Many streets in Ho Chi Minh City were submerged by rainwater on June 14, causing motorbikes to break down and hindering commutes.
31/05/2020
The central province of Ninh Thuan experienced a historic drought between November 15, 2019, until May 26 this year.
11/03/2020
- Để giúp đỡ người thuê nhà giảm bớt gánh nặng tài chính trong lúc dịch bệnh bùng phát mạnh, hai nghệ sĩ Lee Hyori, Park Eun Hye quyết định không thu phí nào trong tháng 3.
26/06/2019
L.V.M, 32, of HCM City’s District 12, was electrocuted while working on a roof. On June 5 he came in contact with a high-voltage cable and fell from a height of five metres, and was rushed to the Military Hospital 175.
20/01/2016
Người đẹp "Yong Pal" cho biết chuyện tình cảm với Rain từng trải qua quãng thời gian khó khăn.