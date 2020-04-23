Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
People's Procuracy: Former Minister Son the leader in MobiFone-AVG case
SOCIETY 8 giờ trước

People’s Procuracy: Former Minister Son the leader in MobiFone-AVG case

The People’s Procuracy determined that former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son played the leading role in a case involving MobiFone’s purchase of a 95 percent stake in AVG, an appeal trial in Hanoi on April 24 heard. ​

 
Appeal trial begins for MobiFone-AVG case
icon 23/04/2020

Appeal trial begins for MobiFone-AVG case

icon23/04/20200
MobiFone – AVG deal to go to appeal court on April 23
icon 23/04/2020

MobiFone – AVG deal to go to appeal court on April 23

icon23/04/20200
Eleven defendants in AVG case file appeals

Eleven defendants in AVG case file appeals

SOCIETY
05/02/2020

The Hanoi People’s Court said it has received appeals filed by 11 out of 14 defendants in the first instance trial of the MobiFone’s purchase of 95 percent of shares of the Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).

Accomplices reveal former information minister's violations

Accomplices reveal former information minister's violations

SOCIETY
18/12/2019

Four suspects involved in MobiFone’s notorious acquisition of AVG on December 16 declared that they had completed the acquisition of AVG under the direction of former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son.

MobiFone-AVG deal goes to court

MobiFone-AVG deal goes to court

VIDEO
17/12/2019

The Hanoi People’s Court on December 16 opened the first instance trial of the case of telecom giant MobiFone’s purchase of 95 percent of Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).

Trial on MobiFone-AVG deal slated for December 16

Trial on MobiFone-AVG deal slated for December 16

SOCIETY
20/11/2019

The Hanoi People’s Court decided on November 19 to open a first instance trial on the case of the MobiFone’s purchase of 95 percent of shares of the Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG) on December 16.

Losses from MobiFone-AVG deal minimized

Losses from MobiFone-AVG deal minimized

BUSINESS
05/11/2019

Law enforcement agencies have so far collected a whopping VND8.845 trillion (US$382 million) to recover losses from a murky share acquisition between State-run MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation and a private pay TV provider.

MobiFone-AVG deal: two former ministers prosecuted

MobiFone-AVG deal: two former ministers prosecuted

SOCIETY
19/10/2019

The Supreme People’s Procuracy on October 19 notified the prosecution of two former ministers of information and communications (MIC) – Nguyen Bac Son and Truong Minh Tuan, along with 12 other defendants.

Two former information ministers expelled from the Party

Two former information ministers expelled from the Party

POLITICS
13/10/2019

The Communist Party of Vietnam yesterday decided to remove Party membership of two former information ministers who were involved in the controversial deal between State-owned telecom operator Mobifone and a private TV company. 

Bộ trưởng TT&TT sẽ tiếp công dân định kỳ mỗi tháng 1 lần

Bộ trưởng TT&TT sẽ tiếp công dân định kỳ mỗi tháng 1 lần

Chính trị
11/05/2017
Bộ trưởng Bộ TT&TT sẽ tiếp công dân định kỳ mỗi tháng một ngày trong giờ hành chính vào ngày thứ sáu của tuần thứ 3 hằng tháng.
Luật Báo chí bảo hộ mạnh mẽ nhà báo

Luật Báo chí bảo hộ mạnh mẽ nhà báo

Thời sự
14/11/2015
Thứ trưởng Bộ TT&TT Trương Minh Tuấn đã dành cho chúng tôi một cuộc trao đổi xung quanh dự luật đang được trình lên Quốc hội trong kỳ họp này.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
