Dien Bien Phu
tin tức về Dien Bien Phu mới nhất
Muong Phang relic site in Muong Phang commune in the northern city of Dien Bien was the command post for the Dien Bien Phu Campaign, where General Vo Nguyen Giap commanded a victory that “resounded throughout five continents”.
YOUR VIETNAM
03/12/2019
All Thai families in Vietnam’s northern mountainous region have a brass pot. It’s not only cookware but a symbol of prosperity.
SOCIETY
11/10/2019
Hanoi authorities have started shutting down the cafes along the popular railway line on Dien Bien Phu to Phung Hung Street on October 10.