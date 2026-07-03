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Lịch thi đấu World Cup hôm nay 3/7 - Vòng 1/16
|3/7 - 02:00
|Tây Ban Nha 3-0 Áo
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV9
|3/7 - 06:00
|Bồ Đào Nha - Croatia
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV10
|3/7 - 10:00
|Thụy Sĩ - Algeria
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV9
|4/7 - 01:00
|Úc vs Ai Cập
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV10
|4/7 - 05:00
|Argentina vs Cape Verde
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV9
|4/7 - 08:30
|Colombia vs Ghana
|VTV3, VTV6, VTV9
Link xem trực tiếp trận Bồ Đào Nha vs Croatia
Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/truc-tiep-bong-da-bo-dao-nha-vs-croatia-vong-1-16-world-cup-2026-2531904.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV10: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv10-1,6.html
Đội hình ra sân
Bồ Đào Nha (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves; Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Rafa Leao, Ronaldo.
Croatia (4-3-3): Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Perisic; Petar Sucic, Modric, Kovacic; Baturina, Budimir, Vlasic.
Link xem trực tiếp trận Thụy Sĩ vs Algeria
Link tường thuật trực tiếp: Https://vietnamnet.vn/truc-tiep-bong-da-thuy-si-vs-algeria-vong-1-16-world-cup-2026-2531974.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html
Đội hình dự kiến Thụy Sĩ vs Algeria
Thụy Sĩ (4-3-3): Kobel; Widemer, Jaquez, Akanji, Rodriguez; Aebischer, Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas.
Algeria (4-3-3): Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Hadjam, Ait-Nouri; Bentaleb, Aouar, Maza; Mahrez, Gouiri, Amoura.
Link xem trực tiếp trận Úc vs Ai Cập
Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV10: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv10-1,6.html
Đội hình dự kiến Australia vs Ai Cập
Australia (3-4-3): Beach; Circati, Souttar, Burgess; Italiano, O'Neill, Okon-Engstler, Bos; Volpato, Toure, Irankunda.
Ai Cập (4-2-3-1): Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim Hanafi, Fathy, Fatouh; Lasheen, Attia; Ziko, Salah, Ashour; Marmoush.
Link xem trực tiếp trận Argentina vs Cape Verde
Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html
Đội hình dự kiến Argentina vs Cape Verde
Argentina (4-3-3): Martinez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Mac Allister; Thiago Almada, Messi, Lautaro.
Cape Verde (4-2-3-1): Vozinha; Pina, Lopes, Borges, Jao Paulo; Lenini; Mendes, Duarte, Monteiro, Semedo; Da Costa.
Link xem trực tiếp trận Colombia vs Ghana
Link tường thuật trực tiếp: https://vietnamnet.vn/the-thao/xem-truc-tiep-bong-da
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV3: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv3-1,3.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV6: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv6-1,13.html
Link xem trực tiếp trên VTV9: https://vtvgo.vn/channel/vtv9-1,39.html
Đội hình dự kiến Colombia vs Ghana
Colombia (4-3-3): Ospina; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Lerma, Rios, Rodriguez; Arias, Cordoba, Diaz
Ghana (5-4-1): Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Yirenkyi, Mensah; Semenyo, Partey, Sibo, Williams; Jordan Ayew.