yamal; Oyarzabal
Link xem trực tiếp trận Mỹ vs Bỉ
Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html
Đội hình dự kiến Mỹ vs Bỉ
Mỹ (4-3-3): Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Robinson; Tillman, Adams, McKennie; Dest, Pepi, Pulisic
Bỉ (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Castagne, Theate, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vanaken, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere