Jetro
tin tức về Jetro mới nhất
icon
Executive Vice President of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Hironobu Kitagawa, who was once JETRO’s Chief Representative in VN, speaks about the country’s efforts to improve its international trade policies.
icon BUSINESS
09/02/2020
About 64 percent of Japanese enterprises plan to continue expansion of their business in Vietnam due to its favourable investment environment.
icon BUSINESS
06/01/2020
In the wake of an ageing population and the narrowing domestic market, Japanese businesses are expanding to the new fields of digital technology, healthcare, the Internet of Things, and services across the ASEAN, including in Vietnam.
icon BUSINESS
09/10/2019
The growth and openness of the economy have made Vietnam an attractive retail market for both domestic and foreign retailers.
icon Chuyển động doanh nghiệp
15/08/2019
Trong số 1.800 doanh nghiệp thành viên của Phòng Thương mại và Công nghiệp Nhật Bản (JCCI) tại Việt Nam, có đến một nửa số doanh nghiệp hoạt động trong lĩnh vực công nghiệp hỗ trợ
icon SOCIETY
18/07/2019
Discharging water from the West Lake into the To Lich River swept away good micro-bacteria created by nano-bioreactor panels which were put into To Lich River two months ago, according to the Japan Environment and Trade Promotion Organisation.
icon BUSINESS
18/04/2019
Japanese investment in Vietnam is expected to grow this year, given Japan’s recent initiative to shift investment to Vietnam and other Mekong River nations, as well as free trade agreements (FTA), experts said.
icon Thời sự
16/09/2015
Tổng bí thư Nguyễn Phú Trọng hội kiến Nhà Vua Nhật Bản Akihito tại Hoàng cung Nhật Bản.