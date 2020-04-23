Truong Minh Tuan
tin tức về Truong Minh Tuan mới nhất
The People’s Procuracy determined that former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son played the leading role in a case involving MobiFone’s purchase of a 95 percent stake in AVG, an appeal trial in Hanoi on April 24 heard.
05/02/2020
The Hanoi People’s Court said it has received appeals filed by 11 out of 14 defendants in the first instance trial of the MobiFone’s purchase of 95 percent of shares of the Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).
18/12/2019
Four suspects involved in MobiFone’s notorious acquisition of AVG on December 16 declared that they had completed the acquisition of AVG under the direction of former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son.
17/12/2019
The Hanoi People’s Court on December 16 opened the first instance trial of the case of telecom giant MobiFone’s purchase of 95 percent of Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).
20/11/2019
The Hanoi People’s Court decided on November 19 to open a first instance trial on the case of the MobiFone’s purchase of 95 percent of shares of the Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG) on December 16.
05/11/2019
Law enforcement agencies have so far collected a whopping VND8.845 trillion (US$382 million) to recover losses from a murky share acquisition between State-run MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation and a private pay TV provider.
19/10/2019
The Supreme People’s Procuracy on October 19 notified the prosecution of two former ministers of information and communications (MIC) – Nguyen Bac Son and Truong Minh Tuan, along with 12 other defendants.
13/10/2019
The Communist Party of Vietnam yesterday decided to remove Party membership of two former information ministers who were involved in the controversial deal between State-owned telecom operator Mobifone and a private TV company.
11/05/2017
Bộ trưởng Bộ TT&TT sẽ tiếp công dân định kỳ mỗi tháng một ngày trong giờ hành chính vào ngày thứ sáu của tuần thứ 3 hằng tháng.
14/11/2015
Thứ trưởng Bộ TT&TT Trương Minh Tuấn đã dành cho chúng tôi một
cuộc trao đổi xung quanh dự luật đang được trình lên Quốc hội trong kỳ
họp này.