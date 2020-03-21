Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Đề nghị truy tố dàn cán bộ cấp dưới của ông Trần Bắc Hàicon
Pháp luật6 giờ trước0

Đề nghị truy tố dàn cán bộ cấp dưới của ông Trần Bắc Hà

Cơ quan điều tra, Bộ Công an vừa hoàn tất kết luận điều tra vụ sai phạm xảy ra tại NH BIDV, công ty CP Chăn nuôi Bình Hà và công ty TNHH Thương mại và du lịch Trung Dũng.

 
Đề nghị truy tố con trai ông Trần Bắc Hà và 11 bị can khác

Đề nghị truy tố con trai ông Trần Bắc Hà và 11 bị can khác

icon9 giờ trước0
VN digital payment market reshaped because of new rules

VN digital payment market reshaped because of new rules

icon21/03/20200
BIDV plans to raise another $229.1 million  in charter capitalicon

BIDV plans to raise another $229.1 million  in charter capital

BUSINESS
03/03/2020

The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Viet Nam (BIDV) plans to issue shares to increase its charter capital by VND5.3 trillion (US$229.1 million).

BIDV puts auto firm Vinaxuki up for sale to recover bad debticon

BIDV puts auto firm Vinaxuki up for sale to recover bad debt

BUSINESS
25/02/2020

The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) has announced plans to put secured assets of Xuan Kien Auto JSC (Vinaxuki) up for auction...

VN banking sector: The ‘big four’ struggle to raise charter capitalicon

VN banking sector: The ‘big four’ struggle to raise charter capital

BUSINESS
24/02/2020

VND92 trillion is the amount of money that four state-owned banks, or the ‘big four’, have paid to the state budget since 2014.

Lãi đậm 1 tỷ USD, tiền đầy túi đại gia tính chuyện lớnicon

Lãi đậm 1 tỷ USD, tiền đầy túi đại gia tính chuyện lớn

Tài chính
23/02/2020

Lần đầu tiên trong lịch sử, thị trường ghi nhận những doanh nghiệp đạt lợi nhuận tỷ USD trong một năm. Lên một tầm cao mới, khát vọng của các doanh nhân Việt cũng lớn hơn rất nhiều.

Eight business fields to suffer most from Covid-19icon

Eight business fields to suffer most from Covid-19

BUSINESS
19/02/2020

Three major scenarios for economic development in 2020 have been drawn up by Can Van Luc and researchers from BIDV.

Registered capital at major state-run banks to be raised in Q1icon

Registered capital at major state-run banks to be raised in Q1

BUSINESS
01/02/2020

All four major state-run banks, including Vietcombank, Vietinbank, Agribank and BIDV, are expected to qualify for Basel II standards in 2020.

‘Big four’ banks turn into ‘big two’icon

‘Big four’ banks turn into ‘big two’

BUSINESS
31/01/2020

With Vietcombank making up 40 percent of total profit of four state-owned banks, the competition among the ‘big four’ banks has been reduced to the ‘big two’.

Total assets of banks in Vietnam swell 9.12% to over US$518 billionicon

Total assets of banks in Vietnam swell 9.12% to over US$518 billion

BUSINESS
25/01/2020

Total assets of commercial banks under state ownership accounted for 42.7% of the total in the banking sector, followed by joint stock commercial banks with 41.6%.

Foreign banks may return soonicon

Foreign banks may return soon

BUSINESS
21/01/2020

The completion of the sale of Vietcombank stake to foreign buyers in early 2019 and of BIDV at the end of last year may bode well for a comeback of foreign banks to Vietnam in 2020.

Government backs capital hike plans for four State-owned banksicon

Government backs capital hike plans for four State-owned banks

BUSINESS
11/01/2020

 The Government supports the policy of allowing four State-owned banks to raise charter capital, said Governor of the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) Le Minh Hung.

Kiếm lãi 1 tỷ USD, 10 ngàn tỷ, thời vượng của ông lớn Việticon

Kiếm lãi 1 tỷ USD, 10 ngàn tỷ, thời vượng của ông lớn Việt

Tài chính
11/01/2020

 Vietcombank đã trở thành doanh nghiệp Việt Nam đầu tiên trên sàn chứng khoán ghi nhận lợi nhuận tỷ USD trong một năm. Một DN khác cũng có thể đạt mốc này trong năm 2019 và nhiều DN khác báo lãi 10 ngàn tỷ.

State-run Vietnam Rubber Group gets green light to list on HoSEicon

State-run Vietnam Rubber Group gets green light to list on HoSE

BUSINESS
06/01/2020

Once completed listing on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, Vietnam Rubber Group would be the second largest firm in terms of registered capital, behind BIDV.

Vietnam c.bank's new circular to turn US$1.73 billion required reserves to loansicon

Vietnam c.bank's new circular to turn US$1.73 billion required reserves to loans

BUSINESS
06/01/2020

The circular lists cases that credit institutions are granted a reserve requirement waiver or a lower reserve requirement ratio.

Dollar billionaires and hot competition in the banking sector in 2019icon

Dollar billionaires and hot competition in the banking sector in 2019

BUSINESS
04/01/2020

Two dollar billionaires in the banking sector emerged in 2019, which also witnessed competition that led to big changes in the economy.

Dồn tiền cuối năm, bà Thái Hương thêm 1.000 tỷ, Bầu Hiển tăng 3.000 tỷicon

Dồn tiền cuối năm, bà Thái Hương thêm 1.000 tỷ, Bầu Hiển tăng 3.000 tỷ

Tài chính
30/12/2019

Các ngân hàng dồn dập tăng vốn vào thời điểm cuối năm trước thời điểm áp dụng chuẩn Basel II còn vài ngày. Tăng vốn từng giúp các đại gia thoát vượt rào sở hữu và giờ đây có thể là hoàn thành chuẩn Basel.

Vietnam to consider reducing ownership at state-run commercial banksicon

Vietnam to consider reducing ownership at state-run commercial banks

BUSINESS
18/12/2019

Vietnam is committed to opening the financial market to foreign investors, particularly in financial services.

Total assets of banks in Vietnam increase 9% to nearly US$520 billionicon

Total assets of banks in Vietnam increase 9% to nearly US$520 billion

BUSINESS
04/12/2019

The total assets of commercial banks under state ownership accounted for 43.4% of the total of the banking sector, followed by joint stock commercial banks with 41.4%.

 
 
