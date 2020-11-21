 
APEC

tin tức về APEC mới nhất

Vietnam to continue with efforts to realise APEC Vision 2040: Officialicon
POLITICS18 giờ trước0

Vietnam to continue with efforts to realise APEC Vision 2040: Official

APEC leaders recently adopted the APEC Vision 2040, and Vietnam will actively contribute to its realisation to help build an open, dynamic, resilient, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community, according to Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.

 
Việt Nam đồng hành cùng APEC biến tầm nhìn và ước vọng thành 'trái ngọt'

Việt Nam đồng hành cùng APEC biến tầm nhìn và ước vọng thành 'trái ngọt'

icon21/11/20200
Thủ tướng dự hội nghị thượng đỉnh G20 và hội nghị cấp cao APEC

Thủ tướng dự hội nghị thượng đỉnh G20 và hội nghị cấp cao APEC

icon19/11/20200
APEC trade ministers convene virtual meeting on COVID-19icon

APEC trade ministers convene virtual meeting on COVID-19

POLITICS
25/07/2020

The 2020 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting (MRT) took place virtually on July 25, highlighting COVID-19-related issues.

Entertainment Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on February 10-16icon

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on February 10-16

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/02/2020

A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

‘Cap sac’ ritual of Dao peopleicon

‘Cap sac’ ritual of Dao people

YOUR VIETNAM
15/11/2019

The ‘Cap Sac’ ritual is an indispensable proceeding in the life of every Dao male as it helps him earn the recognition of being mature enough to join in the community’s major activities.

Hội nghị APEC bị huỷ, Mỹ - Trung gặp khóicon

Hội nghị APEC bị huỷ, Mỹ - Trung gặp khó

Thế giới
01/11/2019

Hôm 31/10, lãnh đạo Mỹ và Trung Quốc đã gặp phải một rào cản mới trong nỗ lực kết thúc thương chiến, khi cuộc hội nghị nơi họ dự kiến sẽ gặp mặt bị huỷ vào phút chót udo các cuộc biểu tình bạo lực – Reuters đưa tin.

The beauty of Vietnamese fisherman's lifeicon

The beauty of Vietnamese fisherman's life

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/10/2019

Fishermen continue to work hard at sea with sun, wind and waves. The hard work of fishermen has created a unique beauty in labor. The beauty was recorded by Nguyen Van Truc - Thua Thien Hue.

Entertainment Events in Vietnam from October 28 to November 3icon

Entertainment Events in Vietnam from October 28 to November 3

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/10/2019

A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Fashion show introduces Vietnam’s brocade weaving and silk in Russiaicon

Fashion show introduces Vietnam’s brocade weaving and silk in Russia

VIETNAM & WORLD
21/10/2019

A fashion show entitled ‘Bi An Chim Phuong’ (Mystery of the Phoenix), by acclaimed Vietnamese designer Minh Hanh, was held at Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve in Moscow, Russia, on October 20.

Vietnam national team receive warm welcome home from World Cup qualifiersicon

Vietnam national team receive warm welcome home from World Cup qualifiers

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/10/2019

Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo and his players received a jubilant welcome as they returned home on October 16 after outplaying Indonesia 3-1 in the second round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers at Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali.

Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on October 14-20icon

Events in Hanoi & HCMC on October 14-20

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/10/2019

A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Joyful dragon dance festival celebrates Hanoi's liberationicon

Joyful dragon dance festival celebrates Hanoi's liberation

PHOTOS
08/10/2019

The 2019 Hanoi Dragon Dance took place at the intersection of Dinh Tien Hoang and Hang Dau streets, in Hoan Kiem Lake's pedestrian area, on October 6, to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the capital’s Liberation Day (October 10).

World Sports News in Brieficon

World Sports News in Brief

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/09/2019

Real Madrid's teenage Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes sent them top of La Liga as both scored in a 2-0 win over Osasuna on Wednesday.

Silk industry at Ma Chau villageicon

Silk industry at Ma Chau village

PHOTOS
27/08/2019

Ma Chau silk village, at Nam Phuoc town, Duy Xuyen district, Quang Nam province, is a famous traditional handicraft village associated with the history of Duy Xuyen district. 

Land of unique culturesicon

Land of unique cultures

PHOTOS
28/07/2019

The Central Highlands has been known as a land of unique and long-standing cultures. 

"My country" in photosicon

"My country" in photos

PHOTOS
21/07/2019

Vietnam's landscape and people are beautiful in a photo set named "My country" by Nguyen Vinh Hien from Vinh Long province.

Events in Hanoi &amp; HCM City on July 15-21icon

Events in Hanoi & HCM City on July 15-21

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/07/2019

 VietNamNet introduces a selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City from July 15 to 21.

PM talks to Japanese media on Japan visit, G20 Summit attendanceicon

PM talks to Japanese media on Japan visit, G20 Summit attendance

POLITICS
28/06/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has granted an interview to Japanese media on the occasion of his Japan visit and participation in the 14th G20 Summit at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe from June 27 to July 1.

Quang Binh museum receives record calligraphy book on General Vo Nguyen Giapicon

Quang Binh museum receives record calligraphy book on General Vo Nguyen Giap

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/06/2019

Quang Binh General Museum on June 21 received a world record Vietnamese calligraphy book on General Vo Nguyen Giap that was created by artisan Vo Duong.

 
 
