APEC leaders recently adopted the APEC Vision 2040, and Vietnam will actively contribute to its realisation to help build an open, dynamic, resilient, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community, according to Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.
icon POLITICS
25/07/2020
The 2020 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting (MRT) took place virtually on July 25, highlighting COVID-19-related issues.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/02/2020
icon YOUR VIETNAM
15/11/2019
The ‘Cap Sac’ ritual is an indispensable proceeding in the life of every Dao male as it helps him earn the recognition of being mature enough to join in the community’s major activities.
icon Thế giới
01/11/2019
Hôm 31/10, lãnh đạo Mỹ và Trung Quốc đã gặp phải một rào cản mới trong nỗ lực kết thúc thương chiến, khi cuộc hội nghị nơi họ dự kiến sẽ gặp mặt bị huỷ vào phút chót udo các cuộc biểu tình bạo lực – Reuters đưa tin.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/10/2019
Fishermen continue to work hard at sea with sun, wind and waves. The hard work of fishermen has created a unique beauty in labor. The beauty was recorded by Nguyen Van Truc - Thua Thien Hue.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/10/2019
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
21/10/2019
A fashion show entitled ‘Bi An Chim Phuong’ (Mystery of the Phoenix), by acclaimed Vietnamese designer Minh Hanh, was held at Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve in Moscow, Russia, on October 20.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/10/2019
Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo and his players received a jubilant welcome as they returned home on October 16 after outplaying Indonesia 3-1 in the second round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers at Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/10/2019
icon PHOTOS
08/10/2019
The 2019 Hanoi Dragon Dance took place at the intersection of Dinh Tien Hoang and Hang Dau streets, in Hoan Kiem Lake's pedestrian area, on October 6, to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the capital’s Liberation Day (October 10).
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/09/2019
Real Madrid's teenage Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes sent them top of La Liga as both scored in a 2-0 win over Osasuna on Wednesday.
icon PHOTOS
27/08/2019
Ma Chau silk village, at Nam Phuoc town, Duy Xuyen district, Quang Nam province, is a famous traditional handicraft village associated with the history of Duy Xuyen district.
icon PHOTOS
28/07/2019
The Central Highlands has been known as a land of unique and long-standing cultures.
icon PHOTOS
21/07/2019
Vietnam's landscape and people are beautiful in a photo set named "My country" by Nguyen Vinh Hien from Vinh Long province.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/07/2019
VietNamNet introduces a selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City from July 15 to 21.
icon POLITICS
28/06/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has granted an interview to Japanese media on the occasion of his Japan visit and participation in the 14th G20 Summit at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe from June 27 to July 1.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/06/2019
Quang Binh General Museum on June 21 received a world record Vietnamese calligraphy book on General Vo Nguyen Giap that was created by artisan Vo Duong.