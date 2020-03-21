BIDV
tin tức về BIDV mới nhất
Cơ quan điều tra, Bộ Công an vừa hoàn tất kết luận điều tra vụ sai phạm xảy ra tại NH BIDV, công ty CP Chăn nuôi Bình Hà và công ty TNHH Thương mại và du lịch Trung Dũng.
03/03/2020
The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Viet Nam (BIDV) plans to issue shares to increase its charter capital by VND5.3 trillion (US$229.1 million).
25/02/2020
The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) has announced plans to put secured assets of Xuan Kien Auto JSC (Vinaxuki) up for auction...
24/02/2020
VND92 trillion is the amount of money that four state-owned banks, or the ‘big four’, have paid to the state budget since 2014.
23/02/2020
Lần đầu tiên trong lịch sử, thị trường ghi nhận những doanh nghiệp đạt lợi nhuận tỷ USD trong một năm. Lên một tầm cao mới, khát vọng của các doanh nhân Việt cũng lớn hơn rất nhiều.
19/02/2020
Three major scenarios for economic development in 2020 have been drawn up by Can Van Luc and researchers from BIDV.
01/02/2020
All four major state-run banks, including Vietcombank, Vietinbank, Agribank and BIDV, are expected to qualify for Basel II standards in 2020.
31/01/2020
With Vietcombank making up 40 percent of total profit of four state-owned banks, the competition among the ‘big four’ banks has been reduced to the ‘big two’.
25/01/2020
Total assets of commercial banks under state ownership accounted for 42.7% of the total in the banking sector, followed by joint stock commercial banks with 41.6%.
21/01/2020
The completion of the sale of Vietcombank stake to foreign buyers in early 2019 and of BIDV at the end of last year may bode well for a comeback of foreign banks to Vietnam in 2020.
11/01/2020
The Government supports the policy of allowing four State-owned banks to raise charter capital, said Governor of the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) Le Minh Hung.
11/01/2020
Vietcombank đã trở thành doanh nghiệp Việt Nam đầu tiên trên sàn chứng khoán ghi nhận lợi nhuận tỷ USD trong một năm. Một DN khác cũng có thể đạt mốc này trong năm 2019 và nhiều DN khác báo lãi 10 ngàn tỷ.
06/01/2020
Once completed listing on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, Vietnam Rubber Group would be the second largest firm in terms of registered capital, behind BIDV.
06/01/2020
The circular lists cases that credit institutions are granted a reserve requirement waiver or a lower reserve requirement ratio.
04/01/2020
Two dollar billionaires in the banking sector emerged in 2019, which also witnessed competition that led to big changes in the economy.
30/12/2019
Các ngân hàng dồn dập tăng vốn vào thời điểm cuối năm trước thời điểm áp dụng chuẩn Basel II còn vài ngày. Tăng vốn từng giúp các đại gia thoát vượt rào sở hữu và giờ đây có thể là hoàn thành chuẩn Basel.
18/12/2019
Vietnam is committed to opening the financial market to foreign investors, particularly in financial services.
04/12/2019
The total assets of commercial banks under state ownership accounted for 43.4% of the total of the banking sector, followed by joint stock commercial banks with 41.4%.