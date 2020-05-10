Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Dien Bien Phu

tin tức về Dien Bien Phu mới nhất

Muong Phang relic site in Dien Bien at a glance
VIDEO10/05/2020

Muong Phang relic site in Dien Bien at a glance

Muong Phang relic site in Muong Phang commune in the northern city of Dien Bien was the command post for the Dien Bien Phu Campaign, where General Vo Nguyen Giap commanded a victory that “resounded throughout five continents”.

 
Dien Bien: Changes in Muong Thanh valley

Dien Bien: Changes in Muong Thanh valley

07/05/2020
WE NEVER KNEW: Napalm use during Vietnam's French-American War

WE NEVER KNEW: Napalm use during Vietnam's French-American War

05/05/2020
Brass pot, a necessary item of Thai families

Brass pot, a necessary item of Thai families

YOUR VIETNAM
03/12/2019

All Thai families in Vietnam’s northern mountainous region have a brass pot. It’s not only cookware but a symbol of prosperity.

Hanoi shuts down train track cafes

Hanoi shuts down train track cafes

SOCIETY
11/10/2019

Hanoi authorities have started shutting down the cafes along the popular railway line on Dien Bien Phu to Phung Hung Street on October 10.

Events in Hanoi & HCM City on August 19-25

Events in Hanoi & HCM City on August 19-25

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/08/2019

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Events in Hanoi & HCMC on July 1-7

Events in Hanoi & HCMC on July 1-7

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/07/2019

Upcoming events in Hanoi and HCM City

 
 
