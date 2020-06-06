Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Rain

tin tức về Rain mới nhất

Heavy rain submerges streets in Ho Chi Minh Cityicon
SOCIETY1 giờ trước0

Heavy rain submerges streets in Ho Chi Minh City

Many streets in Ho Chi Minh City were submerged by rainwater on June 14, causing motorbikes to break down and hindering commutes.

 
Song Joong Ki đột ngột bỏ vai chính trong bom tấn điện ảnh

Song Joong Ki đột ngột bỏ vai chính trong bom tấn điện ảnh

icon06/06/20200
Cặp đôi ‘Hạ cánh nơi anh’ hội ngộ

Cặp đôi ‘Hạ cánh nơi anh’ hội ngộ

icon05/06/20200
Historic drought in Ninh Thuanicon

Historic drought in Ninh Thuan

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
31/05/2020

The central province of Ninh Thuan experienced a historic drought between November 15, 2019, until May 26 this year.

Lee Hyori, Park Eun Hye miễn phí thuê nhà vì dịch Covid-19icon

Lee Hyori, Park Eun Hye miễn phí thuê nhà vì dịch Covid-19

Thế giới sao
11/03/2020

 - Để giúp đỡ người thuê nhà giảm bớt gánh nặng tài chính trong lúc dịch bệnh bùng phát mạnh, hai nghệ sĩ Lee Hyori, Park Eun Hye quyết định không thu phí nào trong tháng 3.

HCM City: Rain brings with it high risk of electrocution, warn doctorsicon

HCM City: Rain brings with it high risk of electrocution, warn doctors

SOCIETY
26/06/2019

L.V.M, 32, of HCM City’s District 12, was electrocuted while working on a roof. On June 5 he came in contact with a high-voltage cable and fell from a height of five metres, and was rushed to the Military Hospital 175.

Kim Tae Hee: 'Tôi và Rain cãi vã nhiều'icon

Kim Tae Hee: 'Tôi và Rain cãi vã nhiều'

Giải trí
20/01/2016
 Người đẹp "Yong Pal" cho biết chuyện tình cảm với Rain từng trải qua quãng thời gian khó khăn.
 
 
