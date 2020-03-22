Nghe An
The central coastal province of Nghe An well known for its beautiful beaches such as Cua Lo and Quynh Bang, and also its local specialties such as the popular dưa món (tuber pickles ) and nộm củ cải khô (dried radish salad).
25/02/2020
A wanted fugitive has surrendered to the police in the hope of avoiding the coronavirus crisis.
18/02/2020
A rare sea turtle weighing 30 kilogrammes is being cared by a local in Quynh Luu district in the central province of Nghe An before it is released to the ocean.
13/02/2020
The Sen Village festival will be organised nationwide to celebrate the 130th birthday of late President Ho Chi Minh, according to a plan recently issued by the People’s Committee of the central province of Nghe An.
10/02/2020
More than 800 foreign students in Nghe An have left the country to avoid the Coronavirus outbreak.
21/12/2019
Two Taiwanese involved in a drug trafficking ring were arrested on December 20 while hiding in Ho Chi Minh City, police said on December 21.
13/12/2019
Prisoners at the No. 3 detention center are all guaranteed to enjoy the most basic human right to maintain physical condition, thereby other rights can be promoted.
10/12/2019
Police in the central province of Nghe An has been arrested for mistreating a 13-month old local girl.
22/11/2019
About 250km from Hanoi, Quynh Bang Commune in the central province of Nghe An is home to a tasty surprise ahead.
18/11/2019
The National Futsal HDBank Cup started in Vinh City in the central province of Nghe An yesterday.
11/11/2019
Both child marriages and incestuous marriages among ethnic minority groups have been a long-term problem for local administrations in Nghe An and Quang Binh, although they have taken measures to curb them over the years.
09/11/2019
When Que Ngoc Hai received the captain’s armband for the Vietnam national team in January doubts were raised about his abilities and temperament.
25/10/2019
The rate of blindness among people 50 years old and older has dropped strongly in the past decade, standing at 1.3 percent in 2015 from 3.1 percent in 2008, according to the latest survey conducted in 14 cities and provinces in 2015.
17/10/2019
Floods following downpours, along with gale and lightning, killed four and caused heavy losses in many central localities from October 14 to 16, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.
17/10/2019
Flooding has killed one and inundated more than 5,000 houses in the central province of Nghe An.
04/10/2019
The central province of Nghe An’s Vinh City opened a pedestrian night street on Wednesday.
29/09/2019
School has gotten that little bit better for disadvantaged children in the central province of Nghe An.
26/08/2019
A Laotian citizen has been arrested following his attempts to illegally transport a large quantity of drugs into Vietnam.