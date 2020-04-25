Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Can Tho

tin tức về Can Tho mới nhất

Can Tho welcomes opening of first VND0 supermarketicon
PHOTOS3 giờ trước0

The Students Association and Youth Union of Can Tho debuted the first-ever VND0 supermarket on April 26 to assist underprivileged people who have been negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus epidemic.

 
How does “new normal” practice begin in Vietnam?

icon25/04/20200
Can Tho unveils low-carbon transformation project in energy sector

icon22/04/20200
Heartfelt images reveal national struggle against COVID-19icon

PHOTOS
10/04/2020

The outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic has posed severe challenges for underprivileged people nationwide, with ordinary citizens rallying to assist them and creating a number of heartfelt moments among communities across Vietnam.

WB-supported project to help ensure water supply for Mekong Deltaicon

SOCIETY
03/03/2020

Officials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho had a working session with World Bank (WB) representatives on March 2 to discuss a water supply project for the region.

River-borne tourism a typical product in Can Tho cityicon

TRAVEL
24/01/2020

Stretching for 55 km along the Hau River, Can Tho city boasts favourable conditions to develop river-borne tourism, a typical product of the locality.

Floating flower markets a harbinger of springicon

PHOTOS
19/01/2020

Have you ever seen a market from 1.5 to 2 kilometers long? And it’s on the river. If you haven’t, come to a floating market in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta. 

Pho Tho-Ba Bo flower village gears up for Teticon

PHOTOS
13/01/2020

Gardeners working in Pho Tho-Ba Bo flower village in Can Tho are gearing up to launch a range of beautiful flower pots to the domestic market to meet the increasing demand for the Lunar New Year or Tet.

Vietjet Air launches new routes linking Can Tho with Taiwan, RoKicon

TRAVEL
12/01/2020

Budget carrier Vietjet Air on January 12 launched two new air routes linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho with Taipei of Taiwan and Seoul of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Pho Tho-Ba Bo flower village gears up for Teticon

SOCIETY
12/01/2020

Gardeners working in Pho Tho-Ba Bo flower village in Can Tho are gearing up to launch a range of beautiful flower pots to the domestic market in order to meet the increasing demand that comes in the buildup to the Lunar New Year.

Street murals in Can Tho mark countdown to Lunar New Yearicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/01/2020

In the buildup to the Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet, both local people and tourists in Can Tho City will have the opportunity to watch as artists decorate Tran Quoc Toan street with mural paintings.

Cai luong troupes prepare to regale farmers during holiday seasonicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/12/2019

Cai luong (reformed opera) troupes in the Cuu Long Mekong) River Delta region are rehearsing new shows that they hope will prove to be fun for farmers during the Christmas, New Year and Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday season.

Vietnam takes steps to improve fruit yield, reduce post-harvest lossesicon

SOCIETY
19/12/2019

Advanced farming techniques and value chains are needed to tap the potential of fruit cultivation in the southern region, which contains 60 per cent of the country's fruit-growing areas, experts have said.

JICA-funded waste-to-power project benefits Can Thoicon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/12/2019

Officials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho had a working session with representatives from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on December 9 to discuss a project to reduce domestic waste in Can Tho in the coming time.

Cruise ship to connect Mekong Delta with Cambodiaicon

TRAVEL
09/12/2019

The four-star Victoria Mekong cruise ship is set to start carrying tourists on a route between Vietnam’s Can Tho City and Cambodia’s capital of Phnom Penh on December 11, Thien Minh Group said recently.

Vietnam to fall short of fisheries export targeticon

BUSINESS
09/12/2019

Vietnam’s fisheries exports are unlikely to meet the US$10 billion target set by the Government for this year because of the multiple challenges like the US-China trade war, lack of demand and increasing competition.

Mekong Delta provinces take steps to control saltwater intrusionicon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/12/2019

Authorities in provinces in the Mekong Delta and Can Tho city are dredging irrigation works and storing fresh water to cope with saltwater intrusion during the dry season.

Con Son Islet achieves success in eco-tourism developmenticon

TRAVEL
30/11/2019

A clean and unique beauty along with local hospitality has made Con Son, an islet in the southern city of Can Tho, one of the country's most attractive destinations for green community tourism.

Cambodia week celebrated in VNicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/11/2019

Cambodia’s diverse culture will be showcased through a variety of art activities during 'Cambodia week' being held in the southern provinces of Can Tho and An Giang.

Can Tho prepares to host Hungarian Cultural Daysicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/11/2019

Working in co-ordination with the Can Tho municipal People’s Committee, the embassy of Hungary in Vietnam is currently organising a series of Hungarian Cultural Days in the city between November 14 and 17.

 
 
