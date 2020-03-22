China
Chinese firms will begin exporting medical face masks, but their choice starting point, Vietnam, has little demand that goes unsatisfied by local producers.
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
20/03/2020
Vietnam rejects any maritime claims of China that are based on the so-called “nine-dash line” in the East Sea, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.
BUSINESS
19/03/2020
A number of local firms in supporting industries have been receiving more orders from foreign partners due to the coronavirus outbreak disrupting supply chains in China.
BUSINESS
16/03/2020
The COVID-19 epidemic has spread worldwide and affected every corner of the global economy. It is causing lost revenues, breaking supply chains, and slashing billions of dollars from the global GDP.
BUSINESS
10/03/2020
The spreading of Covid-19 epidemic in Vietnam’s major trade partners including Japan and South Korea are causing problem for export-import activities.
BUSINESS
05/03/2020
Coal remains the most practical option in the near-term to stimulate affordable electricity generation growth at the pace and scale needed by the country, said Fitch Solutions.
SOCIETY
04/03/2020
The lockdown placed on Son Loi, a rural commune in the northern province of Vinh Phuc that had been hit by COVID-19, was officially lifted at 0:00 hours on March 4.
BUSINESS
04/03/2020
Vietnam should take advantage of being the second country in Southeast Asia to sign a free trade agreement with the EU to attract FDI from Europe.
BUSINESS
02/03/2020
Vietnam is working to develop a system of modern agricultural product supply centres to promote the consumption of farm produce, enhance food safety and hygiene, and improve the competitive edge of Vietnamese goods.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/03/2020
Activists are struggling to keep up as pet owners fall ill, are quarantined or abandon their animals.
BUSINESS
29/02/2020
While COVID-19 will have a negative impact on Vietnam's economic growth in 2020, it will boost the relocation of manufacturing facilities from China to Vietnam.
SOCIETY
29/02/2020
Tang Hong, director of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro project, has been placed in quarantine in accordance with prevailing regulations amid the new coronavirus outbreak after he returned to Vietnam from China for work.
BUSINESS
28/02/2020
The disruption of materials supply chain from major markets to Vietnam has led to a lower growth rate of the industrial production index in the first two months.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/02/2020
The hungry ducks could be sent to eat the insects that are devouring crops in Pakistan, experts say.
BUSINESS
28/02/2020
Vietnam and China has agreed to reopen more border crossings to reduce the large number of container trucks queuing for customs clearance as a result of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) outbreak.
SOCIETY
27/02/2020
Businesses in China are turning to live streaming apps and messaging groups to try and sell their products.
SOCIETY
25/02/2020
It comes as the number of cases globally surpasses 80,000 and amid fears of a possible pandemic.
BUSINESS
24/02/2020
Prolonged shutdowns for businesses in China are bringing many firms to the brink of survival.