Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020
#Xét xử vụ Mobifone mua AVG

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

03/05/2020 10:50:22 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Jetro

tin tức về Jetro mới nhất

Vietnam’s efforts to improve international trade policyicon
BUSINESS14 giờ trước0

Vietnam’s efforts to improve international trade policy

Executive Vice President of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Hironobu Kitagawa, who was once JETRO’s Chief Representative in VN, speaks about the country’s efforts to improve its international trade policies.

 
Vietnam to benefit from Japanese firms shifting away from China: JETRO official

Vietnam to benefit from Japanese firms shifting away from China: JETRO official

icon21/04/20200
Japanese firms in Vietnam face revenue losses due to COVID-19

Japanese firms in Vietnam face revenue losses due to COVID-19

icon15/04/20200
64% of Japanese firms want to expand business in Vietnam: Jetroicon

64% of Japanese firms want to expand business in Vietnam: Jetro

BUSINESS
09/02/2020

About 64 percent of Japanese enterprises plan to continue expansion of their business in Vietnam due to its favourable investment environment.

Japan deepens involvement in Vietnam technology sceneicon

Japan deepens involvement in Vietnam technology scene

BUSINESS
06/01/2020

In the wake of an ageing population and the narrowing domestic market, Japanese businesses are expanding to the new fields of digital technology, healthcare, the Internet of Things, and services across the ASEAN, including in Vietnam. 

Vietnam’s retail market draws in domestic and foreign investorsicon

Vietnam’s retail market draws in domestic and foreign investors

BUSINESS
09/10/2019

The growth and openness of the economy have made Vietnam an attractive retail market for both domestic and foreign retailers.

50% doanh nghiệp Nhật tại Việt Nam đầu tư công nghiệp hỗ trợ.icon

50% doanh nghiệp Nhật tại Việt Nam đầu tư công nghiệp hỗ trợ.

Chuyển động doanh nghiệp
15/08/2019

Trong số 1.800 doanh nghiệp thành viên của Phòng Thương mại và Công nghiệp Nhật Bản (JCCI) tại Việt Nam, có đến một nửa số doanh nghiệp hoạt động trong lĩnh vực công nghiệp hỗ trợ

Water discharge sweeps away good microbacteria on To Lich Rivericon

Water discharge sweeps away good microbacteria on To Lich River

SOCIETY
18/07/2019

Discharging water from the West Lake into the To Lich River swept away good micro-bacteria created by nano-bioreactor panels which were put into To Lich River two months ago, according to the Japan Environment and Trade Promotion Organisation.

Japanese investment in Vietnam on the rise in 2019icon

Japanese investment in Vietnam on the rise in 2019

BUSINESS
18/04/2019

Japanese investment in Vietnam is expected to grow this year, given Japan’s recent initiative to shift investment to Vietnam and other Mekong River nations, as well as free trade agreements (FTA), experts said.

Tổng bí thư hội kiến nhà Vua Nhật Akihitoicon

Tổng bí thư hội kiến nhà Vua Nhật Akihito

Thời sự
16/09/2015
Tổng bí thư Nguyễn Phú Trọng hội kiến Nhà Vua Nhật Bản Akihito tại Hoàng cung Nhật Bản.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 