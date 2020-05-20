EVIPA
Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh presented a proposal from the State President to the National Assembly (NA) for ratifying the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), at the ninth session of the 14th NA in Hanoi on May 20.
BUSINESS
11/05/2020
The National Assembly Standing Committee has agreed to stage a vote on adoption of two hallmark bilateral trade and investment agreements between Vietnam and the EU,
POLITICS
13/04/2020
As one of the large European investors in Vietnam, Switzerland currently negotiates a free trade agreement with Vietnam so that its companies can invest more in untapped fields in the Southeast Asian country.
VIDEO
03/03/2020
The recent ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) by the European Parliament is expected to create a change in the flow of FDI from the EU into Vietnam.
VIETNAM & WORLD
24/02/2020
A festival to celebrate the 45th founding anniversary of the Vietnam – Germany diplomatic ties was held in Leipzig city, the German state of Sachsen, on February 23.
BUSINESS
19/02/2020
Despite also including barriers and regulations, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement will benefit Vietnamese agriculture, with businesses supporting farmers to cash in on new opportunities from the deal.
BUSINESS
19/02/2020
The adoption of trade and investment agreements with the European Union offers Vietnam opportunities to attract more investment and increase its exports to EU member states, making the country less dependent on traditional markets.
POLITICS
14/02/2020
The European Parliament ratified EVFTA and EVIPA. Vietnam News Agency spoke to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn in Paris about the...
VIDEO
14/02/2020
The European Parliament has ratified the EVFTA and the EVIPA. The ratification has opened up new horizons for more intensive, comprehensive and effective bilateral cooperation 30 years after the establishment of diplomatic ties.
Chính trị
13/02/2020
Chiều nay, tại trụ sở Chính phủ, Thủ tướng Nguyễn Xuân Phúc tiếp Đại sứ, Trưởng phái đoàn Liên minh châu Âu (EU) tại Việt Nam, ông Pier Giorgio Aliberti.
TuanVietNam
13/02/2020
- Việc EVFTA được Nghị viện Châu Âu phê chuẩn đã mở ra một cơ hội vàng thúc đẩy sự chuyển dịch các chuỗi giá trị nhất là giữa lúc đại dịch COVID-19 đang lan rộng.
BUSINESS
27/01/2020
The year 2019 featured significant targets and milestones – both for the five-year Socio-economic Development Plan (2016-2020) and the 10-year Socio-economic Development Strategy (2011-2020).
POLITICS
17/01/2020
Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son paid a visit to the European Parliament (EP) from January 13 to 16 to discuss the ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).
BUSINESS
31/12/2019
One of the fastest economic growth rates in the region, the signing of investment protection deals with the EU, and the Politburo’s first-ever resolution on foreign investment attraction were among Vietnam's top 10 economic events 2019.
POLITICS
06/12/2019
Germany backs the promotion of Vietnam-EU relations as well as the early ratification of the EVFTA and the EVIPA has said State Secretary of the German Federal Foreign Office Andreas Michaelis.
POLITICS
02/07/2019
Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom exchanged ideas related to the signing and ratification of the EU-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA)
TuanVietNam
01/07/2019
- Những cam kết về đầu tư, lao động của hai bộ trưởng công thương và lao động đã giúp tháo gỡ chốt chặn cuối cùng cho ký kết EVFTA.