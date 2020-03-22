Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam offers little unmet demand for medical mask imports
Chinese firms will begin exporting medical face masks, but their choice starting point, Vietnam, has little demand that goes unsatisfied by local producers.

 
Vietnam imposes anti-dumping measures on Chinese, Indonesian MSG

Border guards undergo hardships combating COVID-19 epidemic

Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Seaicon

Vietnam rejects China's so-called "nine-dash line" in East Sea

20/03/2020

Vietnam rejects any maritime claims of China that are based on the so-called "nine-dash line" in the East Sea, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Supporting industries secure more orders following Chinese supply disruptionsicon

Supporting industries secure more orders following Chinese supply disruptions

19/03/2020

A number of local firms in supporting industries have been receiving more orders from foreign partners due to the coronavirus outbreak disrupting supply chains in China.

COVID-19 casts shadow on global economyicon

COVID-19 casts shadow on global economy

16/03/2020

The COVID-19 epidemic has spread worldwide and affected every corner of the global economy. It is causing lost revenues, breaking supply chains, and slashing billions of dollars from the global GDP.

Prolonged Covid-19 epidemic to take toll on Vietnam export growth target in 2020icon

Prolonged Covid-19 epidemic to take toll on Vietnam export growth target in 2020

10/03/2020

The spreading of Covid-19 epidemic in Vietnam's major trade partners including Japan and South Korea are causing problem for export-import activities.

Coal to remain key in Vietnam’s power expansion: Fitch Solutionsicon

Coal to remain key in Vietnam's power expansion: Fitch Solutions

05/03/2020

Coal remains the most practical option in the near-term to stimulate affordable electricity generation growth at the pace and scale needed by the country, said Fitch Solutions.

Lockdown on COVID-19 cluster in Vinh Phuc liftedicon

Lockdown on COVID-19 cluster in Vinh Phuc lifted

04/03/2020

The lockdown placed on Son Loi, a rural commune in the northern province of Vinh Phuc that had been hit by COVID-19, was officially lifted at 0:00 hours on March 4.

Vietnam urged to look beyond Asian markets for FDI amid Covid-19icon

Vietnam urged to look beyond Asian markets for FDI amid Covid-19

04/03/2020

Vietnam should take advantage of being the second country in Southeast Asia to sign a free trade agreement with the EU to attract FDI from Europe.

Vietnam develops modern supply system for farm productsicon

Vietnam develops modern supply system for farm products

02/03/2020

Vietnam is working to develop a system of modern agricultural product supply centres to promote the consumption of farm produce, enhance food safety and hygiene, and improve the competitive edge of Vietnamese goods.

Coronavirus: Rescuing China's animals during the outbreakicon

Coronavirus: Rescuing China's animals during the outbreak

01/03/2020

Activists are struggling to keep up as pet owners fall ill, are quarantined or abandon their animals.

COVID-19 outbreak to accelerate relocation wave from China to Vietnamicon

COVID-19 outbreak to accelerate relocation wave from China to Vietnam

29/02/2020

While COVID-19 will have a negative impact on Vietnam's economic growth in 2020, it will boost the relocation of manufacturing facilities from China to Vietnam.

Chinese director of Hanoi metro project put in quarantine after arrivalicon

Chinese director of Hanoi metro project put in quarantine after arrival

29/02/2020

Tang Hong, director of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro project, has been placed in quarantine in accordance with prevailing regulations amid the new coronavirus outbreak after he returned to Vietnam from China for work.

Many Vietnamese firms could stop operations by late March as inputs run outicon

Many Vietnamese firms could stop operations by late March as inputs run out

28/02/2020

The disruption of materials supply chain from major markets to Vietnam has led to a lower growth rate of the industrial production index in the first two months.

China may send ducks to battle Pakistan's locust swarmsicon

China may send ducks to battle Pakistan's locust swarms

28/02/2020

The hungry ducks could be sent to eat the insects that are devouring crops in Pakistan, experts say.

More Vietnam-China border crossings reopen to ease congestionicon

More Vietnam-China border crossings reopen to ease congestion

28/02/2020

Vietnam and China has agreed to reopen more border crossings to reduce the large number of container trucks queuing for customs clearance as a result of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) outbreak.

Coronavirus: How China is keeping busy during quarantineicon

Coronavirus: How China is keeping busy during quarantine

27/02/2020

Businesses in China are turning to live streaming apps and messaging groups to try and sell their products.

Coronavirus: Worst-hit countries boost containment effortsicon

Coronavirus: Worst-hit countries boost containment efforts

25/02/2020

It comes as the number of cases globally surpasses 80,000 and amid fears of a possible pandemic.

Coronavirus credit crunch hits millions of Chinese firmsicon

Coronavirus credit crunch hits millions of Chinese firms

24/02/2020

Prolonged shutdowns for businesses in China are bringing many firms to the brink of survival.

 
 
