The Students Association and Youth Union of Can Tho debuted the first-ever VND0 supermarket on April 26 to assist underprivileged people who have been negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus epidemic.
10/04/2020
The outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic has posed severe challenges for underprivileged people nationwide, with ordinary citizens rallying to assist them and creating a number of heartfelt moments among communities across Vietnam.
03/03/2020
Officials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho had a working session with World Bank (WB) representatives on March 2 to discuss a water supply project for the region.
24/01/2020
Stretching for 55 km along the Hau River, Can Tho city boasts favourable conditions to develop river-borne tourism, a typical product of the locality.
19/01/2020
Have you ever seen a market from 1.5 to 2 kilometers long? And it’s on the river. If you haven’t, come to a floating market in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta.
13/01/2020
Gardeners working in Pho Tho-Ba Bo flower village in Can Tho are gearing up to launch a range of beautiful flower pots to the domestic market to meet the increasing demand for the Lunar New Year or Tet.
12/01/2020
Budget carrier Vietjet Air on January 12 launched two new air routes linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho with Taipei of Taiwan and Seoul of the Republic of Korea (RoK).
12/01/2020
03/01/2020
In the buildup to the Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet, both local people and tourists in Can Tho City will have the opportunity to watch as artists decorate Tran Quoc Toan street with mural paintings.
23/12/2019
Cai luong (reformed opera) troupes in the Cuu Long Mekong) River Delta region are rehearsing new shows that they hope will prove to be fun for farmers during the Christmas, New Year and Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday season.
19/12/2019
Advanced farming techniques and value chains are needed to tap the potential of fruit cultivation in the southern region, which contains 60 per cent of the country's fruit-growing areas, experts have said.
10/12/2019
Officials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho had a working session with representatives from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on December 9 to discuss a project to reduce domestic waste in Can Tho in the coming time.
09/12/2019
The four-star Victoria Mekong cruise ship is set to start carrying tourists on a route between Vietnam’s Can Tho City and Cambodia’s capital of Phnom Penh on December 11, Thien Minh Group said recently.
09/12/2019
Vietnam’s fisheries exports are unlikely to meet the US$10 billion target set by the Government for this year because of the multiple challenges like the US-China trade war, lack of demand and increasing competition.
09/12/2019
Authorities in provinces in the Mekong Delta and Can Tho city are dredging irrigation works and storing fresh water to cope with saltwater intrusion during the dry season.
30/11/2019
A clean and unique beauty along with local hospitality has made Con Son, an islet in the southern city of Can Tho, one of the country's most attractive destinations for green community tourism.
21/11/2019
Cambodia’s diverse culture will be showcased through a variety of art activities during 'Cambodia week' being held in the southern provinces of Can Tho and An Giang.
08/11/2019
Working in co-ordination with the Can Tho municipal People’s Committee, the embassy of Hungary in Vietnam is currently organising a series of Hungarian Cultural Days in the city between November 14 and 17.