Organisers have not confirmed dates to restart the national football premier league V-League 1, while the National Cup will be delayed for days.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/04/2020
The Vietnam Football Federation is hoping to receive US$500,000 from FIFA to assist the football community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/12/2019
Vietnamese aerobic gymnasts won three gold medals on the ninth day of the ongoing SEA Games in the Philippines yesterday.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/12/2019
Vietnamese archers Do Thi Anh Nguyet and Nguyen Hoang Phi Vu have qualified to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/11/2019
Born in the US to Vietnamese parents, Nguyễn competed for the national swimming team at the SEA Games in Malaysia two years ago for the first time and grabbed four bronze medals.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/11/2019
The Vietnam national football team have received VNĐ5.6 billion (US$243,400) from the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and enterprises for their result in the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s second qualifying round.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/11/2019
The Vietnam Hockey Festival is moving back to HCM City after being held in the former Hockey Centre in Long An Province for the past several years.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/10/2019
Vietnam won a bronze medal after they crushed Myanmar 7-3 in the third-place playoff match of AFF HDBank Futsal Championship at the Phu Tho Stadium in HCM City.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/09/2019
Vietnam have two representatives at the World Cup but GM Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son has been knocked out.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/05/2019
Dak Lak triumphed in the 11th National Sports Festival for Ethnic Minorities which closed in Dak Nong Province on May 27.