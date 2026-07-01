|
Lịch thi đấu World Cup hôm nay
|NGÀY - GIỜ
|TRẬN ĐẤU
|VÒNG
|KÊNH TRỰC TIẾP
|15/7 - 02:00
|Tây Ban Nha vs Pháp
|Bán kết 1
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV9, FPT Play
|16/7 - 02:00
|Argentina vs Anh
|Bán kết 2
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV9, FPT Play
Link xem trực tiếp trận Tây Ban Nha vs Pháp
Link tường thuật trực tiếp: Https://vietnamnet.vn/truc-tiep-bong-da-phap-vs-tay-ban-nha-ban-ket-world-cup-2026-2535424.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV10: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv10-1,6.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên TV360: https://tv360.vn
Link xem trực tiếp trên FPT Play: https://fptplay.vn/
Đội hình dự kiến Pháp vs Tây Ban Nha
Pháp (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Kone, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Doue; Mbappe
Tây Ban Nha (4-2-3-1): Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal
Link xem trực tiếp trận Argentina vs Anh
Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV10: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv10-1,6.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên TV360: https://tv360.vn
Link xem trực tiếp trên FPT Play: https://fptplay.vn/
Đội hình dự kiến Anh vs Argentina
Anh: Pickford; Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly, Reece James; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane.
Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julián Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez.