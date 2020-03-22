Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Nghe An

tin tức về Nghe An mới nhất

Tuber pickles and dried radish salad, two must-try dishes of Nghe Anicon
TRAVEL22/03/20200

Tuber pickles and dried radish salad, two must-try dishes of Nghe An

The central coastal province of Nghe An well known for its beautiful beaches such as Cua Lo and Quynh Bang, and also its local specialties such as the popular dưa món (tuber pickles ) and nộm củ cải khô (dried radish salad).

 
Wedding and new rice ceremonies of Kho Mu people

Wedding and new rice ceremonies of Kho Mu people

icon17/03/20200
Couple volunteers to collect rubbish on weekends

Couple volunteers to collect rubbish on weekends

icon11/03/20200
Fugitive turns himself in to flee the coronavirus outbreakicon

Fugitive turns himself in to flee the coronavirus outbreak

SOCIETY
25/02/2020

A wanted fugitive has surrendered to the police in the hope of avoiding the coronavirus crisis.

Nghe An man to set free 30kg sea turtleicon

Nghe An man to set free 30kg sea turtle

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/02/2020

A rare sea turtle weighing 30 kilogrammes is being cared by a local in Quynh Luu district in the central province of Nghe An before it is released to the ocean.

Festivals to be held nationwide to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s birthdayicon

Festivals to be held nationwide to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/02/2020

The Sen Village festival will be organised nationwide to celebrate the 130th birthday of late President Ho Chi Minh, according to a plan recently issued by the People’s Committee of the central province of Nghe An.

Foreign students in Vietnam return home amid coronavirus outbreakicon

Foreign students in Vietnam return home amid coronavirus outbreak

SOCIETY
10/02/2020

More than 800 foreign students in Nghe An have left the country to avoid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Two Taiwanese drug traffickers arrested in HCM Cityicon

Two Taiwanese drug traffickers arrested in HCM City

SOCIETY
21/12/2019

Two Taiwanese involved in a drug trafficking ring were arrested on December 20 while hiding in Ho Chi Minh City, police said on December 21.

The human rights situation of prisoners always complies with regulationsicon

The human rights situation of prisoners always complies with regulations

SOCIETY
13/12/2019

Prisoners at the No. 3 detention center are all guaranteed to enjoy the most basic human right to maintain physical condition, thereby other rights can be promoted.

Nghe An babysitter detained for child abuseicon

Nghe An babysitter detained for child abuse

SOCIETY
10/12/2019

Police in the central province of Nghe An has been arrested for mistreating a 13-month old local girl.

Salt field shrub a Nghe An specialtyicon

Salt field shrub a Nghe An specialty

TRAVEL
22/11/2019

About 250km from Hanoi, Quynh Bang Commune in the central province of Nghe An is home to a tasty surprise ahead.

National Futsal HDBank Cup to start in Nghe Anicon

National Futsal HDBank Cup to start in Nghe An

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/11/2019

The National Futsal HDBank Cup started in Vinh City in the central province of Nghe An yesterday.

Ethnic-minority groups face child, incestuous marriagesicon

Ethnic-minority groups face child, incestuous marriages

SOCIETY
11/11/2019

Both child marriages and incestuous marriages among ethnic minority groups have been a long-term problem for local administrations in Nghe An and Quang Binh, although they have taken measures to curb them over the years.

Bad boy Que Ngoc Hai grows upicon

Bad boy Que Ngoc Hai grows up

FEATURE
09/11/2019

When Que Ngoc Hai received the captain’s armband for the Vietnam national team in January doubts were raised about his abilities and temperament.

Blindness rate drops strongly in Vietnamicon

Blindness rate drops strongly in Vietnam

SOCIETY
25/10/2019

The rate of blindness among people 50 years old and older has dropped strongly in the past decade, standing at 1.3 percent in 2015 from 3.1 percent in 2008, according to the latest survey conducted in 14 cities and provinces in 2015.

Flooding causes four deaths, heavy losses in central regionicon

Flooding causes four deaths, heavy losses in central region

SOCIETY
17/10/2019

Floods following downpours, along with gale and lightning, killed four and caused heavy losses in many central localities from October 14 to 16, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Lightning kills one, 5,000 homes flooded in Nghe Anicon

Lightning kills one, 5,000 homes flooded in Nghe An

SOCIETY
17/10/2019

Flooding has killed one and inundated more than 5,000 houses in the central province of Nghe An.

First pedestrian street in Vinh City openedicon

First pedestrian street in Vinh City opened

TRAVEL
04/10/2019

The central province of Nghe An’s Vinh City opened a pedestrian night street on Wednesday.

Schools become home for ethnic childrenicon

Schools become home for ethnic children

SOCIETY
29/09/2019

School has gotten that little bit better for disadvantaged children in the central province of Nghe An.

Laotian drug trafficker arrested in Nghe Anicon

Laotian drug trafficker arrested in Nghe An

SOCIETY
26/08/2019

A Laotian citizen has been arrested following his attempts to illegally transport a large quantity of drugs into Vietnam.

 
 
