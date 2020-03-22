Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Quang Ninh province to build “heritage road”icon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS3 giờ trước0

Quang Ninh province to build “heritage road”

The northern province of Quang Ninh plans to build a “heritage road” through art works along the Ha Long-Cam Pha-Van Don coastal route.

 
Van Don Airport receives Vietnamese expats from COVID-19-hit areas

Van Don Airport receives Vietnamese expats from COVID-19-hit areas

icon22/03/20200
A look inside a COVID-19 treatment facility in Hanoi

A look inside a COVID-19 treatment facility in Hanoi

icon13/03/20200
Tourism setback in Ha Long after visitors test positive for Covid-19icon

Tourism setback in Ha Long after visitors test positive for Covid-19

TRAVEL
09/03/2020

Five places where the four foreign tourists who were tested positive to coronavirus and their taxi drivers stayed have been blocked since March 8.

Van Don approved to develop into entertainment hub with casinoicon

Van Don approved to develop into entertainment hub with casino

BUSINESS
19/02/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved Van Don District in the northern province of Quang Ninh as a multisectoral sea economic zone and entertainment hub that will include a casino.

Quang Ninh refuses to receive Italian cruise ship amid coronavirus spreadicon

Quang Ninh refuses to receive Italian cruise ship amid coronavirus spread

SOCIETY
14/02/2020

Authorities of the northern province of Quang Ninh have refused to welcome an Italian cruise ship with more than 1,000 tourists on board for fears of coronavirus infection.

Ha Long – a new city rises next to a world heritageicon

Ha Long – a new city rises next to a world heritage

TRAVEL
10/02/2020

Rising next to Ha Long Bay, which has twice been included in UNESCO’s World Heritage list, Ha Long is a standout tourism city in northern Vietnam with modern infrastructure, stunning natural scenery, and steady socio-economic development.

HCM City and Quang Ninh to representative Vietnam in AFC Cupicon

HCM City and Quang Ninh to representative Vietnam in AFC Cup

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
31/01/2020

HCM City FC will play in Group F of the Asian Football Confederation Cup this season.

Quang Ninh blocks entry of Chinese tourists over nCoV spread threaticon

Quang Ninh blocks entry of Chinese tourists over nCoV spread threat

SOCIETY
31/01/2020

The northern province of Quang Ninh suspended entry of all Chinese tourists and self-drive tours from China from January 30 amid the widening threat from a new strain of coronavirus called nCoV.

Imported, domestic coal mixture suspected as cause of power plant explosionicon

Imported, domestic coal mixture suspected as cause of power plant explosion

SOCIETY
15/01/2020

The mixing of domestic and imported coal, leading to the production of slag, may be the cause of an explosion that occurred at State-owned Uong Bi Thermal Power Plant in Quang Binh on Sunday.

VN firms urged to monitor exports to Chinaicon

VN firms urged to monitor exports to China

BUSINESS
08/01/2020

The Import and Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade urged firms to closely watch exports of agricultural products to China to prevent goods getting stuck at border gates before and after the Lunar New Year holiday.

Surveillance steps up around Quang Ninh to combat severe pneumoniaicon

Surveillance steps up around Quang Ninh to combat severe pneumonia

SOCIETY
08/01/2020

An active surveillance system has been set up at several border gates and airports by the Quang Ninh International Health Quarantine Center as a way of preventing the spread of severe pneumonia.

Ha Long International Music Festival to be held this weekendicon

Ha Long International Music Festival to be held this weekend

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/01/2020

The Ha Long International Music Festival 2020 will be held in Ha Long City, Quang Ninh Province on January 10-11, reported the organizing board at a press conference yesterday.

Six ships seized for illegally exploiting sandicon

Six ships seized for illegally exploiting sand

SOCIETY
02/01/2020

Traffic police of the northern province Quang Ninh seized six sand dredgers in the early hours of Wednesday for illegally operating on the Hot River.

Quang Ninh speeds up MICE tourism developmenticon

Quang Ninh speeds up MICE tourism development

TRAVEL
09/12/2019

MICE is a tourism model that combines meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions. 

Buddhist pagoda inaugurated in Co To Islandicon

Buddhist pagoda inaugurated in Co To Island

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/12/2019

Truc Lam Co To, the first Buddhist Pagoda in Co To Island, was inaugurated last Thursday to enrich the spiritual and cultural life of the islanders.

Preserving and promoting values of Ha Long Bay heritageicon

Preserving and promoting values of Ha Long Bay heritage

TRAVEL
08/12/2019

In addition to investment for preservation of Ha Long Bay heritage, Ha Long City in Quang Ninh Province has applied IT into the management of tourism services, bringing convenience to visitors.

Russian military band to perform in Hanoi and Quang Ninhicon

Russian military band to perform in Hanoi and Quang Ninh

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/12/2019

The Military Band Service of the National Guard of Russia will perform for the first time in Vietnam on Friday and Sunday. 

Ha Long to build tunnel along Ha Long-Cam Pha coastal roadicon

Ha Long to build tunnel along Ha Long-Cam Pha coastal road

SOCIETY
29/11/2019

Authorities in Quang Ninh Province have decided to make a tunnel through a mountain on Ha Long-Cam Pha coastal road.

Quang Ninh invests $1.6 billion in development of service infrastructureicon

Quang Ninh invests $1.6 billion in development of service infrastructure

SOCIETY
28/11/2019

Quang Ninh Province has invested more than VND38 trillion (US$1.6 billion) in service infrastructure so far this year to promote socio-economic development.

 
 
