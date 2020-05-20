Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2020
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

22/05/2020 02:37:32 (GMT +7)

tag
 

EVIPA

tin tức về EVIPA mới nhất

Proposal for ratification of EVIPA submitted to National Assemblyicon
BUSINESS15 giờ trước0

Proposal for ratification of EVIPA submitted to National Assembly

Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh presented a proposal from the State President to the National Assembly (NA) for ratifying the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), at the ninth session of the 14th NA in Hanoi on May 20.

 
First working day of 14th National Assembly’s ninth session

First working day of 14th National Assembly’s ninth session

icon15 giờ trước0
National Assembly commences ninth session

National Assembly commences ninth session

icon20/05/20200
Deals promise greater mid-term investmentsicon

Deals promise greater mid-term investments

BUSINESS
11/05/2020

The National Assembly Standing Committee has agreed to stage a vote on adoption of two hallmark bilateral trade and investment agreements between Vietnam and the EU,

Free trade agreement a priority for Swiss tiesicon

Free trade agreement a priority for Swiss ties

POLITICS
13/04/2020

As one of the large European investors in Vietnam, Switzerland currently negotiates a free trade agreement with Vietnam so that its companies can invest more in untapped fields in the Southeast Asian country.

EVFTA, EVIPA offer prospect of high quality FDI to Vietnamicon

EVFTA, EVIPA offer prospect of high quality FDI to Vietnam

VIDEO
03/03/2020

The recent ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) by the European Parliament is expected to create a change in the flow of FDI from the EU into Vietnam.

Leipzig festival marks Vietnam – Germany diplomatic tiesicon

Leipzig festival marks Vietnam – Germany diplomatic ties

VIETNAM & WORLD
24/02/2020

A festival to celebrate the 45th founding anniversary of the Vietnam – Germany diplomatic ties was held in Leipzig city, the German state of Sachsen, on February 23.

EVFTA helps advance domestic agricultureicon

EVFTA helps advance domestic agriculture

BUSINESS
19/02/2020

Despite also including barriers and regulations, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement will benefit Vietnamese agriculture, with businesses supporting farmers to cash in on new opportunities from the deal.

Doors open for free trade with the EUicon

Doors open for free trade with the EU

BUSINESS
19/02/2020

The adoption of trade and investment agreements with the European Union offers Vietnam opportunities to attract more investment and increase its exports to EU member states, making the country less dependent on traditional markets. 

EVFTA and EVIPA important to economic relations in VN and EUicon

EVFTA and EVIPA important to economic relations in VN and EU

POLITICS
14/02/2020

The European Parliament ratified EVFTA and EVIPA. Vietnam News Agency spoke to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn in Paris about the...

New driving force for Vietnam-EU relationsicon

New driving force for Vietnam-EU relations

VIDEO
14/02/2020

The European Parliament has ratified the EVFTA and the EVIPA. The ratification has opened up new horizons for more intensive, comprehensive and effective bilateral cooperation 30 years after the establishment of diplomatic ties.

Thủ tướng: Việt Nam quyết tâm thực thi hiệu quả EVFTA, EVIPAicon

Thủ tướng: Việt Nam quyết tâm thực thi hiệu quả EVFTA, EVIPA

Chính trị
13/02/2020

Chiều nay, tại trụ sở Chính phủ, Thủ tướng Nguyễn Xuân Phúc tiếp Đại sứ, Trưởng phái đoàn Liên minh châu Âu (EU) tại Việt Nam, ông Pier Giorgio Aliberti. 

EVFTA – cơ hội vàng cho Việt Namicon

EVFTA – cơ hội vàng cho Việt Nam

TuanVietNam
13/02/2020

 - Việc EVFTA được Nghị viện Châu Âu phê chuẩn đã mở ra một cơ hội vàng thúc đẩy sự chuyển dịch các chuỗi giá trị nhất là giữa lúc đại dịch COVID-19 đang lan rộng.

Industry and trade to shine on in 2020icon

Industry and trade to shine on in 2020

BUSINESS
27/01/2020

The year 2019 featured significant targets and milestones – both for the five-year Socio-economic Development Plan (2016-2020) and the 10-year Socio-economic Development Strategy (2011-2020).

Deputy foreign minister pushes ratification of Vietnam-EU dealsicon

Deputy foreign minister pushes ratification of Vietnam-EU deals

POLITICS
17/01/2020

Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son paid a visit to the European Parliament (EP) from January 13 to 16 to discuss the ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

Economic milestones of Vietnam in 2019icon

Economic milestones of Vietnam in 2019

BUSINESS
31/12/2019

One of the fastest economic growth rates in the region, the signing of investment protection deals with the EU, and the Politburo’s first-ever resolution on foreign investment attraction were among Vietnam's top 10 economic events 2019.

Germany supports early ratification of EVFTA, EVIPAicon

Germany supports early ratification of EVFTA, EVIPA

POLITICS
06/12/2019

Germany backs the promotion of Vietnam-EU relations as well as the early ratification of the EVFTA and the EVIPA has said State Secretary of the German Federal Foreign Office Andreas Michaelis.

Top legislator, EU trade commissioner talk about EVFTAicon

Top legislator, EU trade commissioner talk about EVFTA

POLITICS
02/07/2019

Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom exchanged ideas related to the signing and ratification of the EU-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) 

Chốt chặn cuối cùng mở ra EVFTAicon

Chốt chặn cuối cùng mở ra EVFTA

TuanVietNam
01/07/2019

 - Những cam kết về đầu tư, lao động của hai bộ trưởng công thương và lao động đã giúp tháo gỡ chốt chặn cuối cùng cho ký kết EVFTA.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 