The northern province of Quang Ninh plans to build a “heritage road” through art works along the Ha Long-Cam Pha-Van Don coastal route.
09/03/2020
Five places where the four foreign tourists who were tested positive to coronavirus and their taxi drivers stayed have been blocked since March 8.
19/02/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved Van Don District in the northern province of Quang Ninh as a multisectoral sea economic zone and entertainment hub that will include a casino.
14/02/2020
Authorities of the northern province of Quang Ninh have refused to welcome an Italian cruise ship with more than 1,000 tourists on board for fears of coronavirus infection.
10/02/2020
Rising next to Ha Long Bay, which has twice been included in UNESCO’s World Heritage list, Ha Long is a standout tourism city in northern Vietnam with modern infrastructure, stunning natural scenery, and steady socio-economic development.
31/01/2020
The northern province of Quang Ninh suspended entry of all Chinese tourists and self-drive tours from China from January 30 amid the widening threat from a new strain of coronavirus called nCoV.
15/01/2020
The mixing of domestic and imported coal, leading to the production of slag, may be the cause of an explosion that occurred at State-owned Uong Bi Thermal Power Plant in Quang Binh on Sunday.
08/01/2020
The Import and Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade urged firms to closely watch exports of agricultural products to China to prevent goods getting stuck at border gates before and after the Lunar New Year holiday.
08/01/2020
An active surveillance system has been set up at several border gates and airports by the Quang Ninh International Health Quarantine Center as a way of preventing the spread of severe pneumonia.
08/01/2020
The Ha Long International Music Festival 2020 will be held in Ha Long City, Quang Ninh Province on January 10-11, reported the organizing board at a press conference yesterday.
02/01/2020
Traffic police of the northern province Quang Ninh seized six sand dredgers in the early hours of Wednesday for illegally operating on the Hot River.
09/12/2019
MICE is a tourism model that combines meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions.
09/12/2019
Truc Lam Co To, the first Buddhist Pagoda in Co To Island, was inaugurated last Thursday to enrich the spiritual and cultural life of the islanders.
08/12/2019
In addition to investment for preservation of Ha Long Bay heritage, Ha Long City in Quang Ninh Province has applied IT into the management of tourism services, bringing convenience to visitors.
06/12/2019
The Military Band Service of the National Guard of Russia will perform for the first time in Vietnam on Friday and Sunday.
29/11/2019
Authorities in Quang Ninh Province have decided to make a tunnel through a mountain on Ha Long-Cam Pha coastal road.
28/11/2019
Quang Ninh Province has invested more than VND38 trillion (US$1.6 billion) in service infrastructure so far this year to promote socio-economic development.